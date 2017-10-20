Edition:
India

Ferrum SA de Ceramica y Metalurgia (FER.BA)

FER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

12.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
$11.90
Open
$11.95
Day's High
$12.40
Day's Low
$11.95
Volume
83,093
Avg. Vol
43,835
52-wk High
$12.40
52-wk Low
$7.37

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Guillermo Viegener

2015 Chairman of the Board

Daniel Hector Calabro

Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Miguel Viegener

2015 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Mario Baro

Director

Gerardo Pablo Bergner

2013 Director

Ernesto Catena

2011 Director

Guido Copello

Director

Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi

2014 Director

Francisco Enrique Viegener

Director

Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Javier Gustavo Marton

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Sebastian Oscar Albores

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Guillermo Viegener

Eng. Guillermo Viegener serves as Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Head of Market Relations of Fiplasto SA, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.

Daniel Hector Calabro

Mr. Daniel Hector Calabro serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee . He is an Accountant.

Miguel Viegener

Mr. Miguel Viegener serves as First Vice Chairman of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia since February 2, 2015. He has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Board effective from December 29, 2014 till February 1, 2015.

Mario Baro

Dr. Mario Baro serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He has also acted as Board Member of Directors of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.

Gerardo Pablo Bergner

Mr. Gerardo Pablo Bergner serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Ernesto Catena

Guido Copello

Eng. Guido Copello serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Pablo Daniel Gonzalez Mazzocchi

Francisco Enrique Viegener

Eng. Francisco Enrique Viegener serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He has also served as Board Member of Directors of Fiplasto SA, as well as Chairman of the Board of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.

Leopoldo Eduardo Alvarez

Javier Gustavo Marton

Sebastian Oscar Albores

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading