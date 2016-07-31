Name Description

Gareth Davis Mr. Gareth Davis serves as Chairman of the Board of Ferguson Plc. He was Appointed on 1 July 2003 and became Chairman on 20 January 2011. Key strengths Extensive international board and general management experience, having served on various company boards for many years. Experience Mr Davis spent 38 years in the tobacco industry and was Chief Executive of Imperial Tobacco Group plc from its incorporation in 1996 until May 2010. Committee membership Chairman of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Major Announcements Committee. External appointments Chairman of William Hill PLC and DS Smith Plc.

John Martin Mr. John W. Martin is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 September 2016. He has extensive operational and financial management experience of running large international businesses. Mr Martin has strong leadership capabilities and significant experience in strategic development and driving improvements in operational performance. He joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and assumed management responsibility for Wolseley’s Canadian business between 2013 and 2016. Previously he was a partner at Alchemy Partners, the private equity group, and prior to that was Chief Financial Officer of Travelex Group, the international payments business and Hays Plc.

Mike Powell Mr. Mike Powell serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. He is a chartered management accountant, joined the Company on 1 June 2017 as Group Chief Financial Officer. From July 2014 until his appointment at Wolseley Mike was Group Finance Director of BBA Aviation plc, one of the world's leading providers of aviation support services. Before joining BBA he served as CFO of AZ Electronic Materials and CFO of Nippon Sheet Glass, based in Tokyo. Prior to that he spent 15 years at Pilkington plc in a variety of operational and finance roles.

Kevin Murphy Mr. Kevin Murphy serves as Chief Executive Officer - USA, Director of Ferguson Plc., effective 1 August 2017. Mr. Murphy was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Ferguson Enterprises in August 2007. Kevin joined Ferguson in 1999 as an operations manager through the acquisition of his family's business, Midwest Pipe and Supply. In 2001, Kevin was promoted to general manager of Ferguson's Waterworks business in Columbus, Ohio and subsequently became an area manager for the Northeast Waterworks region. In 2005, he was again promoted to business group manager for Waterworks and then was appointed as Vice President of Ferguson's Waterworks division in 2006. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Mr. Kevin is a 1992 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH.

Simon Oakland Mr. Simon Oakland serves as Chief Executive Officer - Canada and Central Europe and Group Head of Corporate Development of the company, since July 2016. Simon joined Wolseley in 2013 with responsibility for M&A and was regional director for Wolseley France where he implemented a comprehensive restructuring of the business and eventual disposal. He has over 25 years experience working in the private equity industry including five years with Alchemy Partners and 10 years with Nikko Securities. During his career Simon has been a Director of several large international businesses in a variety of different industries and has extensive operational and Board level experience.

Soeren Olesen Mr. Soeren P. Olesen serves as Chief Executive - Stark Group of the company. Søren was appointed CEO of STARK Group, our Nordics business, in February 2016. From April 2014 to January 2017 he was CEO of the Group’s STARK operating business in Denmark and Finland. He has broad international and general management experience in retail, logistics, production, concept development and optimisation of processes. Previously Søren was Chief Executive Officer of Flügger, a major Danish paint brand. Prior to that, he has held national and international management positions in Velux.

Tony England Mr. Tony England serves as Chief Information Officer of Ferguson Plc., since October 2010. He joined Wolseley in 2006 as Chief Technology Officer; in June 2007 the role expanded into the Director of Service Delivery role, responsible for establishing a group-wide IT operations and service management function. He was previously Head of Technology Development and Architecture at Standard Chartered Bank where he worked for several years. Prior to that Tony spent five years at Glaxo-Wellcome as member of the major projects team and leading Infrastructure Development function for the R&D business.

Richard Shoylekov Mr. Richard I. Shoylekov is Group General Counsel of Ferguson Plc. He joined Wolseley plc in November 2007. He is a member of the Major Announcements, Disclosure and Executive Committees. Richard, a UK-qualified lawyer, has responsibility for the Group’s legal affairs, risk management, governance and compliance processes, and corporate responsibility. From November 2007 until July 2015 he was also Company Secretary of Wolseley plc. Before joining Wolseley, Richard was General Counsel and Company Secretary at Corus Group plc.

