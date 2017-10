Name Description

Aziz Yildirim Mr. Aziz Yildirim is Chairman of the Board of Fenerbahce Futbol AS. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi as a Civil Engineer.

Mahmut Uslu Mr. Mahmut Nedim Uslu is Vice Chairman of the Board of Fenerbahce Futbol AS. He also holds positions in his own companies, including Day Insaat Turizm Tekstil ve Dis Ticaret AS.

Nihat Ozbagi Mr. Nihat Ozbagi is Board Member of Fenerbahce Futbol AS. He has a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Mithat Yenigun Mr. Mithat Yenigun is Board Member of Fenerbahce Futbol AS. He has a Masters degree in Civil Engineering.

Ali Karacan Mr. Ali Ihsan Karacan is Independent Board Member of Fenerbahce Futbol AS. He also serves in various Dogan Group companies and OMV Petrol Ofisi. Mr. Karacan graduated from Ankara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Finance and Economics and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Masters degree in Law in 1984.