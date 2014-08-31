Name Description

Sophie Bellon Ms. Sophie Bellon serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Sodexo SA. She is also Member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Compensation Committee. She started her career in 1985 to work at Credit Lyonnais in New York as Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor for the bank's French clientele. She later worked as Sales Agent for a number of European fashion houses, including Chanel, Valentino, Ungaro and Armani. Ms. Bellon joined the Company's finance department in 1994, initially as Development Analyst and later responsible for strategic financial planning. In 2001, she was appointed as Manager of Strategic Planning for the Company. In September 2005, she became Group Vice President Client Retention. In September 2008, she joined Sodexo France Entreprises et Administrations as Managing Director. She also took charge of facilities management activities in France from September 2010. Ms. Bellon has also been Chairperson of the Management Board of Bellon SA since 2002 and currently holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Altys Multiservices SA and President of PB Holding SAS. She graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC Business School).

Michel Landel Mr. Michel Landel served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Director of Sodexo SA from January 19, 2009 to January 23, 2018. He will retire as CEO of Sodexo on January 23, 2018. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company from September 1, 2005 and he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Sodexo SA in June 2003. In addition to that, he is the President of the Sodexo STOP Hunger association. He began his career in banking with Chase Manhattan in 1977 and then building products with Poliet from 1980. He joined Sodexho in 1984 to manage operations in Eastern Africa, Libya and Algeria. In 1986, he was appointed to head the Remote Sites business in Africa. He was again promoted in 1989, this time to head the company's North American operations. In particular, he helped bring about the 1998 alliance with Marriott Management Services and the creation of a joint company, Sodexho Marriott Services (SMS). In May 1999, he was named President, Managing Director, and Member of the Board of SMS (now Sodexo Inc.), which became fully owned by Sodexho in 2001. In February 2000, Mr. Landel was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Sodexho Alliance Executive Committee. In June 2003, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sodexho Alliance responsible for the Food and Management Services activities in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as for the Remote Site activity. He currently holds other mandates, including Director of Sodexo, Inc and Member of the Supervisory Board of One SCA. He has a degree in Business and Management from the European Business School.

Denis Machuel Mr. Denis Machuel serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo SA effective September 1, 2017. He served as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services Group Chief Digital Officer of Sodexo SA from 2014 to September 1, 2014. He became CEO of Sodexo Benefits & Rewards in January 2012. He joined Sodexo SA in August 2007 as Benefits & Rewards CEO for Central & Eastern Europe. After three years in that role, Mr. Machuel moved in 2010 to lead Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in Europe & Asia. Mr. Machuel began his professional life at Schneider Electric in Egypt, before moving to become a consultant at Dassault Electronique and joining innovation and technology consultancy Altran, where he spent 16 years. He held several senior positions at Altran, including CEO of Altran Technologies UK, CEO of Altran Technologies France and Director Offshore Strategy and Operations. Mr. Machuel is a graduate of the ENSIMAG College of Engineering in Grenoble (INP), France, and holds a Master of Science degree from the Texas A&M.

Pierre Henry Mr. Pierre Henry serves as Group Executive Committee Vice President Chairman Benefits and Rewards Services Chief Executive Officer Sports and Leisure, On-site Services of Sodexo SA. After acquiring sales experience in the Belgian subsidiary of a United States-based uniform rental and maintenance company, Mr. Henry joined Sodexo SA in 1980 as Regional Director of Belgium's Cheque Repas. He then served successively as Sales Director and Managing Director of Cheque Repas Belgium. In 1987, he was named Managing Director for Belgium and in 1993, he was appointed to manage Central Europe, where he supervised the start-up of operations, first in Hungary and Austria, then in the Czech Republic in 1995 and Poland and Slovakia in 1997. In 2000, he became Head of Western Europe, Asia and North Africa. In 2004, Mr. Henry was appointed President of the activity Service Vouchers and Cards. He holds a degree in Psychology which he obtained from the Universite catholique de Louvain.

