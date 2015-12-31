Name Description

Dori Segal Mr. Dori Joseph Segal serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Segal is the Chair of the Board of the Company and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is the Executive Vice-Chair and has served as the President of Gazit-Globe. He is the Vice-Chair and a director of Equity One, Inc. and Citycon OYJ. Mr. Segal is also Vice Chairman of Norstar and President and a director of Gazit Israel Ltd. Mr. Segal was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2000 to February 2015.

Adam Paul Mr. Adam E. Paul, CPA. serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Executive Vice President, Investments and Leasing of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (“CREIT”) where he had direct responsibility for various aspects of CREIT’s business across Canada. Mr. Paul is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant.

Kay Brekken Ms. Kay Brekken, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Ms. Brekken joined the Company in 2014. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Indigo Books & Music, Inc. Ms. Brekken has over 20 years of North American financial leadership experience including public company reporting, strategic and operational planning, and debt and equity financing. Ms. Brekken is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jordan Robins Mr. Jordan Robins serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He joined the Company in June 2016. Previously Senior Vice President, Planning and Development of RioCan REIT. Prior to RioCan, he spent 8 years at SmartCentres (currently SmartREIT). Mr. Robins brings over 20 years of extensive experience and a proven track record in many facets of retail real estate to the Company including development, leasing and acquisitions.

Gregory Menzies Mr. Gregory J. Menzies serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Eastern Canada of the Company. Mr. Menzies joined the Company in 2010. He was previously the President of Mingus Capital Inc. and Co-founder and President of Crofton Moore. Mr. Menzies has over 25 years of real estate experience encompassing development, acquisition and management of office, mixed-use and retail properties.

Gareth Burton Mr. Gareth Burton serves as Senior Vice President – Construction of the company. He joined the company in January 4, 2016, Mr. Burton is a seasoned construction executive with a solid record of successfully leading large, complex construction projects. Mr. Burton was most recently with PCL Constructors in the role of construction director. Prior to PCL, he spent nine years with Laing O'Rourke, which is the largest privately owned construction and engineering company in the United Kingdom. During this time, he gained valuable experience in various roles related to large, complex construction projects in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Carmine Francella Mr. Carmine Francella serves as Senior Vice President - Leasing of the company. He joined the company January 25, 2016, Mr. Francella is a seasoned executive with a deep background in the real estate and retail leasing industry. He has an in-depth understanding of the evolving trends in retail, which will serve him well in his new role. Mr. Francella's most recent role was vice-president, leasing, for Scotiabank, where he was the global head of retail lease transactions for a Canadian and international network of 3,200 branches. Prior to Scotiabank, he spent four years as the head of real estate for Walmart Canada in the role of senior director, real estate and development.

Maryanne McDougald Ms. Maryanne McDougald serves as Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. She was Vice President - Property Management of the Company. Previously, she has been Vice President, Property Management and President and Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of FCR Management Services LP; Senior Vice President of FCB Property Management Services LP; Senior Vice President, Retail Management and National Client Services of O&Y Enterprise.

Jodi Shpigel Ms. Jodi M. Shpigel serves as Senior Vice President - Development of the Company. She was Senior Vice President - Central Canada of the Company. Ms. Shpigel joined the Company in 2008. Prior to her current role, she was the Vice President, Development, Central Canada and Director, Development, Central Canada of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Shpigel was a Real Estate Manager at Sobeys Inc.

Sandra Levy Ms. Sandra Levy serves as Vice President - People and Corporate Affairs of the Company. Previously, she was Vice President, Human Resources of the Company; Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Ply Gem Canada; and Director, Human Resources or Magna International.

Roger Chouinard Mr. Roger J. Chouinard serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of First Capital Realty Inc. He was previously a Partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Mr. Chouinard has over 15 years of experience representing real estate and other companies in connection with some of their most critical transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, and numerous other commercial transactions.

