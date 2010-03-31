Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ghyanendra Bajpai

72 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Kishore Biyani

56 2013 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ravi Mody

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Praveen Dwivedi

1 2010 President - Food Processing

Manoj Gagvani

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Head-Legal

Meenakshi Maheshwari

2010 Vice President - Investments

Ashni Biyani

2014 Whole Time Director

Narendra Baheti

2016 Director

Frederic de Mevius

2012 Additional Director

Adhiraj Harish

2015 Additional Director

Deepak Malik

2016 Additional Director

Krishan Rathi

55 2014 Additional Director

Vibha Rishi

2012 Additional Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ghyanendra Bajpai

Mr. G. N. Bajpai serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Future Ventures India Ltd. He completed his Master of Commerce degree from the University of Agra, Bachelor‘s degree in law from the University of Indore. He has previously been the Chairman of SEBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, the Corporate Governance Task Force of International Organisation of Securities Commission and the Chairperson of the Insurance Institute of India. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of General Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, Unit Trust of India, Axis Bank and Indian Railway Finance Corporation. He is on the board of advisors of the Indian Army Group Insurance Fund and the National Insurance Academy (University). Previously, he has served on the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow). He has delivered lectures at the London School of Economics, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also addressed the seminar organized by the Organisation of Economics Co-operation and Development (OECD) and International Monetary (IMF). He has written three books and was recently awarded, ?Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Finance. He joined the Board of the Company on February 20, 2008.

Kishore Biyani

Mr. Kishore Biyani has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Future Ventures India Ltd., effective May 30, 2013. He is a commerce graduate with a post-graduate diploma in marketing management. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of manufacturing and marketing of ready-made garments. He has received several awards including the =CEO of the Year - 2001‘, =the most Admired Retailer of the Year – 2004‘, the =Retail Face of the Year - Images Retail Awards 2005‘ and the =E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year – Services – 2006‘. He has been on the Board of the Company since October 8, 2007.

Ravi Mody

Praveen Dwivedi

Mr. Praveen Dwivedi serves as President - Food Processing of Future Ventures India Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, a master’s degree in commerce and has undertaken a certificate programme on general management, supply chain experience in FMCG, setting-up food and agricultural products related retail venture for fresh produce and pan India integrated warehousing and logistics infrastructure for diversified products. He has previously worked with ITC Limited and Namdhari Farm Fresh Private Limited. He has been working with the Company since November 2010.

Manoj Gagvani

Mr. Manoj Gagvani serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Head-Legal of Future Ventures India Ltd. He has a bachelor‘s degrees in commerce B.Com; LLB (Gen.) and is an ACS. He has previously worked with Excel Industries Limited, Nilkamal Limited and Pidilite Industries Limited and has experience of approximately 22 years in corporate secretarial and legal functions.

Meenakshi Maheshwari

Ms. Meenakshi Maheshwari serves as Vice President - Investments of Future Ventures India Ltd. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant with approximately 18 years of experience in financial accounting, due diligence and transaction advisory. She has worked in senior management positions with organisations such as Ernst & Young, KPMG and Ferrier Hodgson, where she has assisted private equity and strategic investors in evaluation of their investment decisions. She has also assisted investors and lenders in pot-investment monitoring, review and restructuring of investee companies. She has also worked with Godrej GE Appliances Limited, an FMCG company.

Ashni Biyani

Narendra Baheti

Frederic de Mevius

Adhiraj Harish

Deepak Malik

Krishan Rathi

Mr. Krishan Kant Rathi was Additional Director of Future Consumer Enterprise Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with approximately 25 years of professional experience. He has prior experience in corporate finance, strategic business planning and investment advisory, which was acquired in organisations such as KEC International Limited, H&R Johnson (India) Limited, PRIL and Motilal Oswal Private Equity Advisors Private Limited. He has previously worked as Group CFO with PRIL where he was responsible for strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, treasury management and corporate governance. He is also a director of various companies including Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Sain Advisory Private Limited, FCH Centrum Direct Limited, FCH Centrum Wealth Managers Limited and Future Capital Holdings Limited.

Vibha Rishi

