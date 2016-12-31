Name Description

Jean Laurent Mr. Jean Laurent is Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fonciere des Regions S.A. since January 31, 2011 and is also Independent Member of the Company's Strategy and Investment Committee. He previously served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company since November 15, 2010. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de l’Aeronautique et de l'Espace (1967) and also holds a Master of Science degree from the Wichita State University. He spent all his career working for Credit Agricole, first at Caisses du Credit Agricole de Toulouse, and then in the Loiret and Ile de France regional banks, where he held various retail banking roles. He then joined Caisse Nationale du Credit Agricole, first as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (1993-1999) and then as Chief Executive Officer (1999-2005). He is now retired and holds various non-executive mandates. He was awarded with the titles of a Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, an Officier du Merite Agricole et a Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres, as well as an Officier de l'Ordre National du Merite. He currently holds several other posts, including Director of Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ, Director of Unigrains SA and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Institut Europlace de Finance, among others.

Christophe Kullmann Dr. Christophe Joseph Kullmann serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Fonciere des Regions SA since April 25, 2012 and is also Member of the Company's Sustainable Development Committee. He previously served at the Company as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer from January 31, 2011 to April 25, 2012 and as Chairman of the Management Board from October 1, 2001 to January 31, 2011. He holds a DEA degree in Management and has spent most of his career in the real estate sector. From 1992, he was Finance Director of Immobiliere Batibail, a property group listed on the Second Market, until its merger with Gecina in 1999. He then joined Gecina and was appointed Finance Director. In 2000, he was appointed Secretary General of the holding company Batipart. He has held several other mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fonciere des Murs SCA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Fonciere Europe Logistique SCA and Immeo Wohnen GmbH, and a Director of Fonciere Developpement Logements SA and Beni Stabili SpA. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently holds several other posts, including Chairman of FDR3 SAS, Manager of GFR Kleber SARL and Director of IPD France SAS, IEIF, among others.

Olivier Esteve Mr. Olivier Esteve serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Office France at Fonciere des Regions SA since January 31, 2011. He previously served at the Company as a Member of the Management Board and Director of Office Real Estate since April 12, 2005. A graduate from Ecole Speciale des Travaux Publics, du Batiment et de l'Industrie (ESTP), between 1990 and 2001 he occupied various positions in the Bouygues group: sales manager, then director of development for the general contracting subsidiary SB-Ballestrero. Mr. Esteve joined the Company in September 2002. He currently holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Urbis Park SA and of BP 3000 SA, Director of Beni Stabili SpA and Director of Ulysse Trefonds SA, among others.

Leonardo Del Vecchio Dr. Leonardo Del Vecchio serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at FONCIERE DES REGIONS S.A. since January 31, 2011. He is Chairman and Founder of the Luxottica group. In 1986, Mr. Del Vecchio was named a Cavaliere del Lavoro, a decoration awarded by the President of the Republic of Italy. He is Director of Delfin SARL and currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Beni Stabili S.p.A, and a Member of the Board of Directors of KAIROS Partners SGR SpA, of Delfin SARL and of Aterno SARL, among others.

Yves Marque Mr. Yves Marque serves as Chief Operating Officer, Secretary at Fonciere des Regions SA since April 17, 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Committee, Secretary General and President of Property at the firm. He was also Member of the Company's Sustainable Development Committee.

Catherine Allonas Barthe Ms. Catherine Allonas Barthe serves as Director - Permanent Representative of ACM Vie at Fonciere des Regions SA since January 31, 2011. She previously served at the Company as Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of ACM Vie since March 9, 2009. Ms. Allonas Barthe holds a degree in Mathematics and is a graduate of Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique (ENSAE). She has been Chief Financial Officer of Assurances du Credit Mutuel since 2003. She is also Chief Executive Officer of ACM Vie Mutuelle. From 1992 to 2003, she was Chief Financial Officer of SOCAPI, a CIC bank subsidiary. In addition to her duties at the Company, she currently holds several other posts, including Chairman of Massena Property, Director of CIC SA and Chief Executive Officer of ACM Vie Sam, among others.

Romolo Bardin Mr. Romolo Bardin serves as Director of Fonciere des Regions SA since April 17, 2015. He was Director - Permanent Representative of Aterno at Fonciere des Regions SA from January 31, 2011 to April 17, 2015. He previously served at the Company as Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Delfin since May 5, 2008. He graduated in Business Management from Universita Ca Foscari di Venezia. Mr. Bardin is Chief Financial Officer of Delfin SARL and previously worked for Sunglass Hut Europe in London and Luxottica Group in Italy. He currently works also as Member of the Board of Directors of Aterno SARL, Delfin SARL, DFR Holding SARL and DFR Investment SARL.

Sigrid Duhamel Ms. Sigrid Duhamel is Director of Fonciere des Regions S.A. since April 28, 2014. She has been Chairwoman of CBRE Global Investors France since 1 December 2014. Previously, she was Group Real Estate Director at PSA Peugeot Citroen. After graduating from ESTP (France) in 1990, she joined Bouygues Construction and spent 4 years managing major industrial renovation and construction projects. She then picked up an MBA at INSEAD and joined the US group, United Technologies, where she spent three years managing mergers and acquisitions. After four years’ experience in executive recruitment at Eric Salmon & Partners, in 2005, she moved into the real estate business at Tishman Speyer in London, where she spent four years in charge of business development in Europe. In 2008, she joined Carrefour Property, where she was international portfolio director for three years.