Elisabeth Carpentier Ms. Elisabeth Carpentier serves as Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Sodexo SA since 2013. Prior to this, she was Group Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Internal Communications Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company as from September 2008. In 1998, she became Group Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. She joined Sodexho in 1981 as Director of Hiring and Placement for the Remote Sites business. From 1994 to 1998, she served as Human Resources Director for the Food and Management Services subsidiary in France. Ms. Carpentier holds both a Law diploma and a post-graduate degree in Human Resources Management.

Damien Verdier Mr. Damien Verdier serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Strategic Planning, Organization, Research & Development and Innovation Officer of Sodexo SA. He joined Sodexo SA in 1979 working as District Manager, then as Development Manager. He was promoted to Regional Director in 1985, Operations Director for Business & Industry France in 1991, Managing Director for Business & Industry segment in 1993 and Managing Director for France in 1998. In 2003, he became Director of Strategic Planning for Continental Europe. He was appointed Group Marketing Director in 2005, responsible for supply chain, client retention and offer marketing. Since September 2008, he also has been responsible for Sustainable Development. Mr. Verdier was President of the National Foodservices Association from 2001 to 2006 and Vice-President of the European Foodservices Federation (Ferco). He currently chairs the European Commission's professional services group within MEDEF and the working group on services within the European employers' organization, BusinessEurope. He holds a degree in Business, which he obtained from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Nantes in 1979.

Ana Busto Ms. Ana Busto has been Member of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Brand and Communication Officer of Sodexo SA since 2014. In 2012, she was appointed Group Chief Brand and Communication Officer of the Company in 2012. In 2008, she became Internal Communications Director of the Company. Prior to Sodexo SA, Ms. Busto spent eight years managing internal communications in the legal (Clifford Chance) and IT services (Steria) industry. Ms. Busto started her career working for six years in Central Europe (the Czech Republic and Latvia) for the European Commission and the Belgian government. Ms. Busto is a graduate from the institute for Translators and Interpreters [ISTI] in Belgium and holds a Masters degree in Corporate Communication from the Rotterdam School of Management.

Patrick Connolly Mr. Patrick E. Connolly serves as Chief Executive Officer Schools and Universities, On-site Services of Sodexo SA since 2014. He has been CEO of the Company's Health Care Market Group since 2007, with responsibility for the Hospitals and Senior Living client segments in the United Stesd (US). He also serves as Chief Operating Officer of Sodexo North America. Mr. Connolly joined Sodexo North America in 1989 in the Schools Division, beginning in business development and then taking charge of strategy and offer development. He moved to the Health Care Division in 1995. In 2001, he was appointed President of Sodexo Senior Services, establishing himself as a key partner to the Senior Living industry. He is currently on the Board of the National Center of Healthcare Leadership (NCHL), among others. Mr. Connolly holds a Bachelors degree in Business from the Western Illinois University and a Masters degree in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Lorna Donatone Ms. Lorna C. Donatone has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Offi cer of Geographic Regions and Region Chair for North America, On-site Services of Sodexo SA since 2014. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Education Market, North America, On-site Services of the Company since February 2010. She joined Sodexo North America in 1999 and has held several roles in the Company, including President of School Services in 2007 and President of Spirit Cruises in 2002. Ms. Donatone began her career with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas, Texas, and has worked in the airline, banking and high-tech industries. In addition to her roles at the Company, Ms. Donatone has been a National Restaurant Association board member since 2005 and became a trustee of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation in 2011, where she is Treasurer. She was a former Chair of the Board of Directors of the Women's Foodservice Forum and was elected as a member of the Board of Trustees for The Culinary Institute of America in 2008. She is a recipient of numerous awards. Ms. Donatone obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the Tulane University in New Orleans and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the Texas Christian University.

