Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)
EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,685.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,700.80
Open
Rs1,704.00
Day's High
Rs1,705.00
Day's Low
Rs1,675.00
Volume
645
Avg. Vol
2,477
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Mukul Asher
|72
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
Anil Nawal
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Pravin Desai
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Ninad Gupte
|63
|2016
|Joint Managing Director
Chetan Shah
|62
|2016
|Managing Director
Tadashi Katayama
|49
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Dipesh Shroff
|56
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Preeti Mehta
|57
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|81
|2003
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Mukul Asher
|Dr. Mukul G. Asher, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Board of Excel Crop Care Ltd. He have experience in Economics, Public Finance and Social Security. He hold B.A. (Hons.), MA, Ph.D. Other Directorship: UTI International (Singapore) Pvt. Ltd. Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Candor RE Management Company, Mauritius.
Anil Nawal
Pravin Desai
Ninad Gupte
|Mr. Ninad Dwarkanath Gupte is Joint Managing Director of Excel Crop Care Limited. He is a science graduate and holds a PGDBM degree equivalent to MBA from a reputed Institute. He has over 33 years of experience with chemical, petrochemical and agrochemical industries. His functional areas is Commercial functions, Corporate Management and Indirect Taxes. He hold B.Sc.,PGDBM(XLRI-Jamshedpur). Other Directorship: Crop Care Federation of India. Transpek Industry Ltd. Agrocel Industries Ltd. TML Industries Ltd. Excel Genetics Ltd. Transpek Industry (Europe) Ltd.
Chetan Shah
Tadashi Katayama
Dipesh Shroff
|Mr. Dipesh K. Shroff is the Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Excel Crop Care Ltd.
Preeti Mehta
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|Mr. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Excel Crop Care Ltd. His functional areas is Development Banking, Project Finance and Credit Rating. He holds M.Com., LLB. Other Directorships include CRISILLtd., Grasim Industries Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, J. K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., L & T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd., Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Mukul Asher
|--
Anil Nawal
|--
Pravin Desai
|--
Ninad Gupte
|--
Chetan Shah
|--
Tadashi Katayama
|--
Dipesh Shroff
|7,316,400
Preeti Mehta
|--
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Mukul Asher
|0
|0
Anil Nawal
|0
|0
Pravin Desai
|0
|0
Ninad Gupte
|0
|0
Chetan Shah
|0
|0
Tadashi Katayama
|0
|0
Dipesh Shroff
|0
|0
Preeti Mehta
|0
|0
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|0
|0