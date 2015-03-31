Edition:
India

Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs40.70
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs41.60
Day's Low
Rs40.55
Volume
1,857,332
Avg. Vol
3,220,581
52-wk High
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjiv Goenka

54 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Dinesh Jain

47 2013 President, Chief Financial Officer

Gavin Snell

President - Customer Management

Rajesh Subramaniam

43 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

K. Venkataraman

2013 President, Chief Executive Officer - Healthcare

Sanjay Venkataraman

48 2012 President- Asia Customer Management

Arun Tyagi

47 Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer

Gayatri Anandh

45 2013 Executive Vice President - Technology

Shalabh Jain

50 2015 Executive Vice President - Global Business Transformation

Arjun Mitra

2013 Executive Vice President - Collections

M. Satish

43 Executive Vice President - Human Resources

Bhupendra Gupta

45 Senior Vice President - Business Transformation

Yashwinee Karkera

40 Senior Vice President - Technology

Deepti Mittal

Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Ram Natarajan

43 Senior Vice President - Business Transformation

K.M. Ponnappa

43 Senior Vice President - Operations

Maninder Puri

42 Senior Vice President - Training and Service Quality

Manjunath Srivatsa

43 Senior Vice President - Administration & Physical Security

Pooja Nambiar

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Abhay Garg

43 Vice President - Solution Design & Transition

Pradeep Verma

49 Vice President - Technology

Roneeta Mukherjee

38 General Manager - HR

Shashwat Goenka

23 2012 Non-Executive Director

Pradip Khaitan

2014 Non-Executive Non Independent Director

Grace Koshie

2015 Non-Executive Director

V. Sharma

2014 Additional Independent Director

Donald Layden

2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Y.H. Malegam

2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pradip Roy

65 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Charles Smith

75 Non-Executive Independent Director

Subrata Talukdar

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ankit Arora

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Sanjiv Goenka

Mr. Sanjiv Goenka has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Firstsource Solutions Limited., effective December 03, 2012. He has been nominated by Spen Liq Private Limited (“Spen Liq”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited.

Dinesh Jain

Mr. Dinesh Jain has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Firstsource Solutions Limited., effective January 23, 2013. He is responsible for Accounts, MIS, Financial Planning & Analysis, Pricing, Tax, Treasury Operations and Procurements of the Company.

Gavin Snell

Rajesh Subramaniam

Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 16, 2012. He has done MBA from the Richmond College, London and Graduation in Commerce from Madras University. He has close to 17 years of work experience. Prior to joining the Company in August 2011, he was Managing Director of Walden India Advisors Private Limited and was responsible for all investment initiatives and management of portfolio companies. Before joining Walden in 2008, he was CFO of the Company. During his previous tenure in the Company from 2002 to 2008, he was instrumental in building the Company to its IPO and was also responsible for Strategy, M&A and Corporate Development. His prior experience includes working with organizations such as ICICI Bank, KPMG, E&Y, Franklin Templeton and GIV Venture Partners in leadership roles. He is also Director on the Board of Firstsource Solutions UK Limited, Firstsource Group USA, Inc., Firstsource Dialog Solutions Private Limited, Anunta Tech Infrastructure Services Limited and Rev IT Systems Private Limited, subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Board of the Company.

K. Venkataraman

Mr. K. R. Venkataraman is the President, Chief Executive Officer - Healthcare of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Sanjay Venkataraman

Mr. Sanjay Venkataraman is President- Asia Customer Management of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He has over 22 years of work experience and currently heads the Asia Business Unit at Firstsource. Prior to joining Firstsource, Sanjay worked with Mahindra Satyam as Head – South Asia responsible for all of the company’s business in the Indian sub-continent. He has been Country Manager & Director of Indian operations with Dell and left Dell to become an entrepreneur with Knowledge Dynamics, which was acquired by Satyam in 2005. He has also been with Wipro and IBM. Sanjay has a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Bharathiar University.