Jerome Grivet Mr. Jerome Grivet serves as Director - Permanent Representative of Predica at Fonciere des Regions SA since January 31, 2011. A graduate of ESSEC Business School, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration, he has served as Senior Treasury Auditor and as Advisor for European Affairs in the staff of France's Prime Minister. In 1998, he joined Credit Lyonnais, first as Chief Financial Officer for retail banking operations in France, then as Director of Strategy. Since 2004, he had pursued his career in Calyon as Member of the Executive Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer since September 2007. In 2010 he has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Predica and of Credit Agricole Assurances. He currently also holds several other posts, including Chairman of CA Life Greece SA, Director of CA Indosuez Private Banking SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Korian SA, among others.

Eric Lecuyer Mr. Eric Lecuyer serves as Director - Permanent representative of Covea Cooperations of FONCIERE DES REGIONS S.A. since April 1, 2017. Holder of a DEA in Economy and Finance, Eric Lecuyer started his career in 1996 at Groupe AZUR-GMF where he held different positions in analysis, reporting, audit. From 2004 to 2011, at Covea Finance, company managing the assets of Covea, Eric Lecuyer oversees the Operation, Risk management, Information systems and Communication-Marketing departments. From 2012 to 2015, he became Central Director Accounting and Economic Control at MMA the Covea. Eric Lecuyer is currently of Steering, Performance, Equity interests at Covea, Responsible for Strategic and Economic steering, Actuary and Monitoring Covea’s equity interestse

Sylvie Ouziel Ms. Sylvie Ouziel is Director of Fonciere des Regions S.A. since April 24, 2013. She graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris with a degree in Engineering and obtained an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She has been the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Managed Operations & Services (Amos) since 2012, the shared services entity set up by Allianz to build synergies amongst its various subsidiaries.

Jean-Luc Biamonti Mr. Jean-Luc Biamonti serves as Independent Director of Fonciere des Regions SA since January 31, 2011 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He holds an MBA degree from the Columbia University and also graduated from ESSEC Business School. Mr. Biamonti served as Investment Banker at Goldman Sachs from 2003 to 2008. He successively was appointed as Co-Head of the French subsidiary and Responsible of the European Consumer & Retail sector. He left Goldman Sachs in 2008 and has created an investment business dedicated to medium-sized companies operating in various sectors (media, online gaming, energy, internet or hospitality). Mr. Biamonti currently also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Societe des Bains de Mer and Director of SAS Betclic Everest Group.

Bertrand de Feydeau Mr. Bertrand de Feydeau serves as Independent Director of Fonciere des Regions SA since January 31, 2011 and is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was previously Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since October 23, 2006. Mr. de Feydeau holds Masters in Law from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Ecole du Louvre. He began his career at Groupe de l'Union Internationale Immobiliere and was its Chief Financial Officer from 1972 to 1982. In 1982, he joined AXA and was responsible for the company's real estate activity for the next 18 years. He is Chairman of Fondation des Bernardins since July 2010. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also holds several other posts, including Chairman of Fonciere Developpement Logements, Director of Klepierre and Director of Affine, among others.

Patricia Savin Ms. Patricia Savin serves as Independent Director of FONCIERE DES REGIONS S.A. since April 27, 2016. A graduate of Institut de Droit Public des Affaires (IDPA), and a lawyer registered with the Paris Bar, Patricia Savin holds a PhD in private law from IHEDN (Economic Intelligence Session). A Partner at DS Avocats, she co-manages the Environment and Sustainable Development Department where she is specifically tasked with cases involving logistics, polluted soils and sustainable urban environments. Patricia Savin was elected member of the French National Bar Council, of which she was Secretary General for the 2010-2013 period. As Chairwoman of the Orée association and the Environment and Sustainable Development Commission of the French Bar Association (Ordre des Avocats de Paris), she is regularly consulted by the Ministries of Ecology and Justice on the draft texts under discussion (environment charter, ecological damage, etc.). Before joining DS Avocats, Patricia Savin held posts with the Moquet Borde (now Paul Hastings) law firm, then the Pardieu Brocas law firm, before becoming Co-Manager of the law firm Savin Martinet Associés from 2001 to 2015.

Catherine Soubie Ms. Catherine Soubie serves as Independent Director of FONCIERE DES REGIONS S.A. since April 27, 2016. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, Catherine Soubie started her career in 1989 at Lazard in London then in Paris. She subsequently held various posts at Morgan Stanley in Paris, before becoming Assistant General Manager of Rallye, from 2005 to 2010. In 2010, Catherine Soubie joined Barclays where she was, until 2016, Managing Director in charge of Investment Banking France-Belgium-Luxembourg. She is now General Manager of Arfilia and also independent Director on the Board of Directors of Korian.