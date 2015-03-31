Name Description

Sanjiv Goenka Mr. Sanjiv Goenka has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Firstsource Solutions Limited., effective December 03, 2012. He has been nominated by Spen Liq Private Limited (“Spen Liq”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited.

Dinesh Jain Mr. Dinesh Jain has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Firstsource Solutions Limited., effective January 23, 2013. He is responsible for Accounts, MIS, Financial Planning & Analysis, Pricing, Tax, Treasury Operations and Procurements of the Company.

Rajesh Subramaniam Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 16, 2012. He has done MBA from the Richmond College, London and Graduation in Commerce from Madras University. He has close to 17 years of work experience. Prior to joining the Company in August 2011, he was Managing Director of Walden India Advisors Private Limited and was responsible for all investment initiatives and management of portfolio companies. Before joining Walden in 2008, he was CFO of the Company. During his previous tenure in the Company from 2002 to 2008, he was instrumental in building the Company to its IPO and was also responsible for Strategy, M&A and Corporate Development. His prior experience includes working with organizations such as ICICI Bank, KPMG, E&Y, Franklin Templeton and GIV Venture Partners in leadership roles. He is also Director on the Board of Firstsource Solutions UK Limited, Firstsource Group USA, Inc., Firstsource Dialog Solutions Private Limited, Anunta Tech Infrastructure Services Limited and Rev IT Systems Private Limited, subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Board of the Company.

K. Venkataraman Mr. K. R. Venkataraman is the President, Chief Executive Officer - Healthcare of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Sanjay Venkataraman Mr. Sanjay Venkataraman is President- Asia Customer Management of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He has over 22 years of work experience and currently heads the Asia Business Unit at Firstsource. Prior to joining Firstsource, Sanjay worked with Mahindra Satyam as Head – South Asia responsible for all of the company’s business in the Indian sub-continent. He has been Country Manager & Director of Indian operations with Dell and left Dell to become an entrepreneur with Knowledge Dynamics, which was acquired by Satyam in 2005. He has also been with Wipro and IBM. Sanjay has a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Bharathiar University.

Gayatri Anandh Ms. Gayatri Anandh is the Executive Vice President - Technology of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Shalabh Jain Mr. Shalabh Jain is the Business Transformation Officer of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Arjun Mitra Mr. Arjun Mitra is the Executive Vice President - Collections of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

M. Satish Mr. M. Satish is the Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Firstsource Solutions Limited.

Shashwat Goenka Mr. Shashwat Goenka, is the Non-Executive Director of the Firstsource Solutions Limited. He graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, specialising in Finance, Marketing and Management.

Donald Layden Mr. Donald W. Layden Jr. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a Bachelor in Economics and Political Science and has Juris Doctorate degree with Honours from Marquette University Law School. He is currently an Advisor to Warburg Pincus, on investments in payments and transaction processing. Warburg Pincus is a US based global private equity firm with more than USD 25 Billion under management. He is also a partner in corporate services practice in Quarles & Brady LLC, a national law firm in US, with headquarters in Milwaukee. In the past, Mr. Donald W. Layden Jr. has been Senior Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary and President, International Group of Metavante Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MV) and its principal operating subsidiary, Metavante Corporation, where he directed the firm’s enterprise risk management, compliance, internal audit, legal and corporate development activities including mergers and acquisitions and Company’s international business. He has held senior management positions with Fiserv (President, Lending Systems Division), Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (Senior Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer, Trust and Investment Management Group). He began his career practicing law, as a partner in the Quarles & Brady LLP Law firm, where he practiced corporate laws. He holds Directorship in FEI Behavioral Health, USA, Online Resources Corporation, USA and several non-profit entities.

Y.H. Malegam Mr. Y.H. Malegam is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a B.Com, Chartered Accountant in India and in England and Wales. He has been a Senior Partner of S.B. Billimoria & Co., Chartered Accountants and Co-Chairman of Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants. He has been President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His areas of experience include Audit, Finance and Taxation. He was Chairman of the erstwhile Malegam Committee appointed by SEBI to review disclosure requirements in offer documents. He was also a member of the study group appointed by SEBI on accounting policies, net asset values and pricing of mutual funds and a member of the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee appointed by SEBI on corporate governance. He is currently the Chairman of SEBI’s Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards (SCODA). He is also a member of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Chairman of its local board for the Western Region. He holds Directorships in several Companies namely ABC Bearings Limited, Cabot India Limited, The Clearing Corporation of India Limited, Hindustan Construction Company Limited, National Securities Clearing Corp. Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Nicholas Piramal India Limited, Siemens Limited, Tata Coffee Limited, Tata Tea Limited and Bhartiya Reserve Bank - Note Mudran (P) Ltd. He is the Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company as also of Bharitya Reserve Bank - Note Mudran (P) Ltd. Siemens Limited, Tata Coffee Limited and Tata Tea Limited. He is the Member of Audit committee of Cabot India Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Nicholas Piramal India Limited and Member of Remuneration Committee of Siemens Limited and Tata Coffee Limited.

Pradip Roy Mr. Pradip Roy, is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Firstsource Solutions Limited. He holds graduate from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and also holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Petroleum Engineering. He did his engineering from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. He has undergone training in investment appraisal and management from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA.

Charles Smith Mr. Charles Miller Smith is Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstsource Solutions Limited. He is a senior advisor to Warburg Pincus Internatinal LLC and is the Chairman of Scottish Power Plc. Formerly he was the Chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), where he joined as Chief Executive in 1994. Prior to that, he was a Director at Unilever, where he held financial and general management positions in the UK, Netherlands and Indian branches. He has also served as a Non-Executive Director of Midland Bank Plc. and HSBC Holdings Plc.