Bernard McDonell Mr. Bernard McDonell serves as Lead Independent Director of First Capital Realty Inc. Mr. McDonell is Chairman and a member of the audit committee of Performance Sports Group Ltd., a leading developer and manufacturer of various sports equipment and related apparel. Mr. McDonell was previously a director and a member of the executive committee of The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Company. As well, he was previously a director of Investus Real Estate Inc., a publicly traded industrial real estate company, and, prior thereto, served as Vice-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the same company. Mr. McDonell was the Vice-Chairman and President of Provigo Inc. from 1999 to 2006, at which time it was Quebec’s grocery market share leader and a Top 10 employer with 24,000 employees in the Province. In this role, he led the company’s integration with Loblaw Companies Limited and managed a complete market repositioning of the company’s retail network. Under his guidance, the company executed a capital plan in excess of $1 billion and the addition of an average of 250,000 square feet of net retail space per annum. Mr. McDonell’s experience includes work in the most senior executive positions in real estate and property management both at Provigo Inc. and Steinberg Inc. During his career, he has led several corporate acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. McDonell holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University.

Chaim Katzman Mr. Chaim Katzman serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Katzman is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Gazit-Globe and Norstar, the parent company of Gazit-Globe. Mr. Katzman served as Chairman of the Board of the Company from August 2000 to May 4, 2015. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Gazit-Globe and Norstar since 1998 and 1991, respectively. Mr. Katzman is also Chairman of the Board of Equity One, Inc., Atrium European Real Estate Limited and Citycon OYJ. Mr. Katzman received an LL.B. from Tel Aviv University Law School. He is a well-known philanthropist and supporter of education and the arts in the United States and abroad.

Jon Hagan Mr. Jon N. Hagan, CPA., C.A, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hagan has been the principal of JN Hagan Consulting since December 2000. He provides assistance to major corporations regarding real estate capital markets, and acquisition and disposition transactions covering situations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and China. Mr. Hagan has over 40 years of experience with leading Canadian real estate companies as the senior financial executive, including Cadillac Fairview Corporation, Empire Company Limited and Cambridge Shopping Centres Limited. Mr. Hagan is a director of Walton Ontario Land 1 Corp., Walton Big Lake Development Corp., Walton Edgemont Development Corporation and Walton Westphalia Development Corporation. Mr. Hagan has served as chair of the board of Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc., a trustee of Sunrise Senior Living Real Estate Investment Trust, Chairman of Teranet Income Fund, a director of the Mills Corporation, and a director of the Bentall Kennedy Group. Mr. Hagan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and attended the Executive MBA program at the University of Alberta.

Allan Kimberley Mr. Allan Kimberley serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kimberley is a corporate director. In 2014, he retired from his position as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Investment Banking, Real Estate at CIBC World Markets Inc. (“CIBC”). During his tenure with CIBC from 1996 to 2014, Mr. Kimberley worked predominantly with the CIBC real estate investment banking team and accumulated extensive experience in transactional activities which included debt and equity capital markets origination and execution as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. In addition to the Company, Mr. Kimberley also serves on the boards of Orlando Corporation and Partners REIT. He currently serves on the board of the Ontario Science Centre and previously served for 10 years on the board of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, including a term as board chair. Mr. Kimberley graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and also holds a Masters, Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto.

Annalisa King Ms. Annalisa King serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. King is a corporate director. She presently lives in Vancouver, British Columbia and serves on the board of the following organizations: Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP), independent director and member of the Audit Committee; The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC), independent director and member of the Audit Committee and Human Resources Committee; Vancouver Airport Authority, independent director and member of the Governance Committee; and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Centre (a joint venture between McArthurGlen Group and the Vancouver Airport Authority). Ms. King was most recently Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Best Buy Canada. During her eight years at Best Buy, Ms. King was responsible for all aspects of the company's financial affairs, information technology, Ecommerce technology and real estate decisions. Prior to joining Best Buy, Ms. King was Senior Vice President, Business Transformation at Maple Leaf Foods.

Susan McArthur Ms. Susan J. McArthur serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Susan J. McArthur is a Managing Partner at Greensoil Investments, a growth equity firm focused on investing in Agro Food Technology and Building Innovation Technology. In her previous role as an investment banker, Ms. McArthur advised corporate clients on a broad range of transactions including acquisitions and divestitures, public and private equity and debt financing, capital restructuring and other strategic initiatives. Currently, Ms. McArthur also sits on the Board of Directors of Great West Lifeco, KP Tissue Inc. and KPGP Inc. and is a trustee of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. She also sits on the Member Council of Sustainability Development Technology Canada. She has previously served as a director on a number of boards, including Chair of the Canada Revenue Agency Board of Management and Director of Globalive Wireless Management (Wind Mobile), UBS Bank Canada, The Canadian Club of Toronto, Les Jardins de Metis Inc., Luminato and the Toronto International Film Festival. Ms. McArthur is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.