Name Description

Wolfgang Plischke Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Plischke has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG since June 17, 2014. He is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. From March 2006 until April 2014 he was Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. He was responsible for Technology, Innovation and Sustainability and for the Asia/Pacific region. From January 2002 to February 2006, he was Head of the Pharmaceuticals Business Group at Bayer AG with responsibility for the global business with prescription drugs. From 2000 to 2002, he served as Head of the Pharmaceuticals Business Group in North America at Bayer AG. From 1995 to 2000, Prof. Dr. Plischke served as President of Bayer Yakuhin Ltd., Japan, with responsibility for Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Care. He began his career in 1980 with Bayer’s subsidiary Miles Diagnostics after completing his biology studies at Hohenheim University. Prof. Dr. Plischke has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG since April 2016. He also holds a number of offices outside of Bayer AG. He is Member of the Board of the Walter Siegenthaler Society and the Robert Koch Foundation. He is also a Member of the senate of the Helmholtz association. In July 2011, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Plischke was appointed honorary professor for Business Chemistry at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

Werner Lanthaler Dr. Werner Lanthaler has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at Evotec AG since 2015. He was President of the Management Board at Evotec AG from March 6, 2009 to 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Lanthaler had worked at Intercell AG since 2000, where he acted as Chief Financial Officer. Before that, he served as Director of the Federation of Austrian Industry and as Senior Management Consultant at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. In April 2014, Dr. Werner Lanthaler became a member of the Supervisory Board of arGEN-X and in October 2015, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of Topas Therapeutics GmbH. He holds a doctorate in economics from Universitaet Wien (Vienna University) and earned his Master's degree from Harvard University, and holds a degree in Psychology.

Bernd Hirsch Mr. Bernd Hirsch is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG since June 9, 2015. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG from June 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. He completed his degree in business administration at Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wuerzburg and afterwards gained experience in various positions in the financial area. From 1998 to 2001, he was Audit Manager at the audit firm Arthur Andersen. In 2001, he started at Carl Zeiss Group as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. One year later, Mr. Hirsch was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. From December 2009 to December 2015, he was Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of Symrise AG. From April 1, 2016 onwards, Mr. Hirsch has been Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. Furthermore, he acts as Director of Bertelsmann Inc., Penguin Random House LLC, Penguin Random House Limited and RTL Group S.A. Apart from his role as member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec AG, he does not hold memberships in any other comparable supervisory bodies.

Enno Spillner Mr. Enno Spillner has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Evotec AG since July 18, 2016. From April 2013 until June 2016 he served as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of 4SC AG. He joined the 4SC’s Management Board already in September 2005 as CFO. Before working for 4SC, Mr. Spillner was Head of Finance and Controlling at BioM AG, a German regional biotech venture fund, which he joined at the beginning of 1999. In this role he was, besides finance and controlling, responsible for managing investments in the equity portfolio and also held the position of interim Managing Director at two portfolio companies; ACTIPAC Biosystems GmbH and Munich Innovative Biomaterials GmbH. In September 2001, he also assumed the position as Management Partner of BioM VC Fund. He began his career at MediaPlus Spezialagentur für Media GmbH, Munich. Since 2014 he has also been Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Nanobiotix, Paris. Mr. Spillner earned his Dipl.-Kaufmann degree (Masters in Business) at Universitaet Bamberg.

Mario Polywka Dr. Mario Polywka has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at Evotec AG since November 28, 2007. In 1991, he was a founding chemist of Oxford Asymmetry International plc (OAI), became Director of Chemistry in 1993 and a Board Director in 1996. In 1999, Dr. Polywka was appointed Chief Operating Officer and in 2001 Chief Executive Officer of OAI. Following the merger of EVOTEC BioSystems AG with OAI in 2000 he was Chief Operating Officer until 2002. Between 2002 and 2004, Dr. Polywka ran a number of spin-out companies from Oxford and Southampton Universities. Dr. Polywka received his Bachelor’s degree from Hertford College, Oxford University and his Doctorate from the University of Oxford in mechanistic organometallic chemistry with Professor Steve Davies and continued at Oxford with post-doctoral studies on the biosynthesis of Penicillins with Professor Sir Jack Baldwin. He held a number of college teaching posts at Oxford University between 1988 and 1994. Dr. Polywka is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and has a number of publications and patents mainly in the field of asymmetric synthesis. In May 2017, Dr. Mario Polywka became a member of the Board of Directors of Forge Therapeutics, Inc.

