Name Description

Mukul Asher Dr. Mukul G. Asher, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Board of Excel Crop Care Ltd. He have experience in Economics, Public Finance and Social Security. He hold B.A. (Hons.), MA, Ph.D. Other Directorship: UTI International (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd. Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Candor RE Management Company, Mauritius.

Ninad Gupte Mr. Ninad Dwarkanath Gupte is Joint Managing Director of Excel Crop Care Limited. He is a science graduate and holds a PGDBM degree equivalent to MBA from a reputed Institute. He has over 33 years of experience with chemical, petrochemical and agrochemical industries. His functional areas is Commercial functions, Corporate Management and Indirect Taxes. He hold B.Sc.,PGDBM(XLRI-Jamshedpur). Other Directorship: Crop Care Federation of India. Transpek Industry Ltd. Agrocel Industries Ltd. TML Industries Ltd. Excel Genetics Ltd. Transpek Industry (Europe) Ltd.

Dipesh Shroff Mr. Dipesh K. Shroff is the Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Excel Crop Care Ltd.