Patrick Headon Mr. Patrick Headon is Managing Director - Wolseley UK of the Ferguson Plc., with effect from 30 March 2015. He is responsible for the whole of the UK business. He joined Wolseley in May 2012 and was Managing Director of Wolseley Central Europe from 2013 to March 2015. Prior to joining Wolseley he held the position of CEO at Switcher SA, the Swiss clothing brand. From 2005 to 2009, Patrick was Business Development Director at eBay International. Prior to that he spent 8 years in the beverage industry in general management positions for Diageo plc.

Kath Durrant Ms. Kath Durrant is Group Human Resources Director of the Company, since October 2015. Kath joined Ferguson plc in October 2015 as Group HR Director. She has extensive UK, US and European experience with large multinational businesses having previously been the Group HR Director and member of the Executive team at Rolls Royce plc. Prior to Rolls Royce, Kath has held senior positions at AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline where she spent 11 years. Her key strengths focus around leadership and talent development, succession, organisational design and large scale change management as well as employee engagement and creating a positive work environment. Kath is also a Non Executive Director of Renishaw plc, Chairperson of its Remuneration committee and a member of its Nomination committee.

Graham Middlemiss Mr. Graham Middlemiss is Company Secretary of the company since 1 August 2015. He is Secretary to the Board and all of the Committees of the Board. Mr Middlemiss, a solicitor, joined the Wolseley Group in August 2004 as the General Counsel of its UK business and was Group Deputy Company Secretary from November 2012 to July 2015. Committee membership Secretary to the Board and all Committees of the Board.

Tessa Bamford Ms. Tessa E. Bamford serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ferguson Plc. She has broad business experience having held senior advisory roles in both the UK and USA across a range of sectors. She was formerly a founder and Director of Cantos Communications, the online corporate communications service provider (2001 to 2011). Previously, she was a Director of J Henry Schroder & Co, where she worked for 12 years in a number of roles between 1986 and 1998. Prior to that, Ms Bamford worked in corporate finance for Barclays de Zoete Wedd.

John Daly Mr. John Patrick Daly serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Ferguson Plc. He has management experience in a variety of senior leadership roles within major international public companies. Mr Daly undertook various executive leadership positions during a 20-year career at British American Tobacco Plc (“BAT”), running large international businesses. Mr Daly recently stepped down as a Non Executive Director of Reynolds American Inc., a BAT associate company in the USA. Prior to his time with BAT, Mr Daly was Managing Director of Rothmans International’s Japan and South Korea businesses.

Pilar Lopez Ms. Pilar Lopez serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ferguson Plc., effective January 1st 2013. She has strong financial and international experience within global businesses. Ms López was Global Simplification Director for Telefónica S.A from 2014 and Chief Financial Officer for Telefónica Europe (2007 to 2014). She was also a Supervisory Board member of Telefónica Czech Republic AS and Vice Chair of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG. She joined Telefónica in 1999, working in a number of finance and strategy positions across the European and Latin American businesses. Prior to this she worked in a variety of roles at J. P. Morgan, in Madrid, London and New York where she became a Vice President.

Alan Murray Mr. Alan J. Murray serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Ferguson Plc. His Key strengths and experience considerable international operational experience and extensive executive management experience within global businesses. Mr Murray was previously a Non Executive Director of International Power plc (2007 to 2011). Prior to that, he spent 19 years at Hanson plc and was Group Chief Executive between 2002 and 2007. From 2007 until 2008, he was a member of the Management Board of HeidelbergCement AG. Mr Murray is a qualified chartered management accountant.

Darren Shapland Mr. Darren M. Shapland serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Ferguson Plc., effective May 1, 2014. Until September 2016 Mr Shapland was Chairman of Poundland Group plc. He was a Non Executive Director of Ladbrokes plc and was Chairman of its Audit Committee until 2015. Between 2012 and 2013, he was Chief Executive Officer of Carpetright plc. From 2005 to 2010, Mr Shapland was Chief Financial Officer of J Sainsbury plc and from 2010 to 2011, Group Development Director. He was also Chairman of Sainsbury’s Bank. Prior to that, Mr Shapland held a variety of senior finance and operational positions at Carpetright plc, Superdrug Stores plc, the Burton Group and Arcadia.

Nadia Shouraboura Dr. Nadia Shouraboura serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from 1 July 2017. She is the chief executive of Hointer, a retail experience provider she founded in 2012. From 2004 to 2012 she was Technology Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Fulfilment Platform for Amazon.com. From 2002 to 2004 she was head of System Development for Exelon Power Team. Previously, she held various roles at Starlight Multimedia, Diamond Management and Technology, AT&T, at Robcad.