Name Description

Santie Botha Ms. Santie Louise Botha serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Famous Brands Limited. Santie is currently the Chancellor of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth. She served as an executive director of the MTN Group (2003 to 2010) and prior to that, of Absa Bank (1996 to 2003). She commenced her career at Unilever. Santie has received a range of awards including Marketer of the Year (2002) and Business Woman of the Year (2010). She is Independent Chairman at Curro Holdings, Non-executive director at Liberty Holdings, Non-executive director at Telkom and Non-executive director at Tiger Brands.

Darren Hele Mr. Darren Paul Hele serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. Darren commenced his career at Pleasure Foods Limited while studying for and completing a BCom degree. After participating in the management buyout of Pleasure Foods in 1996 he held executive roles at Whistle Stop and Wimpy before joining Famous Brands in 2003. He served as Managing Director of Wimpy in South Africa and later the United Kingdom. He was appointed Chief Operating Offi cer – Franchising division in May 2011 and in January 2013 assumed the position of Chief Operating Offi cer of the Group. With effect from 1 March 2014, Darren assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer – Food Services. Darren was appointed Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 March 2016.

Kelebogile Ntlha Ms. Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, CA(SA), MBA, serves as Group Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. Lebo is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and holds an MBA degree (awarded cum laude) from Wits University. She completed her articles with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2007, after which she gained extensive experience in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in her roles as Group Technical Accounting Adviser at Eskom and Group Reporting Manager at African Oxygen Limited. Lebo joined Famous Brands in July 2014 as the Group Financial Executive and Company Secretary, and was appointed to the Board as Group Financial Director effective 1 July 2016.

Norman Richards Mr. Norman S. Richards serves as Group Commercial Executive of Famous Brands Limited., effective July 1, 2016. Norman joined Famous Brands in September 2012 as Change Management Executive, responsible for managing and driving the Fit 4 Purpose business model transformation intervention. Norman is a 21-year veteran of SA Breweries Beer division, where he held a number of executive positions in finance, both locally and internationally. Prior to joining Famous Brands, Norman founded and managed two consulting companies and a software services company, all within the supply chain field. Norman assumed the role of Group Financial Director from 1 July 2013.

Ian Isdale Mr. Ian Isdale serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr Ian Isdale assumed the position of Company Secretary with effect from 31 August 2016.

Christopher Boulle Mr. Christopher Hardy Boulle serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. Chris was Appointed to the Board in December 2011. He holds BCom, LLB, LLM. Chris is a commercial, corporate fi nance, tax and trust attorney and his expertise includes cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, BEE transactions and advising on stock exchange listings both locally and internationally. His experience as a non-executive director of listed companies spans over a decade and a half. he is Chairman and non-executive director at Advtech.

Panagiotis Halamandaris Mr. Panagiotis Halamandaris serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. He was appointed to the Board in November 1994. Peter has made an important contribution to the Famous Brands Group since 1974. He has served on various portfolio committees over the years, assuming the position of Chairman of the Company upon listing in November 1994. As from March 2007, Peter assumed the position of non-executive Chairman. He retired from this role in October 2013.

Periklis Halamandaris Mr. Periklis Halamandaris, Jr., serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. He was Appointed to the Board in November 1994. Periklis was one of the original founding members of the Group and has in excess of 20 years’ experience in the food and franchising industry. He was appointed to the Board of Famous Brands Limited in 1994 and was responsible for expanding the operations of the Group beyond the borders of South Africa. Periklis resigned from the Board during the course of 1999 to concentrate on his private business. In March 2001, he was re-appointed to the Board as a non-executive director.

Theofanis Halamandaris Mr. Theofanis Halamandaris serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. Theofanis has made a signifi cant contribution to the Group since 1974 through the fulfi lment of various responsibilities. He assumed the position of Chief Executive Offi cer in March 2001, after serving as the Group Managing Director for three years. After retiring as Chief Executive Offi cer in May 2010, Theofanis took over from John Lee Halamandres as Deputy Chairman of the Group. In 2014, he became a non-executive director.

John Halamandres Mr. John Lee Halamandres serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. With experience in all aspects of Famous Brands’ business, John retired from executive management in March 2001. A founding member of the Company, he served as Managing Director from November 1994 until March 1997, after which he assumed the role of Chief Executive Offi cer until his appointment as non-executive Deputy Chairman in March 2001, a position he held until May 2010. He is appointed to the Board in November 1994

Kevin Hedderwick Mr. Kevin Alexander Hedderwick serves as Non-Executive Director of Famous Brands Limited. Kevin joined the Group in February 2000 as Managing Director of the Steers brand. Shortly thereafter he was appointed Chief Operating Offi cer of the Group, and in 2010 assumed the position of Chief Executive Offi cer. In 2013 he was appointed Group Chief Executive. Kevin is widely credited with turning the small family business into a fully integrated food services business consisting of best-in-class brands underpinned by signifi cant manufacturing and logistics operations. With effect from 1 March 2016, he was appointed Strategic Adviser to the Group for a 12-month period following his retirement as Group Chief Executive on 29 February 2016. In addition to serving on Famous Brands’ main Board, Kevin is a director of certain of the Group’s joint-venture and associated companies, including Gourmet Burger Kitchen. Previous non-executive Board positions include Distell, Tiger Brands and the Coricaft Group.

Norman Adami Mr. Norman J. Adami serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Famous Brands Limited., with effect from 24 February 2015. Norman holds Bachelor of Business Science (Hons), MBA. Norman has had an extensive career with SABMiller, which commenced at SAB (Pty) Ltd in 1979. He was appointed Managing Director of SAB in 1994 and Chairman in 2000. In 2003, he was installed as President and Chief Executive Offi cer of the newly acquired Miller Brewing Company. In 2006, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Offi cer of SABMiller Americas. In this position he was responsible for Miller Brewing Company and SABMiller’s South and Central American business units. In October 2008, he once again took on the role of Managing Director and Chairman of SAB Limited. He retired from SABMiller on 31 October 2014. He is also a partner in Stud Game Breeders, one of the pre-eminent groups leading the emergence of South Africa’s burgeoning game breeding industry, which has made great strides in revitalising threatened animal species and in creating sustainable employment in many rural areas.

Bheki Sibiya Mr. Bheki Lindinkosi Sibiya serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Famous Brands Limited., since March 1, 2004. Bheki is Nonexecutive director of Pinnacle Holdings. Bheki brings to the Board a wealth of expertise in BEE, employment equity, change management and corporate governance gained as former Chief Executive of the Chamber of Mines, Chief Executive Offi cer of Business Unity South Africa, director of the Wits Business School, and from experience attained in a range of positions held at companies including Transnet, Tongaat Hulett Sugar, SA Breweries and Ford Motor Company.