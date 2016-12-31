Name Description

John Hamer Mr. John R. Hamer is Chairman of the Board of Fidessa Group Plc. He has a BSc. Hons. in Computer Science from Leeds University and was Chief Executive of the group between 1992 and July 2001 when the group had multiple business streams, each with its own Chief Executive. John became Chairman of the group in July 2001 when the group focused on the Fidessa business by divesting the help desk and call centre software businesses. The Board considers the Chairman's role to be similar to that performed prior to July 2001 when there were multiple businesses and there to be no conflict with Chris Aspinwall, the Chief Executive, who was already the Chief Executive of the Fidessa business prior to July 2001. He currently has no other material business commitments.

Chris Aspinwall Mr. Chris Aspinwall is an Chief Executive, Executive Director of Fidessa Group Plc. Chris Aspinwall joined Fidessa in 1986 as a software engineer and was appointed to the Board in 1992. He became Chief Executive of the Fidessa business in 1992 and has grown it to its current world leading position. In 2001 he became Group Chief Executive. He has a BSc. Hons. in Computer Science from York University.

Andrew Skelton Mr. Andrew Skelton is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Andy Skelton joined Fidessa in October 2015 as Chief Financial Officer. He was previously Deputy Chief Financial Officer at CSR plc, a global fabless semiconductor company that was listed on the London Stock Exchange and on NASDAQ, before its acquisition in 2015 by Qualcomm Incorporated. Prior to joining CSR, Andy held a number of senior finance positions at Ericsson and Marconi, including two years as Chief Financial Officer of Ericsson Nikola Tesla in Zagreb, Croatia. He has a BA in Accounting and Finance from Heriot-Watt University and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1994.

Ishbel Macpherson Ms. Ishbel J. S. Macpherson is an Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1st May 2017. Ishbel has a background in investment banking and a broad range of non-executive plc board experience. She is currently senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee at both Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc and Bonmarché Holdings plc (where she also chairs the audit committee) and non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at Galliford Try plc. She has previously served as a non-executive director and chaired various board committees at Dignity plc, Synthomer plc, Speedy Hire plc, May Gurney Integrated Services plc, Hydrogen Group plc, Game Group plc and MITIE Group plc. Prior to her non-executive directorships, Ishbel worked for over 20 years in investment banking specialising in UK mid-market corporate finance with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Hoare Govett and Barclays.

Ken Archer Mr. Ken Archer is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ken joined the Board as a non-executive director in November 2014. He is Chairman of Gresham Computing plc, where he has been a non-executive director since 2010. Ken was Chief Executive Officer of SmartStream Technologies until 2009 and prior to that, the President, European Business Development of Computer Sciences Corporation where he managed the sales team responsible for large scale outsourcing projects across Europe. Ken has also worked at J.P. Morgan, where he served as VP, Information Services and subsequently at Mercantile Information Services and The Savings Corporation.

Elizabeth Lake Ms. Elizabeth Lake is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Fidessa Group Plc. Elizabeth Lake was appointed to the Board as a non-executive director in October 2008. Until June 2009, Elizabeth was a director and president of Securities Processing Solutions International, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge), a global provider of technology based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. She was a partner in the consultancy practice of KPMG and has also held senior executive positions at CSC Index within the financial services sector and at Ziff Davis Technical Information Company, where she was responsible for software products and services for the financial services industry. Elizabeth is also an adviser to the Tokushukai Medical Group, a privately held Japan based organisation which has 68 hospitals, together with a number of primary care facilities, retirement homes and dialysis centres, including the Tokuda Hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria of which she is Chairman.

Richard Longdon Mr. Richard Longdon is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Richard has had a highly successful executive career in the technology sector having spent 33 years with AVEVA Group plc. Richard was chief executive officer at AVEVA group plc for 17 years and retired from that role and as a director of AVEVA Group plc in December 2016. Richard is currently the president of AVEVA, a non-Board role that he will hold during 2017. Richard has been Chairman of Process Systems Enterprises Ltd since January 2015.

Ronald Mackintosh Mr. Ronald W. Mackintosh is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fidessa Group Plc. Ron Mackintosh was appointed to the Board in 2004. Ron has held a number of senior executive positions in European technology companies. Between 1992 and 2000 he was Chief Executive of Computer Sciences Corporation’s (CSC) European business which had revenue of $2.5 billion. He has been Chairman of each of CSR plc, SmartStream Technologies Limited, Northgate Information Solutions plc, Differentis Limited and Alertme.com Limited and is a former director of Gemplus SA.