Cord Dohrmann Dr. Cord Dohrmann has been Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Management Board at Evotec AG since September 1, 2010. Dr. Dohrmann has spent over 20 years in biomedical research at academic institutions and in the biotech industry. He started his academic career in 1983 studying Biology at Tuebingen University in Germany and conducting research as a DAAD scholar at Duke University, Durham, USA. Dr. Dohrmann completed his MA thesis at the Max-Planck Institute in Tuebingen and subsequently enrolled at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA, where he received his Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology in 1996. Dr. Dohrmann continued his career as a Shiseido research fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston before joining DeveloGen in 1999. He served the company in various management positions including CEO, leading DeveloGen from a start-up to an internationally recognized metabolic disease company with a pipeline of innovative preclinical and clinical products for the treatment of diabetes and related disorders. Dr. Dohrmann has been advising the European Commission, the Max-Planck-Institute as well as venture capital firms and authored and co-authored a number of publications and patents. Since December 2016, Dr. Dohrmann has been serving as member of the Supervisory Board of Eternygen GmbH. In June 2017, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of Facio Therapies BV.

Claus Braestrup Dr. Claus T. Braestrup, M.D., has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec AG since June 12, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. During his career, he gained experience from publicly traded international pharmaceutical companies as well as scientific and drug discovery qualifications. From 2003 to 2008, he served as President and CEO at H. Lundbeck A/S, where he was head of research and development from 1998 to 2003. Previously, he served as head of pre-clinical drug research at Schering AG from 1994 to 1998, at Novo Nordisk A/S as president of the Diabetes Care Division (1993-1994), President of its CNS Division (1988-1993) and Vice President of pharmaceutical research (1984-1988) and at Ferrosan A/S as scientist in drug discovery from 1978 to 1984. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Saniona AB and as Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S, Kastan ApS and Evolva SA. He holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering and is Master of Science in Biochemistry. He is Doctor of Medical Science and former Adjunct Professor in Neuroscience at the University of Copenhagen.

Paul Herrling Prof. Dr. Paul Linus Herrling, Ph.D., was Member of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG from June 17, 2014 till 2017. He was Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former head of global research of Novartis Pharma AG. He is Chairman of the Board at Novartis Institute for Tropical Disease Ltd. Member of Board of Novarits Institute for Functional Genomics La Jolla and Novarits International Pharmaceuticals, Hamilton. He is also Vice President of Eidgenossische Technische Hochschule.

Iris Loew-Friedrich Prof. Dr. Iris Loew-Friedrich has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG since June 17, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since March 2008, she has been serving as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President responsible for Development at the Executive Committee of UCB S.A., Brussels, Belgium. From 2001 to 2009, she was Member of the Executive Board of Schwarz Pharma AG, Monheim am Rhein, with global responsibility for research and development. From 2000 to 2001, she served as Vice President Global Projects at BASF Pharma, Ludwigshafen. From 1992 to 2000, she held various positions in the area of drug development at Hoechst AG, Frankfurt am Main, lastly as Vice President Clinical Development at Hoechst Marion Roussel/Aventis, Bridgewater, NJ, USA. Since September 2015, Prof. Dr. Loew-Friedrich has been serving as Chairman of the Board of TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. Since May 2016, she has been serving as Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. She began her career in 1985 as a physician in the field of internal medicine at the University of Frankfurt/Main, Medical School, where she has also been a clinical professor for internal medicine since 2000. She studied medicine at the University of Frankfurt/Main, receiving her doctorate from this university in 1985.

Michael Shalmi Mr. Michael Shalmi has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Evotec AG since June 14, 2017. Since January 2017, Mr. Michael Shalmi has been Managing Director, Head of Large Investments of Novo Holdings A/S. From 2009 to 2016, he served as Senior Partner at Novo A/S where he led at first the division Novo Growth Equity and then for two years the division Large Investments. In this role, he was responsible for the strategic long-term investments in life science. Prior to his career at Novo A/S, he spent 15 years at Novo Nordisk A/S where he held a number of different international management positions in research, clinical development as well as marketing and management, lastly as Vice President, Global Development, Clinical Operations Management. Prior to working at Novo Nordisk, he was research associate at the universities in Copenhagen and Manchester. During his career, Mr. Shalmi gained experience in medicine and especially focused on drug and product development and on the development of commercialization strategies. Mr. Shalmi holds further positions as a member of other statutory supervisory boards such as Orexo AB, Synlab Ltd., Momentum Gruppen A/S, ERT Inc., ERT HoldCo A/S, Xellia HoldCo A/S and Novo Invest 1 A/S. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University in Copenhagen and his MBA degree from the Scandinavian International Management Institute.