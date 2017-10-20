Name Description

Jose Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2014. Before that, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined FEMSA in 1984. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning committee of the Company. He was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FEMSA in 1995 and has served as Chairman of the Board of FEMSA since March 27, 2001. On May 2010, he was also named Vice Chairman of the Board of Heineken Holding and Chairman of the Americas Committee of Heineken. Before becoming CEO of FEMSA, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of OXXO. He also held positions in FEMSA’s corporate area, as well as in the commercial department of the Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma Brewery. He is also Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Vice Chairman of the Board of Monterrey TEC, and participates on Boards of: Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Industrial Bimbo, Industrias Penoles and Aerolineas Volaris, among others. He co-directs the Chapter Mexico of the Woodrow Wilson Center as President, and he has been a professor of the course of Planning Systems in the Industrial and Systems Engineering degree in TEC de Monterrey, at campus Monterrey. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering and a Masters degree in Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Carlos Salazar Lomelin Mr. Carlos Salazar Lomelin serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2014. Before that, since 2000 he has been Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA, a subsidiary of the Company. He has held several Senior Management positions across FEMSA, including: Vice-President of Grafo Regia, Plasticos Tecnicos Mexicanos SA, the International Division of FEMSA Cerveza , Commercial Planning in Grupo Visa, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FEMSA Cerveza. Since 2000, he was appointed CEO of Coca-Cola FEMSA. He was President of the Comision Siglo XXI in Monterrey and Executive Director of CINTERMEX. He has been a Professor in economics for a number of years at Tecnologico de Monterrey and he is the current President of the Advisory Board of the EAGDE Business School of this Institution. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a degree in Business Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also has studies in Economic Development in Italy and a Management Program from the IPADE in Mexico, among other studies in different countries.

Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva Mr. Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva serves as Chief Financial and Strategic Development Officer of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2016. He joined FEMSA in 1997 as FEMSA´s Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Control. In 2000 he was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FEMSA Strategic Businesses-which include Packaging, Logistics and OXXO. Since 2004, he has focused as CEO of FEMSA Comercio. Before joining FEMSA, He served as CEO of Terza, a subsidiary of Grupo ALFA, from 1987 to 1996. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Administrative Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Administration from the Cornell University.

Hector Trevino Gutierrez Mr. Hector Trevino Gutierrez serves as Director of Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola FEMSA a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA SA, a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V He was in International Finance Department, served as Manager of financial planning and Manager of international finance, Director of business development and strategic planning Director and directed the Department of corporate development. Positions such as Counselor: Member of the Board of Directors of Vinte housing integrals, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and insurance and pension BBVA Bancomer; Member of the alternate Council technical Capital i-3 and member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA. He holds a degree in Chemical engineering from ITESM and a master's in business at Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Daniel Alberto Rodriguez Cofre Mr. Daniel Alberto Rodriguez Cofre serves as Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Comercio a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 18, 2016. Now he has served as Corporate Vice President of Mexican Economic Development, Inc. He has broad experience in international finance in Latin America, Europe and Africa, held several financial roles at Shell International Group in Latin America and Europe; in 2008 he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of CENCOSUD (Centros Comerciales Sudamericanos S.A.), and from 2009 to 2014 he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at the same company Member of the board of directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA and alternate member of the board of directors of FEMSA. He holds a forest Engineering degree from Universidad Austral de Chile and an MBA from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez.

John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua Mr. John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua serves as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA SA, a subsidiary of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2013. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Gentera. He was Director of Strategic Planning, Business Development and Operations of Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Alfonso Garza Garza Mr. Alfonso Garza Garza serves as Executive Vice President of Strategic Business, Director Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Before that, he acted as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Strategic Procurement, Business Processes and Information Technology of the Company from 2005. He has also served as Non-Member Technical Secretary of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He joined FEMSA in 1985 and was named Executive Vice President of Human Resources in 2005. Prior to that, he held various positions at FEMSA Cerveza and FEMSA Empaques (Packaging), including the management of FEMSA Packaging and Grafo Regia. In January 2009, he was appointed Vice-President of Strategic Procurement, Business Processes, and Information Technology of FEMSA. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas (IPADE).

