Juergen Hambrecht Dr. Juergen Hambrecht is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fuchs Petrolub SE effective May 11, 2011. Prior to that, he held the post of Chairman of the Executive Board at BASF SE up to May 6, 2011. In addition, he acts on the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, Lufthansa AG and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. He graduated with a Doctoral degree in Organic Chemistry from Universitaet Tuebingen in 1975.

Stefan Fuchs Mr. Stefan R. Fuchs is Chairman of the Executive Board of Fuchs Petrolub SE since January 1, 2004. Responsible for Region North and South America. He became Member of the Management Board in July 2001. He was appointed Deputy Member of the Management Board of Fuchs Petrolub AG in August 1999 and was responsible for industrial lubricants marketing and for FUCHS EUROPE as Chief Executive Officer. From January 1997 until July 1999, he worked for Fuchs Lubricants Co. He joined Fuchs Petrolub AG Oel + Chemie as Trainee Manager in August 1996. From 1994 until 1996, he was Auditing Assistant at Wollert-Elmendorff Deutsche Industrie-Treuhand GmbH. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he holds group mandates at FUCHS CORPORATION, FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO. and OPET FUCHS MADENI YAG SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.. He studied business management at Universitaet Mannheim, graduating as a Master of Business Administration in 1994.

Erhard Schipporeit Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fuchs Petrolub SE since May 5, 2017. He is Former Member of the Executive Board of E.ON SE. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He holds mandates at Deutsche Boerse AG, Hannover Rueckversicherung AG, SAP SE and Talanx AG, among others. Since July 7, 2011, he has been on the Supervisory Board of BDO AG Wirtschaftspriuefungsgesellschaft.

Dagmar Steinert Ms. Dagmar Steinert is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB SE effective January 1, 2016. Responsible for Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, Compliance, Internal Audit, IT, Legal, Taxes. She joined Fuchs Petrolub as Head of Investor Relations. She has served at RHEINMETALL. Prior to joining FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Ms Steinert’s career embraced a number of senior leadership roles, most recently at Rheinmetall AG as well as at PricewaterhouseCoopers. From 2008 to 2015 she was a Member of the Supervisory Board of KSPG AG and in 2016 she became a Member of the Advisory Council of LBBW (Landesbank Baden-Württemberg).

Lutz Lindemann Dr. Lutz Lindemann, Ph.D. is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Fuchs Petrolub SE effective January 1, 2009. Responsible for Research & Development, Technology, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, Mining Division, OEM Division. He started his career with Mobil Oil AG in 1988. Then he became Senior Consultant/Project Manager at Roland Berger & Partner in Stuttgart where he worked from 1995 to 1996. In 1996 he joined DEA Mineraloel AG and was involved in Product Management. Between 1998 and 2008 he was Member of the Group’s Executive Committee of FUCHS PETROLUB AG responsible for the regions Germany, Eastern Europe (incl. Russia) and Scandinavia, Chairman of the Management Board of FUCHS EUROPE SCHMIERSTOFFE GmbH, Mannheim. In 1988, Dr. Lindemann graduated in Chemistry, including Ph.D. from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen, then he worked as Research Assistant at the Institute for Physical Chemistry.

Timo Reister Dr. Timo Reister is Member of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB SE since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Asia-Pacific, Africa. He Studied business management at Mannheim University and graduated as an MBA.

Ralph Rheinboldt Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt is Member of the Executive Board of Fuchs Petrolub SE since January 1, 2009. He started his career with the Company in June 1998 as Assistant of the Chairman of the Executive Board. In January 2000 he was appointed Member of the Executive Management of FUCHS EUROPE and in January 2004, he became Member of the Group’s Executive Committee of FUCHS PETROLUB AG responsible for the region West and Southern Europe and appointed as Chief Executive Officer of FUCHS EUROPE and Managing Director of FUCHS EUROPE SCHMIERSTOFFE GMBH and serves at FUCHS LUBRITECH Group since June 30, 2014. Between 1994 and 1998, he also acted as Research Assistant and Assistant Professor at the Chair of General Business Administration and Business Taxation at the Universitaet Mannheim. From 1989 to 1994 he studied Business Administration at Universitaet Mannheim (the University of Mannheim), which he graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree. He also holds a Doctorate in Philosophy (Dr. rer. pol.) in Economics.

Horst Muenkel Mr. Horst Muenkel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Fuchs Petrolub SE effective February 2010. He is an Industry Chemical Technician and serves as Chairman of the Joint Works Council of FUCHS EUROPE SCHMIERSTOFFE GMBH. He serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council since June 30, 2014 and Deputy Chairman of the SE Works Council since November 12, 2014 at FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Ingeborg Neumann Ms. Ingeborg Neumann is Member of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE effective May 6, 2015. After finishing her studies in business administration in Münster and Munich, Ms. Neumann worked for 12 years at the international accounting firm Arthur Andersen, in her last positions as auditor and partner. Since the foundation of Peppermint Holding GmbH in 1997, she has been an entrepreneur and from 2002 the owner of this medium-sized industrial group headquartered in Berlin. The Peppermint companies produce high quality and innovative fashion, technical and home textiles. In addition, Peppermint supports and invests in recently established technology companies in the life sciences / medical equipment area.