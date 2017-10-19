Name Description

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since 2013. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 1997 and 2013. He joined the Management Trainee Program of American Express Bank in 1990-1991, and worked as an Investment Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank from 1992 to 1994. He held senior positions in Koc Holding between 1997 and 2006, such as New Business Development Coordinator and IT Group President. He served as President of Corporate Communication and IT Group of Koc Holding from 2006 to 2010. In 2008, he became a member of the Board of Directors at Koc Holding. Ali Y. Koc has been serving on the Board of Directors of Ford Otosan since 1997, and he was elected as Chairman of the Board of Ford Otosan on 10 December 2012. Ali Y. Koc also serves at 1907 Fenerbahce Association (Board Chairman), URAK – National Competition Research Association (Chairman), Endeavor Association (Board Member), DEIK – Foreign Economic Relations Board (Board Member) and TUSIAD – Turkish Industry and Business Association (Member). He is also a member of the Global Advisory Council of Bank of America and Harvard University. Mr. Koc received his BA degree in Business Administration from William Marsh Rice University in 1989 and his MBA degree from Harvard University in 1997.

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc has served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since 2014. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company for 49 years. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until 2013. He began his career in 1958, at Otokoc. In 1964, he was appointed as General Coordinator of Koc Holding A.S., and subsequently, elected as Chairman of the Executive Committee in 1970. He served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the holding in 1975, and as Chairman of the Management Committee in 1980. Between 1984 and 2003, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Koc Holding. During 1995 and 1996, he served as Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Mr. Koc is Honorary Chairman of Koc Holding A.S., Vice Chairman of the Board of trustees of the Vehbi Koc Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Koc University, Founder and Chairman of Rahmi M. Koc Museum and Cultural Foundation, Chairman of Vehbi Koc Foundation American Hospital, Founding Member and Honorary Chairman of TURMEPA (Turkish Marine and Environment Protection Association) Mr. Koc received his BA degree in Business Administration from John Hopkins University. He received Honorary PhDs from; Johns Hopkins University, Eskisehir Anadolu University, Izmir Ege University, Ankara Bilkent University, Constanta Ovidius University and Aydin Adnan Menderes University. He was honored with the “State Medal of Distinguished Service” by the President of Turkey, “Grosses Verdienst Kreuz” (Great Cross of Merit of Germany) by the German government, “Order of Merit of the Italian Republic” by Italy. The Presidency of the Republic of Austria honored him with the Order of Merit and he was appointed to the rank of (Honorary) Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) and he was honoured with the most prestigious order of French government "Officier dans L'Ordre National de la Legion D'Honneur”.

Haydar Yenigun Mr. Haydar Yenigun has served as General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since 2011. He was Vice General Manager - Kocaeli Plant of the Company between February 28, 2007 and 2011. He graduated from Yildiz Technical University in Mechanical Engineering and joined Ford Otosan as Method Engineer in 1987. He became Project Engineer in 1996 and Project Leader in 1998. He worked as Body Shop Area Manager between 1999 and 2007. Mr. Yenigun served as Kocaeli Plant Manager from 2007 to 2012. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD), the Board of Directors of Kocaeli Chamber of Industry, Turkish Industry and Business Association, he is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Turkish-American Business Council and a member of the International Investors Association (YASED).

Lisa King Mrs. Lisa K. King has served as Deputy General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since September 1, 2016. Mrs. King earned a bachelor’s degree in Management Sciences from Loughborough University (UK). Lisa joined Ford in 1996 into the Process Leadership team. After joining Ford, Lisa held a number of roles including starting up a joint venture call center business supporting all Ford call centers globally, and a variety of buying and purchasing strategy roles. Lisa was appointed Global Purchasing Director in 2008. In 2011, she was appointed as the Purchasing Director Manufacturing and Transportation. After this role, she became the Vice President Purchasing FordSollers and held this role from 2013 to 2015 until her move to Chassis. Following her tenure as Global Commodity Director for Chassis Purchasing, she was appointed as Deputy General Manager and Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Otosan on September 1, 2016.

James Farley Mr. James D. Farley, Jr., serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. He attended Georgetown University in Washington , D.C., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he completed his MBA with a focus in finance. Farley joined Toyota in 1990 in the strategic planning department and served in several product and marketing positions in the United States and Europe. Farley serviced as group vice president of Toyota Division marketing. Prior to joining Ford, Farley was group vice president and general manager of Lexus. He joined Ford in November 2007 as Global Marketing Group Vice President. In September 2009 he also became responsible for Ford’s operations in Canada, Mexico and South America. He was appointed to lead Global Marketing, Sales and Service in August 2010 and, in addition to this role, he became the senior Global Leader for Lincoln in August 2014. Jim Farley was assigned as Executive Vice President and President, Europe, Middle East and Africa effective January 1, 2015. He was appointed as Ford Otosan Board member and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 9, 2015. Mr. Farley has been Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since March 27, 2015.

Burak Cekmece Mr. Burak Cekmece serves as Treasury & Risk Manager of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. He is Responsible for compliance with Capital Markets Law.

Steven Armstrong Mr. Steven Armstrong has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since October 1, 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of East London. A native of the United Kingdom, Armstrong has worked in the United States, Sweden and Germany. He served as president, Ford Brazil, starting in June 1, 2012, leading all aspects of Ford’s largest business unit in South America. Armstrong was president Ford South America responsible for all Ford South American operations since January 2014. He is a vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, effective as of September 1, 2016.