Nicolas Japy Mr. Nicolas Japy serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer Energy and Resources, On-site Services of Sodexo SA. He began his career in 1982 as an Oil Consultant for BEICIP, a consulting and multiclient studies subsidiary of Institut Francais du Petrole. After joining TAT airline as Programs and Development Director, he served as Managing Director of Air Vendee. He joined Sodexo SA in 1991 as Managing Director for Congo; he then served as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia and later for Africa. In 1998, he left Sodexo SA to serve as Director of North American Operations for Club Mediterranee. In October 2001, he returned as President and Chief Executive of the remote sites activity. In 2005, he also became in charge of Australia and South East Asia, particularly in the field of facilities management and in 2009, he was also given responsibility for all Group operations in India (excluding benefits and rewards services) after Sodexo's acquisition of Radhakrishna Hospitality Services Group (RKHS). He holds engineering degrees from INP Grenoble and ENSPM (Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris).

Satya-Christophe Menard Mr. Satya-Christophe Menard has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Service Operations of Sodexo SA since 2014. Since 2007, he has been Chief Executive Officer Sodexo South America, On-site Services. He also served as acting CEO of Brazil, from 2011 to 2013, where he coordinated the acquisition and integration of Puras. Mr. Menard joined Sodexo SA in 1998 as Internal Auditor for Sodexo Pass International, before moving, in 1999, to become Chief Financial Officer of Sodexo Pass for Western Europe. In 2002, he was appointed General Manager of Sodexo Pass Romania, heading the Benefits & Rewards Services operations in that country. In 2006, he was promoted to General Manager Central & Eastern Europe for Sodexo Pass International, assuming control of operations in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Czech and Slovak Republics, Romania and Bulgaria. Mr. Menard began his professional career in 1992 as a Financial Analyst for BNP Paribas Bank Montreal before moving to France in 1994 as a Corporate Sales Representative at BNP Paribas Bank. Until 2012, he was an economic advisor to the French Embassy in Chile. Mr. Menard holds a Master degree in Management from Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Sylvia Metayer Ms. Sylvia Metayer serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer Corporate Services, On-site ServicesSODEXO S.A. She was Member of the Executive Committee and President of International Large Accounts of Sodexo SA from 2014. Since 2009, she has been President of Sodexo International Large Accounts. Ms. Metayer joined Sodexo SA in 2006 as Group Financial Controller; designing and implementing International Financial Reporting Standards [IFRS] based tools, processes and systems, for financial consolidation and management reporting. She was later appointed CFO for Sodexos On-site services operations in Europe. Before joining the Company, Ms. Metayer was Chief Operating Officer at Houghton Mifflin, a Boston-based educational publisher. She began her professional career as an auditor in the Paris office of Arthur Andersen before going on to hold executive financial positions with Danone, Mattel and Vivendi. Ms. Metayer holds a degree in Business from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC), Paris, France. She is also a graduate of the Queen's University, Canada and of the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Debbie White Ms. Debbie White serves as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer Health Care, On-site Services Chief Executive Officer Government, On-site Services at SODEXO S.A. She was Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom & Ireland, On-site Services of Sodexo SA from 2014. Ms. White joined Sodexo SA in 2004 as Chief Financial Officer in the UK & Ireland, responsible for finance, IS&T, legal, strategic planning and the PFI team. In February 2007, she was appointed Sodexo Group's Head of Projects, reporting to the global CEO, Mr. Michel Landel. In January 2012, she returned to the UK to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer for Sodexo UK & Ireland. In 2013, Ms. White became a trustee of the charity Wellbeing of Women. Ms. White graduated from the University of Cambridge.

Emmanuel Babeau Mr. Emmanuel Babeau serves as Director at SODEXO S.A. since January 26, 2016. Emmanuel Babeau is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, in charge of Finance and Legal Affairs. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in late 1990. In 1993, he joined the Pernod Ricard Group as Internal Auditor and was appointed Head of Internal Audit, Corporate Treasury and Consolidation in 1996. He subsequently held several executive positions at Pernod Ricard, notably outside France, before becoming Vice President, Development in 2001. In June 2003, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and in 2006 he was named Group Deputy Managing Director of Finance. He joined Schneider Electric in 2009 as Executive Vice President, Finance and a member of the Management Board, and in 2013 he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Legal Affairs. He graduated in Finance and Accounting from ESCP.

