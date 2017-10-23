Name Description

Kishore Biyani Mr. Kishore Biyani is the Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company. Considered a pioneer of modern retail in India, Kishore’s leadership has led Future Retail’s emergence as India’s leading retailer operating multiple retail formats that cater to the entire basket of Indian consumers. Kishore Biyani led the company’s foray into organised retail with the opening of the Pantaloons family store in 1997. This was followed in 2001 with the launch of Big Bazaar, a uniquely Indian hypermarket format that democratized shopping in India. It blends the look and feel of the Indian bazaar with aspects of modern retail like choice, convenience and quality. This was followed by a number of other formats including Food Bazaar, Central and Home Town. 2006 marked the evolution of Future Group that brought together the multiple initiatives taken by group companies in the areas of Retail, Brands, Space, Capital, Logistics and Media.

Rakesh Biyani Mr. Rakesh Biyani is the Joint Managing Director, Director of the Company. He has been associated with the company for over 20 years. In his executive role as the Joint Managing Director, Mr. Rakesh Biyani leads the management and expansion of the company’s flagship formats, Central, Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar. Rakesh is actively involved in Category Management, Retail stores operations and Information Technology. Rakesh has done an Advanced Management Program course from Harvard and is a commerce graduate from HR College, Bombay.

Rajan Mittal Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises with interests in retail, telecom, financial services, manufacturing, realty and agri-business. Born in 1960, Mr. Rajan Mittal joined Bharti Enterprises after graduating from Punjab University. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, he is actively involved in overseeing the activities of the Bharti Group at the corporate level. With his rich experience in the marketing function, he is also involved in many of the new business ventures of the Bharti Group. Mr. Rajan Mittal has been honored with the “Indian Business Leader of the Year Award 2011” by Horasis, The Global Visions Community and has also been awarded the “Leonardo International Prize 2012” by Comitato Leonardo, the Italian Quality Committee

Shailendra Bhandari Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is the Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Masters degree (MBA) in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from St. Stephen's College in Delhi University. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is a seasoned finance professional with 34 years of experience and an impressive track record of accomplishments. His areas of expertise include Banking, Private Equity and Mutual Funds. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari was Managing Director & CEO of ING Vysya Bank Ltd from 2009 until January 2015. Before this Mr. Bhandari was heading the Private Equity arm of Tata Capital Limited. Earlier as Managing Director and CEO of Centurion Bank of Punjab from 2004 until 2008, he led the successful turnaround of the Bank. As Managing Director and CEO of Prudential ICICI Asset Management from 2000 to 2004, he grew the fund to the largest private sector mutual fund. Before this, he was part of the core team to set up HDFC Bank in 1994 as Treasurer and Executive Director. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is also an ex·Citi banker, where he spent twelve years in several roles in India and overseas.

Ravindra Dhariwal Mr. Ravindra Dhariwalis is the Independent Director of the Company. He is an MBA from IIM-Calcutta and also a B.E. from IIT Kanpur. Mr. Dhariwal is a Senior Advisor to TPG India and brings with him the experience of 39 years of building consumer business all over the World. Just prior to joining TPG India, Mr. Dhariwal was the Chief Executive Officer of Bennett &Colemon&Co.Ltd., India's largest media company, with diversified media platforms including Radio Mirchi, Times Television Network, The Times of India, the World’s largest selling English newspaper, Times Internet and Times OOH. Mr. Dhariwal was also the global President of International News Media Association from 2011-2013. Prior to joining Bennett & Coleman &Co.Ltd, Mr. Dhariwal worked with Pepsico for 12 years. He also led the beverage business in India, Africa and South East Asia. Mr. Dhariwal started his career with Unilever in India in 1977 and worked for them in India and Australia for over 12 years mostly in the Sales and Marketing management.