Javier Astaburuaga Sanjines Mr. Javier Gerardo Astaburuaga Sanjines serves as a Director,Vice President Corporate Development of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FEMSA) since 2016. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning committee of the Company. He also serves as Member of Board of Directors at Coca-Cola FEMSA y Heineken. Before that, he acted as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Strategic Development of FEMSA from January 2006. He joined FEMSA in 1982. In January 2006, he was named FEMSA´s CFO and Vice-President of Strategic Development. Prior to that, he served as Co-CEO of FEMSA Cerveza, Vice-President of Sales for Northern Mexico, CFO of FEMSA Cerveza, Vice President of Corporate Development for FEMSA, and Chief Information Officer of FEMSA Cerveza. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Genaro Borrego Estrada Mr. Genaro Borrego Estrada serves as Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined FEMSA in September 2007 as Vice President of Corporate Affairs. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Mexicanos Primero, Human Staff SA, Crossmark LATAM SA, Fundacion IMSS and CEMEFI. Prior to that, he was elected as a Federal Congressman for the LII Legislature from 1982 to 1985. After that, he served as Governor of the Mexican State of Zacatecas from 1986 to 1992 and in early 1992 he was elected President of the political party PRI for one year. From 1993 to 2000 he directed the Mexican Social Security Institute and he was the President of the Interamerican Social Security Conference. In 2000 he was also elected as a Senator of the Federal Congress to represent the State of Zacatecas during the LVIII and LIX Legislatures. He holds a degree in International Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Jose Gonzalez Ornelas Mr. Jose Gonzalez Ornelas serves Vice President of Administration and Corporate Contro of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. He has also served as Non-Member Technical Secretary of the Company's Audit Committee. He assumed his current position in 2002. He first joined FEMSA in 1973, where he held different positions in the organization, such as Finance Information Vice-President. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Productora de Papel SA. In 1987, he was Chief Financial Officer of FEMSA Cerveza and in 1994, he was named Vice President of Planning and Corporate Development of FEMSA, and CEO of FEMSA Logistica. He is a Board Member of several international companies. He participates as Auditing Committee Secretary of FEMSA’s and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s boards and sits on the controller board at Tecnologico de Monterrey. He is also part of the Instituto de Contadores Publicos de Nuevo Leon Directive Committee and he is President of the Club de Futbol Monterrey board. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and undertook postgraduate studies in Business Administration from different universities in Mexico and abroad.

Carlos Eduardo Aldrete Ancira Mr. Carlos Eduardo Aldrete Ancira serves as Secretary, Director of Legal Affairs of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1996. He also acts as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA and the Company’s subsidiaries. He has experience in international, commercial and financial transactions, debt issuance and corporate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, among others. He holds a Master’s degree in Comparative Law from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez Mr. Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez serves as Director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1989. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo BAL SA de CV, Penoles GNP, Fresnillo plc, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV and Profuturo. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of BBVA Bancomer, Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Dine SAB de CV and Televisa y Grupo Kuo SAB de CV, among others. He holds a Doctor Honoris Causa title and Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Jose Fernando Calderon Rojas Mr. Jose Fernando Calderon Rojas serves as Director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors Franca Servicios SA de CV, Franca Industrias SA de CV, Regio Franca SA de CV and Servicios Administrativos de Monterrey SA de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Alfa SAB de CV (Alfa) and Bancomer. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Franca Servicios SA de CV, Servicios Administrativos de Monterrey SA de CV, Regio Franca SA de CV and Franca Industrias SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, he also completed Specialization Studies in Taxation at the same university.

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He is also Executive Vice President and President of the Committee of Finance of Televisa other positions such as Counselor: Member of the Board of Directors of Univision Communications, Inc. Banorte, Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Empresas Cablevision, S.A. de C.V., Innova, S. de R.L. de C.V., The Americas Society, and The Paley Center for Media. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning committee of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of Servicios Administrativos Contry SA de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Primero Fianzas SA, Primero Seguros SA, Primero Seguros Vida SA, Visa Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV, Alfa, Liverpool, Cemex SAB de CV, Frisa Forjados SA de CV, Corporacion EG SA de CV and Fresnillo Plc. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University.