Linda Cash Ms. Linda Ann Cash has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since January 8, 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix. Ms. Cash joined Ford in 1984 and has spent her entire 31-year career with the company in manufacturing. With extensive experience in lean manufacturing at Ford, Cash played key roles in North America serving as plant manager of the Michigan Truck assembly facility, chief engineer for final assembly for Vehicle Operations in Manufacturing Engineering, and director of Manufacturing Engineering. Prior to the European assignments, she has held a series of leadership position within Ford’s manufacturing operations including executive director of Global Vehicle Operations in Manufacturing Engineering and executive director of Global Manufacturing Business Office. She was director of Vehicle Operations for Ford of Europe, a position she has held since March 2015. Linda Cash is Vice President of Manufacturing, Ford of Europe, effective January 1, 2016. At the same time, she also is elected a Ford Motor Company officer.

Ismail Cimen Mr. Ismail Cenk Cimen has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since March 25, 2014. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in Industrial Engineering and completed Executive Development Programs at Stanford University (USA) and University of California Los Angeles (USA). He joined Koc Group in 1991 as Management Trainee at Nasoto. He assumed Sales Coordinator, Regional Manager and Import Manager responsibilities at Otosan Pazarlama between 1993-1996. He served as Fleet Sales Manager at Ford Otosan between 1996 and 1998 and became the General Manager of Otokoc Ankara in 1998. In 2001, he was appointed as the General Manager of the companies merged under Otokoc. In 2005 his responsibility was extended to include the General Manager role for Birmot A.S., also assuming responsibility for Avis car rental. He has been serving as the Automotive Group President at Koc Holding since June 2009. He was elected as a member of Ford Otosan Board of Directors on March 25, 2014. He has been serving as the member of the Early Determination and Management of Risk Committee since April 21, 2014 and he has also been serving as the member of Remuneration Committee since March 27 2015.

Roelant de Waard Mr. Roelant Christian de Waard has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since December 9, 2015. He holds a master’s degree in Economics & Business from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam (Erasmus University Rotterdam). He joined Ford Netherlands in 1990. He was appointed Sales Manager in 1993 and Marketing Manager in 1995. Roelant de Waard moved to Dearborn in 1996, where he became Marketing Strategy Manager and, in 1998, Marketing Plans Manager at the Large Vehicle Centre. He returned to Europe in 1999 as Director of Operations for Ford Netherlands and then, from April 2000, as Managing Director Ford Netherlands. In January 2001 he was appointed Director, Ford of Europe Retail Management, a position he held until March 2002. He was Vice President FCSD – Europe (Ford Customer Service Division), from April 2002. From February 2006 until the end of 2008, de Waard was Chairman and Managing Director of Ford of Britain. From January 2009, he was Vice President of Sales, Ford of Europe, responsible for 49 markets, including the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Russia. Roelant de Waard is Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe, effective January 1, 2011.

Osman Durak Mr. Osman Turgay Durak has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since April 30, 2007. He served as General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between April 10, 2002 and April 30, 2007. He began his career at the Company as Application Engineer in 1976, and continued working as Product Development and Design Engineer. He was appointed as Inonu Project Leader in 1979; worked at Management of Project Coordination in 1982; at Site Management of Project Coordination in 1984; as Vice General Manager of Marketing in 1986, and as Vice General Manager of Purchasing in 1987. Mr. Durak became Vice General Manager of Operations in the Company in 2000, and was promoted to General Manager in January 1, 2002. He retired after he served as CEO of Koc Holding and Member of the Board of Directors Between April 2010 and March 31, 2015. Furthermore, he was Chairman of the Board of the Automotive Manufacturers Association for 6 years between 2004 and 2010. He served as National Board Member of International Chamber Of Commerce between February 2014 and March 2015. Mr. Durak received his BA and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University in 1974 and 1975, respectively.

Ali Ilkbahar Mr. Ali Ihsan Ilkbahar has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since March 25, 2014. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 2000 and 2012. He was General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 1991 and 2000. He was General Manager of the Company until 1991. He began his career as Manufacturing Engineer at the Company in 1964. He spent his whole professional life at the Company, where he served as General Manager for 14 years, and retired at the beginning of 2000. At the Company, he was involved in the projects of construction of the Otosan Engine Plant in Eskisehir-Inonu in 1980, and the production at Golcuk Plant. He was Chairman of Automotive Manufacturers Association’s Board of Directors for 15 years, from 1989 until February 2004. Mr. Ilkbahar has an MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (as of April 21, 2014).

William Periam Mr. William Richard Periam has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since 2016. He was Chief Vice General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between September 11, 2013 and 2016. He also served as Chief Vice General Manager of the Company between September 1, 2013 and September 11, 2013. He began and continued his business career at Ford. Beginning as an investment analyst in United Kingdom in 1989, Periam worked as the Financial Analyst and Supervisor at Europe Business Unit until he was assigned as Portfolio Associate of US Treasury in 1995. Periam has been in charge of various managerial positions as Director, Treasurer and Controller at Credit, Business Development and Business Strategy departments at several markets including Germany, Brazil and China. Prior to his new post at Ford Otosan, William Periam was Director of Business Strategy for Ford’s Asia Pacific region, based in China. Mr. Periam earned a bachelor’s degree in Management Sciences from Manchester University (UK). Mr. Periam was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Ford of Europe effective August 2016 and remains a member of the Board of Ford Otosan.

Mehmet Barmanbek Mr. Mehmet Barmanbek has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Automotive Industry Inc. since March 20, 2012. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company (as of March 20, 2012), and Chairman of the Company's Early Determination and Management of Risk Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee (as of July 10, 2012). He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Political Science Faculty, Finance and Economics Department in 1963. He served as Assistant Accountant, Accountant and at Ministry of Finance from December 1963 to January 1977. In February 1977, He started working in Otosan A.S. (as it is known as Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. today) as Finance and Accounting Manager, became Assistant General Manager (Administrative - Financial Affairs) in 1986 and appointed as Deputy General Manager in 2000. His professional life completed when he was retired from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in 2002.