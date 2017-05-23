Name Description

Paul Lester Mr. Paul J. Lester is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He was appointed as a consultant to the Board of Forterra Building Products Limited in August 2015 and will, upon Admission, be appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and chair of the Remuneration Committee. Paul has over 30 years of experience at the senior management or director level of businesses. He was appointed to the Board of Essentra PLC, a FTSE 250 company, in December 2015 and will be appointed as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from April 2016. Paul also currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Knight Square Holdings Limited, Greenergy International Ltd and the John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 company, having led the initial public offering of the fund in 2010. Previously, Paul was Chairman of Survitec plc, Chief Executive of support services company VT Group Plc, Group Managing Director of Balfour Beatty Plc and Non-Executive Director of Invensys Plc. Paul has held numerous board and senior management positions at other engineering and support service companies. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Mechanical Engineering and a diploma in Management Studies from Nottingham Trent University. Paul is a chartered engineer, is a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and is a member of Her Majesty’s Major Projects Review Group. Paul was awarded a CBE in 2008.

Stephen Harrison Mr. Stephen Harrison is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He joined Hanson PLC in October 2002 and has held a variety of senior management roles within the HeidelbergCement Group, including at Hanson Building Products Limited, since that time. Stephen was appointed Managing Director of Hanson Building Products Limited in August 2012 and will, upon Admission, be the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Stephen is a Principal of the Construction Products Association, is a Director of the Brick Development Association, is a Director of the Aircrete Products Association, and holds a Bachelor of Arts with honours degree in Economics from Kingston University, London, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Cranfield School of Management.

Shatish Dasani Mr. Shatish D. Dasani is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the company. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group in December 2015 and will, upon Admission, be appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Shatish started his career with KPMG as a chartered accountant and thereafter was an executive consultant within KPMG’s management consulting business. Between 1990 and 1997 Shatish was Group Chief Accountant of Blue Circle Industries Plc (now part of Lafarge) in London and thereafter Chief Financial Officer of Blue Circle South America, based in Chile. In 2003, Shatish became Group Financial Controller at De La Rue plc and in 2005 was appointed as an alternate Non-Executive Director at Camelot Group Plc. Thereafter, in 2008, Shatish was appointed Chief Financial Officer at TT Electronics plc and has recently held the role of public member at Network Rail. Shatish holds a double first class Bachelor of Arts with honours degree in Mathematics from Oxford University and a Masters of Business Administration from London Business School.

Benjamin Guyatt Mr. Ben Guyatt is Finance Director, Company Secretary of the company. He was appointed Company Secretary in January 2016 and has been Finance Director of Forterra Building Products Limited since January 2014. Ben joined Hanson PLC in 2006, and has held a variety of senior finance and strategy roles within the UK business of the HeidelbergCement Group since that time. Ben is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts with honours degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of the West of England.

Matthew Clay Mr. Matthew Clay is Managing Director - Bespoke Products of the company. He joined Hanson PLC in 2004 as European IT Director and was appointed as Managing Director of Bespoke Products of Hanson Building Products Limited in February 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Matthew held senior IT roles at MITIE Group PLC and FirstGroup PLC. Matthew holds a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Physical Electronic Engineering with Professional Studies from Lancaster University, is a chartered engineer and member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and is Vice President and Director of the British Precast Concrete Federation.

Adam Smith Mr. Adam Smith is Commercial Director of the company. Since March 2016 as Commercial Director. Prior to that, Adam was National Sales Director at Jewson, Sales and Marketing Director at Tata Steel and held the role of Managing Director, as well as various other senior management positions, at Corus Colorsteels. Adam holds a Masters of Business Administration from Warwick Business School and a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Physics from Manchester University.

George Stewart Mr. George Stewart is Operations Director of the company. Prior to that, George was UK Industrial Director for Monier Redland UK Limited, and held a number of senior operations roles, including with Nestle UK, Smith and Nephew Medical and Motorola UK. George holds a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Chemical and Process Engineering from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

Justin Atkinson Mr. Justin R. Atkinson is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He will, upon Admission, be appointed Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and chair of the Audit Committee. Justin has over 20 years of experience at the senior management or director level of businesses, including those in engineering and all types of construction, including residential and commercial markets. He currently serves as a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the risk management and audit committee, remuneration committee, safety, health and environment committee and nomination committee of Kier Group plc and is a member of the audit committee of the National Trust. Between 1990 and 2015, Justin held various roles within the Keller Group plc, and became Chief Financial Officer in 2003 and Chief Executive Officer in 2004 until 2015. Previously, Justin was a financial manager at Reuters PLC and trained as a chartered accountant at Deloitte Haskins & Sells (Scotland) (now part of PWC). Justin is a qualified chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor degree in Accountancy from Glasgow University and an advanced management qualification from INSEAD.

Katherine Ker Ms. Katherine Innes Ker is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Katherine Innes Ker is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc and Senior Independent Director of The Go Ahead Group plc. Previously Katherine has held a range of executive and non-executive positions in sectors including housebuilding, property development, education, media and banking at organisations including St Modwen Properties plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Tribal Group plc.

Divya Seshamani Ms. Divya Seshamani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She has over 16 years of experience at the senior management or director level of businesses, including those in investment, infrastructure, energy, sustainability and manufacturing. Divya is currently Managing Partner at TPG Capital LLP and Managing Partner of Greensphere Capital. Previously, Divya was an independent Non-Executive Director at Marine Current Turbines Limited between 2010 and 2012, a Council Member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) between 2006 and 2012 and worked in the global infrastructure group at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation between 2006 and 2011. Divya has also held principal roles at Unilever Ventures and the Parthenon Group. Divya holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University.