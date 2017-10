Name Description

Mark Binz Prof. Dr. Mark K. Binz is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft. He is a Lawyer. He also occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wormland Unternehmensverwaltung GmbH and Sick AG. Furthermore, he serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Faber-Castell AG and as Member of the Supervisory Board of Festo AG and Festo Management AG.

Guenther Fielmann Mr. Guenther Fielmann is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy. He was Responsible for Marketing up to 31 March 2015 and Sales, Human Resources up to 31 March 2015.

Mathias Thuernau Mr. Mathias Thuernau is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 9, 2015. He is Shop Chairman and Commercial Assistant.

Marc Fielmann Mr. Marc Fielmann is Member of the Management Board at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Marketing.

Bastian Koerber Dr. Bastian Koerber is Member of the Management Board at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2015. He is responsible for Sales.

Guenter Schmid Mr. Guenter Schmid is Member of the Management Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft. He is responsible for Materials Management and Production.

Stefan Thies Dr. Stefan Thies is Member of the Management Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since April 20, 2007. From April 1, 2015 he is responsible for Human Resources, IT and Controlling.

Georg Zeiss Mr. Georg Alexander Zeiss is Member of the Management Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2004. He is responsible for Finance and Property.

Heiko Diekhoener Mr. Heiko Diekhoener is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 9, 2015. He serves as Regional Manager, Hamburg.

Hans-Georg Frey Mr. Hans-Georg Frey is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Jungheinrich AG, Member of the Advisory Council of HOYER GmbH.

Jana Furcht Ms. Jana Furcht is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2010. She is Master Optician at Fielmann AG & Co.

Ralf Greve Mr. Ralf Greve is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. He is Lecturer in Management Development at Fielmann Aus & Weiterbildungs GmbH.

Fred Haselbach Mr. Fred Haselbach is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. He is Master Optician at Fielmann AG & Co. OHG, Luebeck.

Carolina Mueller-Moehl Ms. Carolina Mueller-Moehl is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 9, 2015. She serves as President, Mueller-Moehl Group, Member of the Advisory Board of Orascom Development Holding AG, Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Petra Oettle Ms. Petra Oettle is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. She is Optician’s Assistant at Fielmann AG & Co. OHG, Ulm.

Hans Oltersdorf Mr. Hans Joachim Oltersdorf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 7, 2005. From July 1, 2004 until July 7, 2005 he acted as Member of the Management Board at the Company. Before that, he was Chief Financial Officer and responsible for Equity Invesments as well as Expansion at Fielmann AG. Mr. Oltersdorf is also Managing Partner of MPA Pharma GmbH. Moreover, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Advisory Council of Parte GmbH.

Marie-Christine Ostermann Ms. Marie-Christine Ostermann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. She also serves as Managing Director of Rullko Grosseinkauf GmbH & Co. KG.

Pier Righi Mr. Pier Paolo Righi is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 10, 2008. He is also Chief Executive Officer and President at Karl Lagerfeld B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Wormland Unternehmensverwaltung GmbH and Wein International AG.

Eva Schleifenbaum Ms. Eva Schleifenbaum is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 9, 2015. She was Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative since 2009. Before that, she acted as Supervisory Board Member and Employee Representative of the Company from July 13, 2007 till 2009. She is also Trade Union Secretary of ver.di, Kiel. Moreover, she serves as Member of the Media Council of Medienanstalt Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein.

Hans-Otto Schrader Mr. Hans-Otto Schrader is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since July 14, 2016. He was a former CEO of Otto Group.

Frank Schreckenberg Mr. Frank Schreckenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft since October 24, 2016. He serves as Trade union secretary, ver.di, Berlin.