Astrid Bellon Ms. Astrid Bellon serves as Director of Sodexo SA since July 26, 1989. She is also Member of the Management Board of Bellon SA, Chairperson of Sofrane SAS, and Manager and Permanent Representative of Sofrane for Sobelnat SCA. Since 1999, Ms. Bellon has worked in the television and movie industry, and in 2000, she created the company 'Les Films d'a Cote', in which she is also a shareholder. She is a graduate of ESLSCA and holds a Master of Arts in Film Studies of the University of New York.

Bernard Bellon Mr. Bernard Bellon serves as a Director of Sodexo SA since February 26, 1975. He was Director of Compagnie Hoteliere du Midi (a member of the Compagnie de Navigation Mixte Group) from 1962 to 1970 and then held various managerial positions in banking at CIC-Banque de Union Europeenne Group from 1970 to 1988. In 1988, he founded Finadvance SA, a venture capital company, and has served as its Chairman since then. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Bellon SA and Director of Copelia. He holds a degree in Modern Literature and graduated from IAE of Aix-Marseille University.

Francois-Xavier Bellon Mr. Francois-Xavier Bellon serves as Director of Sodexo SA since July 26, 1989. He began his career in the temporary employment business as Agency Manager for Adia France (1990-1991) and then for Ecco in Barcelona, Spain, where he was promoted to Sales and Marketing Director and Regional Director for Catalonia (1993-1995). He joined the Sodexho group in September 1995, initially as Segment Manager and later as Development Manager for the Healthcare segment in France. In 1999, he became Managing Director of Sodexho Mexico. In January 2004, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sodexho in the United Kingdom, before resigning a few months later. From December 2004 until December 2006, he then served as Director of Sales of the temporary employment division of Adecco. In August 2007, he founded Bright Yellow Group Plc, a company specialized in social care at home, and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since then. Mr. Bellon is also Member of the Management Board of Bellon SA, CEO and Director of Bright Yellow Group Plc and of PB Holding SAS, Director of LifeCarers Ltd and Footprint Ltd, among others. Mr. Bellon is a graduate of the European Business School.

Nathalie Bellon-Szabo Ms. Nathalie Bellon-Szabo serves as Director of Sodexo SA as of July 26, 1989. She is also Member of the Company's Nominating Committee. She began her career in the food services industry in 1987. From 1989 to 1992, she served as Account Manager for Scott Traiteur, and as Sales Manager of Le Pavillon Royal. She joined Sodexho in March 1996 as Sales Director for Sodexho Prestige in France. In 1999, she became Regional Manager and in September 2003, she was appointed Managing Director for Sodexo Prestige. In January 2006, she was also appointed as Managing Director of L'Affiche and Chairman of the Management Board of Lido in 2009. On September 1, 2010 she took the position of Managing Director of Sodexo's Sport and Leisure Division in France and in 2012 became the Chairman of the Management Board of Lenotre. She is also Member of the Management Board of Bellon SA and Chairwoman of Exel SAS, L'Affiche SA and Millenia SA, among others. She graduated from the European Business School.

Philippe Besson Mr. Philippe Besson serves as Director - Employee Representative at SODEXO S.A. since June 18, 2014. Philippe Besson joined the Sodexo Healthcare Division in 1981, as foodservices manager for the Paris Ile de France region. He took part in the World Youth Days in Paris, Rome and Cologne, was responsible for the Tour de France departure villages for Sodexo and managed athlete foodservices for the Pacific Games. He has been Head of Projects and Sponsorship.

Soumitra Dutta Mr. Soumitra Dutta is Director of Sodexo SA. He began his career in 1985 as a research assistant at University of California, Berkeley, USA. Between 1988 and 1990, he gained further research experience at General Electric. He then joined Insead, the international management school based in Fontainebleau (France), where he served as lecturer then dean of technology and e-learning. In 1999 he set up eLab@ Insead, the school’s research and analytics center focused on big data analytics for businesses, which he headed until 2012. In 2002, he was named dean of executive education at Insead. During his tenure at Insead, Soumitra Dutta also participated in setting up and managing three strategy consultancies specialized in new technologies and innovation, which he developed before selling them. Since 2012, he has been dean and professor of management and organizations in the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. He holds a Ph.D. from University of California, Berkeley, on Computer Sciences and Artificial Intelligence.