Eva Maria Garza Gonda de Fernandez Ms. Eva Maria Garza Gonda de Fernandez serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from 1999. She is a Private Investor. She serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alternativas Pacificas, A.C. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Barbara Garza Laguera Gonda Ms. Barbara Garza Laguera Gonda serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. She also served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 2002 until December 31, 2011. She is Private Investor. She is Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, BBVA Bancomer, Solfi, Coleccion FEMSA, ITESM Campus Ciudad de Mexico, Fondo para la Paz, Museo Franz Mayer and Fundacion Bancomer. She holds a degree in Business Administration and a Masters degree in Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Mariana Garza Laguera Gonda Ms. Mariana Garza Laguera Gonda serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. She is a Private Investor. She is also Member of the boards of management of Coca-Cola FEMSA, ITESM, Museo de Historia Mexicana, real estate Valmex, S.A. de C.V., industrial stock investments, S.A. de C.V., real estate development the Sierrita, S.A. de C.V., York Refrigeracion, S.A. de C.V., Penitas, S.A. de C.V., controller Pentafem, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Monte Serena, S.A. C.V. She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESM) and a Master of International Management from Thunderbird International Management Institute.

Paulina Garza Laguera Gonda de Marroquin Ms. Paulina Garza Laguera Gonda de Marroquin serves as Director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. She is a Private Investor and Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Max Michel Gonzalez Mr. Max Michel Gonzalez serves as Director of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Alternate member of the board of directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Member of the board of directors and audit committee of Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. of C.V. Member of the boards of directors of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. of C.V. and Afianzadora Sofimex, S.A.B. of C.V. He holds a degree in business administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya Mr. Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. of C.V. (Volaris) and Managing Partner of Acumen Empresarial, S.A. of C.V. He is the Member of the Boards of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Nemak, S.A.B. De C.V., Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. De C.V., Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A., Grupo Cuprum, S.A. De C.V., Berel, S.A. De C.V., Servicios Corporativos JAVER, S.A.B. of C.V., and ITESM. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey(ITESM) and master's degree in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business

Moises Naim Mr. Moises Naim serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is the Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the company. He act at Fundacion Carnegie para la Paz Internacional. he is the Member of the Board of Directors of AES Corporation. He was Editor in Chief of Washington Post Co. He holds a degree from Universidad Metropolitana de Venezuela and a Doctorate in Philosophy and a Master of Science degree, both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ricardo E. Saldivar Escajadillo Mr. Ricardo E. Saldivar Escajadillo serves as Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. since 2006. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of The Home Depot Mexico. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning committee and Chairman of Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is the Member of the Boards of Directors of National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores, A.C., Housing Cluster of Nuevo León, American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, Nuevo Nuevo León, Axtel, S.A.B. of C.V. And ITESM. He holds a degree in mechanical and industrial engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a master's degree in systems engineering from Georgia Tech Institute and executive studies from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Jose Manuel Canal Hernando Mr. Jose Manuel Canal Hernando serves as a Independent Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1988. He also acts as Member of the Audit committee of the Company since 2003. He is Independent Consultant and Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Banco Compartamos SA, Kuo, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Grupo Acir SA de CV, Satelites Mexicanos SA de CV and Grupo Diagnostico Proa SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Robert Denham Mr. Robert E. Denham serves as a Independent Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning and the Corporate Practices committees of the Company. He is Partner of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP Law firm. He is Member of the Board of Directors of New York Times Co, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, UGL Limited y ChevronCorp. He is graduated with honors from University of Texas and holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law received in 1971 from Harvard School of Law and a Master's degree in Government received in 1968 from the Harvard University.

Armando Garza Sada Mr. Armando Garza Sada serves as a Independent Director of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Alfa SAB de CV. He acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Liverpool, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, ITESM and Frisa Industrias SA de CV. He holds a degree in Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as a Independent Director of Fomento EconOmico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1988. He is also Chairman of the Finance and Planning committee and Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solfi SA, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Valores Monterrey, Liverpool, Alfa, BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (ASUR), Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Bancomer, Grupo Coppel, Coca-Cola FEMSA and ITESM. He is also Former Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer SA de CV and has held senior executive positions in such companies as Grupo AXA SA de CV, Valores de Monterrey SA de CV and BBVA Bancomer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Masters degree from the University of California at Berkeley.