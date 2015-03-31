Name Description

Prakash Chhabria Mr. Prakash P. Chhabria serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Finolex Industries Ltd. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board effective August 11, 2012. He had been Deputy Managing Director of the company. He is B.Sc., International Business from University of Evansville, USA and has also completed Advanced Management Programme from Wharton Business School. Mr. Prakash P. Chhabria is a well known industrialist having over 21 years of industrial experience. He is in the wholetime employment of the Company since 13th March, 1992. He is also director of Finolex Infrastructure Limited, Peninsula Trustee Limited, Ruby Hospitals and Consultancy Services Private Limited and other companies of repute. He is also a member of management committee of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and a member of Executive Committee of Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Sanjay Math Mr. Sanjay S. Math is Wholetime Director, Executive Director of Finolex Industries Ltd. He is B.E.(Chemicals), UDCT and PGDM, Mumbai. He is a member of American Institute of Chemical Engineering. He has to his credit 36 years of working experience in various projects and petrochemical plant operations. He worked in reputed organizations like NOCIL, Bombay Dyeing, Rama Petrochemicals, Soudi Yanbu Petrochemicals, Essar Refinery etc. Mr. Math has earlier worked with the Company at Ratnagiri from December 2004 to July 2008 as Director (Manufacturing). Mr. Math holds 3000 shares of the Company.

Sanjay Asher Mr. Sanjay K. Asher is Non-Executive Independent Director of Finolex Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Solicitor and Partner of Crawford Bayley & Co., Solicitors, Advocates & Notaries, Mumbai. Mr. Sanjay Asher has been practising as solicitor for a number of years on various matters including corporate laws. He is also a Director of various public and private Companies including A. L. Movers Private Limited, A. L. Records Management Private Limited, Allied Pickfords India Private Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Diamant Boart Marketing Private Limited, Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt. Limited, Hoganas India Private Limited, ArjoHuntleigh Healthcare India Private Limited, Kryfs Power Components Limited, Mandhana Industries Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), Morgan Stanley Investment Management Private Limited, NV Advisory Services Private Limited, Orbit Electricals Private Limited, Peass Industrial Engineers Limited, Repro India Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), Schlafhorst Engineering (India) Limited (also Chairman of its Audit Committee), Sharp India Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee and Chairman of its Share Transfer and Investors’ Grievance Committee), Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (also Chairman of its Audit Committee and its Share Transfer and Investors’ Grievance Committee), Siporex India Private Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, ValueQb Consulting Private Limited and Zinser Textile Systems Private Limited.

Kanaiyalal Atmaramani Mr. Kanaiyalal N. Atmaramani is Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Industries Ltd. He is a director of the Company since 27th July, 2002. Mr.Atmaramani is also a director of IL&FS Securities Services Limited. He held various high ranking positions in the investment and finance fields. He was associated with UTI in various capacities for a period of seventeen years including executive trustee. Subsequently, he was with Tata Mutual Fund and retired as its managing director in February, 2002. Mr. Atmaramani is not holding any shares of the Company.

Dara Damania Mr. Dara N. Damania is Non-Executive Independent Director of Finolex Industries Ltd. He is B.E. (Mech.) from College of Engineering, Pune. He joined Buckau Wolf India in the year 1957 as a Trainee Engineer. During his tenure from 1957 to the present date, he converted Buckau Wolf India (now the Company is known as ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Limited, a Group Company of ThyssenKrupp Ag. Germany) from a single product company to a multi-product company. Presently he is Vice Chairman of ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Limited and ThyssenKrupp Group’s representative for India. He is also director of group companies of ThyssenKrupp and other public and private limited companies viz, Uhde India Private Limited, KSB Pumps Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sanghvi Movers Limited and Berco Undercarriages (India) Pvt. Limited. Mr. D. N. Damania holds 900 shares of the Company.

Srikrishna Inamdar Shri. Srikrishna Narhar Inamdar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Industries Limited., since March 22, 1989. He is an eminent Senior Advocate practising on tax side. Mr. Inamdar is a director of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (also chairman of its audit and remuneration committees), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (also chairman of its audit committee and member of its remuneration committee), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (also member of its audit, finance and remuneration committees), Ugar Sugar Works Limited (also chairman of its audit and remuneration committees), Kulkarni Power Tools Limited, Sakal Papers (P) Limited, Chairman of Kirloskar Proprietary Limited and also on the Board of Finolex Infrastructure Limited. He is a trustee of Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre and other Charitable Trusts. Mr.Inamdar holds 2000 shares in the Company.

Prabhakar Karandikar Mr. Prabhakar D. Karandikar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Industries Ltd. He has M.A., I.A.S. (Retd.), M.Sc. (London School of Economics) is the former divisional commissioner of Pune. He has been at the helm of affairs of various Government organizations and has held position of Secretary to Government of Maharashtra in various departments. He is also a director of IL & FS Renewable Energy Limited, Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt. Limited, Cabal Insurance Broking Services (Pvt.) Limited, BVG India Pvt Limited, Shriram EPC State Farms of India Corporation Limited etc. Mr. Karandikar is not holding shares in the Company.