Cathy Martin Ms. Cathy Martin serves as Director-representing employees at SODEXO S.A. since September 10, 2015. After completing her studies in nutrition, Cathy Martin began her career in the foodservices industry in 1998. In January 2000, she joined Sodexo as an on-site foodservices manager. Over the past 15 years, she has held various operating and project management positions. In December 2014, she was named Regional Manager, On-site Services in the Education segment in Quebec, Canada.

Cecile Tandeau de Marsac Ms. Cecile Tandeau de Marsac has been appointed as Director of SODEXO S.A. effective January 24, 2017. Cecile Tandeau de Marsac began her career with Nestle in 1987, holding various positions in Marketing and Communications before joining the Human Resources Department in 2002 where she was in charge of career development in France. In 2005, she became Human Resources Director for certain businesses and corporate functions at Nestle France. In 2007, she joined Rhodia as HR Director of a business unit in France, responsible for talent development for the Group. She subsequently took part in two major projects to transform Rhodia’s organizational structure and to integrate Rhodia’s teams following its acquisition by Solvay. In July 2012, she was appointed General Manager of Human Resources at Solvay.

Robert Baconnier Mr. Robert Baconnier serves as Independent Director of Sodexo SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He began his career in 1967 as a Civil Servant for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and was assigned to the Internal Revenue Service (Direction Generale des Impots). From 1977 to 1979, he was Technical Advisor and then Deputy Director of the Minister of Economy and Finance’s Cabinet. From 1979 to 1983, he was Deputy Director in charge of the Tax Legislation Service and in 1983, Head of the Litigation Department of the Internal Revenue Service. In 1986, he became Head of the Internal Revenue Service. From 1990 until 1991, he worked for the Department of Treasury. In 1991, he joined the law firm known today as CMS Bureau, Francis Lefebvre, where he was Chairman of the Management Board until 2004. Until January 2012, he was Chairman of ANSA (National Association of Joint-Stock Companies) and now serves as its Honorary Chairman. He is also a Non-voting Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Siparex Associes. He holds a Degree in Literature and obtained a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) in 1967.

Patricia Bellinger Ms. Patricia Bellinger serves as Independent Director of Sodexo SA since February 8, 2005. She is also Chairwoman of the Company's Nominating and Compensation Committees. She began her career in Madrid, Spain in 1986 by founding a casting agency; she continued to work in media and communications in Spain until 1995. In 1995, she returned to the United States and joined Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) the pharmaceutical company where she was successively, Associate Director for Communications, and then Associate Director for Communications and Public Affairs. In 1998, she became Corporate Director of Culture and Human Resources Diversity. In 2000, she joined British Petroleum in London to become Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Development, Diversity and Integration. She was also Group Vice President and Director of BP Leadership until 2007. As of March 2011, she is the Executive Director of Executive Education of Harvard Business School. In August 2013, she became also Assistant Professor at Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership. In addition to that, she serves as Director of the YMCA of Greater Boston and Member of the Advisory Board of Program in Education, Afterschool and Resiliency (PEAR) of McLean Hospital (Harvard Medical School), among others. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from the Harvard University.

Francoise Brougher Ms. Francoise Brougher serves as Independent Director of Sodexo SA since January 23, 2012. She is also Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. In April 2013, she assumed the function of Business Lead in charge of Development Operations of the Square company i San Francisco , the United States. She began her career in 1989 in a production unit of L'Oreal Japan. After receiving a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1994 from the Harvard Business School, she joined the consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton. In 1998, she joined the San Francisco-based Ocean Gem Pearl Corporation, an importer of black Tahitian pearls, as Chief Executive Officer. From 2000 to 2005, she was Vice President of Strategy at Charles Schwab & Co. She joined Google in 2005, where she managed the business operations group for four years. Since 2009, she has managed the global sales and services organization for small and medium businesses. She is also a graduate of Institut Catholique d’Arts et Metiers. Lille and the Harvard University.