Arun Tyagi

Gayatri Anandh

Ms. Gayatri Anandh is the Executive Vice President - Technology of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Shalabh Jain

Mr. Shalabh Jain is the Business Transformation Officer of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Arjun Mitra

Mr. Arjun Mitra is the Executive Vice President - Collections of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

M. Satish

Mr. M. Satish is the Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Bhupendra Gupta

Yashwinee Karkera

Deepti Mittal

Ram Natarajan

K.M. Ponnappa

Maninder Puri

Manjunath Srivatsa

Pooja Nambiar

Abhay Garg

Pradeep Verma

Roneeta Mukherjee

Shashwat Goenka

Mr. Shashwat Goenka, is the Non-Executive Director of the Firstsource Solutions Limited. He graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, specialising in Finance, Marketing and Management.

Pradip Khaitan

Grace Koshie

V. Sharma

Donald Layden

Mr. Donald W. Layden Jr. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a Bachelor in Economics and Political Science and has Juris Doctorate degree with Honours from Marquette University Law School. He is currently an Advisor to Warburg Pincus, on investments in payments and transaction processing. Warburg Pincus is a US based global private equity firm with more than USD 25 Billion under management. He is also a partner in corporate services practice in Quarles & Brady LLC, a national law firm in US, with headquarters in Milwaukee. In the past, Mr. Donald W. Layden Jr. has been Senior Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary and President, International Group of Metavante Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MV) and its principal operating subsidiary, Metavante Corporation, where he directed the firm’s enterprise risk management, compliance, internal audit, legal and corporate development activities including mergers and acquisitions and Company’s international business. He has held senior management positions with Fiserv (President, Lending Systems Division), Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (Senior Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer, Trust and Investment Management Group). He began his career practicing law, as a partner in the Quarles & Brady LLP Law firm, where he practiced corporate laws. He holds Directorship in FEI Behavioral Health, USA, Online Resources Corporation, USA and several non-profit entities.

Y.H. Malegam

Mr. Y.H. Malegam is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a B.Com, Chartered Accountant in India and in England and Wales. He has been a Senior Partner of S.B. Billimoria & Co., Chartered Accountants and Co-Chairman of Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants. He has been President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His areas of experience include Audit, Finance and Taxation. He was Chairman of the erstwhile Malegam Committee appointed by SEBI to review disclosure requirements in offer documents. He was also a member of the study group appointed by SEBI on accounting policies, net asset values and pricing of mutual funds and a member of the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee appointed by SEBI on corporate governance. He is currently the Chairman of SEBI’s Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards (SCODA). He is also a member of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Chairman of its local board for the Western Region. He holds Directorships in several Companies namely ABC Bearings Limited, Cabot India Limited, The Clearing Corporation of India Limited, Hindustan Construction Company Limited, National Securities Clearing Corp. Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Nicholas Piramal India Limited, Siemens Limited, Tata Coffee Limited, Tata Tea Limited and Bhartiya Reserve Bank - Note Mudran (P) Ltd. He is the Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company as also of Bharitya Reserve Bank - Note Mudran (P) Ltd. Siemens Limited, Tata Coffee Limited and Tata Tea Limited. He is the Member of Audit committee of Cabot India Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Nicholas Piramal India Limited and Member of Remuneration Committee of Siemens Limited and Tata Coffee Limited.

Pradip Roy

Mr. Pradip Roy, is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Firstsource Solutions Limited. He holds graduate from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and also holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Petroleum Engineering. He did his engineering from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. He has undergone training in investment appraisal and management from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA.

Charles Smith

Mr. Charles Miller Smith is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a senior advisor to Warburg Pincus Internatinal LLC and is the Chairman of Scottish Power Plc. Formerly he was the Chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), where he joined as Chief Executive in 1994. Prior to that, he was a Director at Unilever, where he held financial and general management positions in the UK, Netherlands and Indian branches. He has also served as a Non-Executive Director of Midland Bank Plc. and HSBC Holdings Plc.

Subrata Talukdar

Mr. Subrata Talukdar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Ankit Arora

