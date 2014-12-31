Name Description

Stephen Smith Mr. Stephen J.R. Smith is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of First National Financial Corp. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, President of First National and co-founder of First National. Mr. Smith, one of Canada’s leading financial services entrepreneurs, has been an innovator in the development and utilization of various securitization techniques to finance mortgage assets. He is Chairman of the Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company as well as a director of The Empire Life Insurance Company. He is also Vice-Chair of Metrolinx Inc. (GO Transit), a director of the C.D. Howe Institute, a Governor of the Royal Ontario Museum and Chair of Historica Canada. Mr. Smith has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in electrical engineering from Queen’s University and a Master of Science (Economics) from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Mr. Smith is a graduate of the Directors Education Program at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. In 2012, he was awarded The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for contributions to Canada.

Robert Inglis Mr. Robert Inglis is Chief Financial Officer of First National Financial Corp. Mr. Inglis is the Chief Financial Officer of both the Corporation and of First National. Mr. Inglis is responsible for all financial reporting and mortgage accounting systems for the administration of First National’s portfolio of mortgages under administration. He is the functional head of Finance and Accounting, Investor Compliance and Human Resources. Mr. Inglis joined First National in 1997 from Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) and was the Director, Finance and Accounting for seven years prior to becoming Vice President, Finance in 2004. Mr. Inglis was appointed Chief Financial Officer of First National on December 12, 2008. Mr. Inglis obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 1991 and received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University in 1988.

Moray Tawse Mr. Moray Tawse is Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director of First National Financial Corp. He is Executive Vice President and Secretary of the Corporation, Executive Vice President of First National and co-founder of First National. Mr. Tawse directs the operations of all of First National’s commercial mortgage origination activities. With over 30 years of experience in the real estate finance industry, Mr. Tawse is one of Canada’s leading experts on commercial real estate and is often called upon to deliver keynote addresses at national real estate symposiums. In addition, Mr. Tawse is also an independent director of Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc., a TSX listed company that owns and operates retirement properties across Canada.

John Brough Mr. John A. Brough is Lead Independent Director of First National Financial Corp. He served as President of both Wittington Properties Limited (Canada) and Torwest, Inc. (United States) real estate development companies from 1998 to 2007. From 1974 until 1996 he was with Markborough Properties, Inc, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1986 until 1996. Mr. Brough is a Director of Kinross Gold Corporation, Silver Wheaton Corp. and Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Brough has a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Toronto, as well as a Chartered Accountant degree. Mr. Brough is a graduate of the Directors Education Program at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds the designation Chartered Professional Accountant.

Peter Copestake Mr. Peter Copestake is an Independent Director of First National Financial Corp. He serves as the Executive in Residence at the Queen’s University School of Business and as a corporate director and business consultant. Over the past 30 years he has held senior financial and executive management positions at federally regulated financial institutions and in the federal government. Other current directorships include membership on the Finance and Pension committees of Queen’s University and directorships at Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada and Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation. He additionally serves on the Independent Review Committees at First Trust Portfolios Canada and at PIMCO Canada and as Chair of the South East Ontario Medical and Academic Organization.

Duncan Jackman Mr. Duncan N. R. Jackman is an Independent Director of First National Financial Corp. He is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, an investment holding company and has held similar positions with E-L Financial since 2003. Mr. Jackman is also the Chairman and President of Economic Investment Trust Limited and United Corporations Limited, both closed-end investment corporations, and has acted in a similar capacity with these corporations since 2001. Mr. Jackman sits on a number of public and private company boards. Prior to 2001, Mr. Jackman held a variety of positions including portfolio manager at Cassels Blaikie and investment analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Mr. Jackman holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University.

Robert Mitchell Mr. Robert Mitchell is an Independent Director of First National Financial Corp. He has been President of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc., a Vancouver-based investment management company since 2000. Prior to that, Mr. Mitchell was Vice President, Investments at Seaboard Life Insurance Company. Mr. Mitchell is a director of, and chairs, the audit committee for Discovery Parks Holdings Ltd., trustee for Discovery Parks Trust. Discovery Parks Trust was established to support the high technology and research industries in British Columbia through the development of its real estate assets. Mr. Mitchell has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Calgary, and is a CFA charterholder.