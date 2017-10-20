Mr. Matthew Corrin is a Chief Executive Officer, Founder of Freshii Inc. Mr. Matthew is a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, Canada’s Top 40 under 40, Inc. Magazine’s Top 30 under 30, and Canadian Association of Foodservice Professionals Restaurateur of the Year. In 2013, Matthew was featured on the hit TV show, Undercover Boss as the youngest CEO in the show’s history. In 2015, he featured as a dragon on CBC’s newest show in the Dragons Den – the Next Gen Den – which focuses on mobile, millennial entrepreneurs. Matthew has been featured in Fortune Magazine,