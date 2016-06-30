Name Description

Iraj Abedian Dr. Iraj Abedian serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Capital Holdings Proprietary Limited. He was Professor of Economics at the University of Cape Town, before joining Standard Bank Group in 2000 as Group Chief Economist. He obtained his BA (Honours) and MA in Economics from UCT. He received his PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada in 1993. He was the founder and Director of the Applied Fiscal Research Centre (AFReC) at UCT and he has been a consultant on economic policy issues to public and private sector organisations in South Africa as well as internationally. His recent involvement in policy development in South Africa includes: The Transformation of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (1995), the RDP White Paper (1995), Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR 1996), Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and the Presidential Review Commission (PRC 1997). He is a prolific researcher and has written numerous articles and co-authored a number of books. Iraj is an honorary Professor of Economics at Graduate School of Business, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Port Elizabeth. He is a member of the board of directors of Munich Re of Africa and serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Auditor General of the South African Government.

Mark Stevens Mr. Mark Walter Stevens serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mark has been involved in the commercial and industrial property industry for more than 25 years, working as an independent and corporate broker, private investor and developer. Mark’s career includes 10 years with Old Mutual Properties and another three years with the Imperial Group.

Jeffrey Zidel Mr. Jeffrey Nathan Zidel serves as Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. Jeff has been a successful property developer and investor and has been involved in all aspects of the property industry for more than 40 years. He was three times past president of the Roodepoort Chamber of Commerce. He was the winner of the 2010 Absa Jewish Achiever Award for Listed Companies. He was a co-founder of Resilient, is a director of the South African Council of Shopping Centres and a non-executive director of Nepi.

Abraham Bornman Mr. Abraham Albertus (Rual) Bornman, CA(SA) serves as Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. Rual started his career with KPMG in financial services auditing. In 2003 he joined Stanlib where he was involved in management reporting, accounting and system integration. He then joined a software development firm implementing reconciliation systems at Stanlib, before being employed by Resilient in 2005. In June 2009 Rual was appointed financial director of Capital. Upon the merger of Capital and Fortress, Rual was appointed financial director of Fortress in December 2015.

Willem Serfontein Mr. Willem Jakob Serfontein, BCompt (Hons), CA(SA) serves as , Executive Director of the Company. He was Financial Director of the Company. Wiko completed his articles with PwC and joined the transaction services division for a period of six years where he focused on due diligence work. He spent two years with Ernst & Young Corporate Finance and joined the Resilient group in April 2009.

Andrew Teixeira Mr. Andrew Edward Teixeira, BSc Quantity Surveying serves as Executive Director of the Company. Andrew started his career in his own construction company. He then joined JHI Real Estate in 1993 in their property management division. He was appointed as the director responsible for property management nationally in 2002. Andrew served as a director of Diversified and was the managing director of PFM prior to the Pangbourne merger. In July 2007 Andrew was appointed as executive director of Capital.

Fareed Wania Mr. Fareed Ismail Wania serves as Executive Director of the Company. Fareed started his property career with RMP Properties in 1996. He subsequently joined the JHI Real Estate Group Limited where he was involved in their property management division as a portfolio manager. Fareed was instrumental in the setup, opening and running of the JHI Lesotho office. In 2004 he joined the Pangbourne group as a senior asset manager reporting to the managing director. After the merger with Pangbourne, Fareed was employed as an asset manager with Capital. Upon the merger of Capital and Fortress, Fareed was appointed executive director of Fortress in June 2016.

Kurauwone Chihota Mr. Kurauwone Ndakashya Francis Chihota is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds BCom (Wits), Post-graduate Diploma: Business Administration (De Montfort, UK), Real Estate Management Programme (Harvard). Kura is managing director of Leapfrog Commercial Properties. He ran an unlisted commercial property fund in Zimbabwe and serves on the boards of several local property investment companies including the Johannesburg Housing Company. He is a past chairman of the South African Property Owners' Association ("SAPOA") in Gauteng and currently serves as deputy chairman of the Johannesburg Housing Company.

Nontando Mahlati Ms. Nontando Thelma Mahlati is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds BSc Quantity Surveying (Honours), PrQS, MAQS, RICS. Nontando founded Mahlati Associates in 1996 and became a director and cofounder of Mahlati Quantity Surveyors. Her work covers all aspects of quantity surveying, cost engineering and project management. Experience has been gleaned in her area of expertise at Davis Langdon (now Aecom), Du Toit Lombard & Malan and the Department of Works and Energy in the Eastern Cape. Nontando ran the quantity surveying section focusing specifically on Soweto while at Du Toit Lombard & Malan. She is the founder and a member of Black Women Developers and Professionals Proprietary Limited and former chairperson of Imbumba Aganang. She is an active member of the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners and SAPOA.

Tshiamo Matlapeng-Vilakazi Ms. Tshiamo Daphne Matlapeng-Vilakazi BA(SW), LLB, Certificate in Mining Prospecting (SA)serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tshiamo is a practising attorney, conveyancer and notary public. She is a legal consultant to Gauteng Provincial Government and Department of Housing. She is also a member of the Housing Advisory Panel of North West Provincial Government, Department of Housing and has been in practice for 23 years.

Jan Potgieter Mr. Jan Naude Potgieter BCompt (Hons), CTA, CA(SA), Management Development Program (University of Michigan), Strategic Planning & Management in Retailing (Monash University Australia) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jan qualified as a CA doing his articles with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He held various managerial positions early in his career including business manager at Clover SA and then seven years at various divisions of SABMiller in senior financial roles. In 2005, he was headhunted by Massmart to join their Massdiscounters team first as financial director then six years as chief executive officer. He then did consulting work before joining the Italtile group as chief operating officer.

Urbanus van Der Walt Mr. Urbanus (Banus) Johannes van Der Walt, B Econ, Advanced Executive Programme, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Banus is a retired property practitioner. Banus was previously the managing director of Sanlam Properties and Gensec Property Services for 16 years. Banus has 40 years’ property experience with the Sanlam Group and has travelled extensively to study the property industry, both locally and internationally. Banus is a past president of the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) and has been a non-executive director of Martprop, Acucap, SA Retail and iFour. He was also involved in the listing of Primegro, Acucap, Resilient, iFour, SA Retail, MICC and Vukile. He is currently a member of the Property Committee of Sanlam and a non-executive of three non-listed companies.