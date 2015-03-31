Name Description

R. D'Silva Mr. R. G. D'Silva is the Company Secretary & President (Legal) of Finolex Cables Limited.

Mahesh Viswanathan Mr. Mahesh Viswanathan is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Finolex Cables Limited since July 01, 2013. He is a member of Share-Transfer-cum-Investors’ Grievances Committee.

Pralhad Chhabria Mr. Pralhad Parsram Chhabria is Director of Finolex Cables Limited. He will step down as Chairman of the Company and of the Board upon completion of his present term of Office on 30th June, 2013. However, he shall continue as Director on the Board with effect from July 01, 2013. He is a member of Share-Transfer-cum-Investors’ Grievances Committee.

Shishir Lall Mr. Shishir Lall serves as Additional Director of the Company. He is Graduated from St. Stephen's College, affiliated to University of Delhi.

Namita Thapar Mrs. Namita Vikas Thapar is the Additional Director of Finolex Cables Limited since November 2014. She holds qualifications of B.Com., C.A. and MBA from Duke University, USA. She is a whole time Director and Chief Financial Officer of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited and has about 15 years experience. She is also a Director on the Board of Zuventus Healthcare Limited.

Sanjay Asher Mr. Sanjay K. Asher, J.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Cables Limited since July 1998. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Solicitor and Partner of Crawford Bayley & Co., Solicitors, Advocates & Notaries, Mumbai. Mr. Sanjay K. Asher has been practising for a number of years matters including corporate laws. He served as a Director in the following companies, viz.: A. L. Movers Private Limited, A. L. Records Management Private Limited, Allied Pickfords India Private Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Dewas Soya Limited (Alternate Director), Diamant Boart Marketing Private Limited, Divinet Access Technologies Limited, Finolib Chemicals Private Limited, Finolex Plasson Industries Limited, Finolex Infrastructure Limited, Hoganas India Private Limited, ArjoHuntleigh Healthcare India Private Limited, I2IT Private Limited, Kryfs Power Components Limited, Mandhana Industries Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), Majesty Investments Private Limited, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Private Limited, Mepha Pharma India Private Limited, NV Advisory Services Private Limited, Orbit Electricals Private Limited, Oerlikon Textile Components India Private Limited, Peass Industrial Engineers Limited, Ratiopharm India Private Limited, Repro India Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), Schlafhorst Engineering (India) Limited (also Chairman of its Audit Committee), Sharp India Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee and Chairman of its Share Transfer and Investors' Grievance Committee), Sparsh BPO Services Limited (also Chairman of its Audit Committee), Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (also Chairman of its Audit Committee and its Share Transfer and Investors' Grievance Committee), Siporex India Private Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, ValueQb Consulting Private Limited and Zinser Textile Systems Private Limited.

Shashishekhar Pandit Mr. Shashishekhar B. Pandit is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Cables Limited since August 2006. He is a MS from MIT, USA where he specialized in Finance and Controls. Mr. Pandit is the Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited. He is the ex President of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture. A fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Member of Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India, he has over 30 years of experience in the fields of Information Technology, Corporate Strategy Formulation and Management Consulting. He is also a senior partner in M/s Kirtane & Pandit, Chartered Accountants and Proficient Finstock LLP. He is a Director in the following companies, viz.: KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited (also Chairman of its Share Transfer Committee and a member of its Audit Committee), K & P Capital Services Limited, KP Corporate Solutions Limited, Proficient Trading & Investment Private Limited, K & P Management Services Private Limited, Kirtane & Pandit Consulting Private Limited, KPM Info Security Private Limited, Kirtane Pandit Foundation Private Limited, Impact Automotive Solutions Private Limited and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India).

Pratap Pawar Mr. Pratap G. Pawar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Cables Limited since September 1998. He holds B.E. (BITS, Pilani). He is a Director of the Company since September 9, 1998. He served as the Managing Director of Sakal Papers Limited and has a number of years experience in chemical and engineering products and agriculture. He served as a Director in the following companies viz : P.P. Holdings Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd. (also a member of its Audit Committee), Force Motors Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., ASK Chemicals Foundry Solution India Pvt. Ltd., Bhimthadi Developers & Miners Pvt. Ltd., International Conventions India Pvt. Ltd., Karha Developers & Miners Pvt. Ltd., Karha Infrastructure P. Ltd., Panhala Investments Pvt. Ltd., Pasle Agro Farms Pvt. Ltd., Rajgadh Agro Farms Pvt. Ltd., Sakal Printers Pvt. Ltd., United Metachem Pvt. Ltd., United Risk Insurance Broking Company Pvt. Ltd., World Association of Newspapers.

Pradeep Rathi Shri. Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Finolex Cables Limited since May 2007. He is MS (Chemical Engineering) MIT, USA and MBA from Columbia University, USA. He served as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited ("SCIL") (also a member of its Audit Committee and its Shareholders'/Investors' Grievance Committee). He is involved with Indian Chemicals Manufacturers' Association and has represented the Association in different capacities.Rathi also served as a Director on the Board of the following companies, viz.: Prescient Colour Limited, Lahoti Overseas Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), GPSK Capital Private Limited, Rathi Brothers Poona Limited, Rathi Brothers Calcutta Limited, Rathi Brothers Madras Limited, Rathi Brothers Delhi Limited, RIECO Industries Limited, I.W.Technologies (India) Private Limited, Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, Rathi Brothers Private Limited, PRR Finance Private Limited, Clean Science & Technology Private Limited, Rathi Lightnin Mixers Private Limited, Rathi Enterprises Private Limited, Rathi Vessels and Systems Private Limited, Sanghvi Movers Limited (also a member of its Audit Committee), Sudarshan Europe B.V. and Sudarshan North America Inc.