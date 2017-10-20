Name Description

Moises El-Mann Arazi Mr. Moises El-Mann Arazi serves as Chairman of the Board of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V since 2016. He has also served as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. He also serves as Chairman of the Technical Committee, and President of E.com. He has lead to E.com for more than 30 years, with a long-term vision for the conceptualization and commercialization of projects in which participates the group, which currently has a vertically integrated real estate operations and has developed and operated approximately 170 real estate projects in different sectors and geographical areas of Mexico.

Andre El-Mann Arazi Mr. Andre El-Mann Arazi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since October 20, 2011. He is Member of the Technical Committee of this company. He is one of the Founding Members of Grupo-E and has approximately 30 years experience in the development and management of real estates. He has experience in acquisition, development and capital raising for the creation of real estate projects across various sectors of the industry, including co-investments. He is also a Member of the Board of the Metropolitan Council of BBVA Bancomer and is also Advisor to each of the Companies of Grupo-E.

Gonzalo Pedro Robina Ibarra Mr. Gonzalo Pedro Robina Ibarra serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2012. He has over 30 years of experience in the real estate sector. Before joining Fibra Uno, he was founder and Chairman of MexFund Private Investment Fund created in 2007. He was Chairman of Fenix Capital Group, a real estate fund owned by Deutsche Bank with over 7,000 real estate assets in Mexico and 14,000 properties under its management.

Isidoro Attie Laniado Mr. Isidoro Attie Laniado serves as Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2011. He joined Grupo-E in 2006. Since then, he has been involved in developing new projects and the acquisition of new properties. He is Member of the Technical Committee. He was Managing Partner of Grupo-E. Previously, he served as Director of Finance of Melody, a business engaged in the textile industry.

Gerardo Vargas Ateca Mr. Gerardo Vargas Ateca serves as Vice President - Finance of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He served as Director of stock analysis of Banamex, Deputy Director of Treasury and Corporate Director of market risk within the same institution. Subsequently he was Director of operations of the Banking Fund of protection to Ahorro (FOBAPROA). He was Director General of Operadora de Bolsa Serfin and while Deputy General Director of Treasury and private banking of Serfin. He later served as General Manager of corporate banking and investment of Grupo Financiero Santander Serfin as Deputy Director of financing and Treasury of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX); and as Chief Financial Officer of Gruma. He held various positions at BBVA group, such as Director General of markets and distribution in Mexico and America, General Manager of corporate banking and investment of BBVA Bancomer and Global Head of investment banking of BBVA. Finally he served as Director General of banking products and group Treasury, Monex. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), Masters degree in Economics from University of Chicago and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in International Finance at the University of Chicago.

Alfonso Arceo Obregon Mr. Alfonso Arceo Obregon serves as Vice President - Operations of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He was Commercial Director, Director of Operations and subsequently assumed the Vice President of operations at Mexico Retail Properties. Together with his team, contributing to the development, marketing and operation of a portfolio of more than 50 properties, developing and implementing the processes, procedures, and manuals needed for a fully institutional operation.

Alejandro Chico Pizarro Mr. Alejandro Chico Pizarro serves as Vice President - Legal of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2015. He also acts as Secretary of Technical Committee of the company.

Jorge Humberto Pigeon Solorzano Mr. Jorge Humberto Pigeon Solorzano serves as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. He was MD Head of Equity Capital Markets Mexico in Banco Santander Mexicano of 2007 and up to merge with our Advisor in September 2013. He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Ignacio Tortoriello Mr. Ignacio Tortoriello serves as Vice President - Administration of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V since 2014. He has 30 years of experience in management of business, process and technology in companies such as Chocolates Turin, Comex and Honeywell, Automotive Mexico SuKarne. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from ITAM University and obtained his Masters degree in administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Javier Elizalde Velez Mr. Javier Elizalde Velez serves as Vice President of Treasury at Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2011. He was Director of Corporate Banking at BBVA Bancomer from 2002 until 2010. He joined the Company in 2010 with more than 13 years of experience in corporate and investment banking. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico.

Abude Attie Dayan Mr. Abude Attie Dayan serves as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He is Member of the Technical Committee of this company. He is founder of shops Melody, leading company in Mexico in women's clothing. It has also been promoter of other business in different market sectors, and shareholder of companies such as Corpofin (financing), logo Life (life insurance sale),The Powerwise Group (applications for energy saving), presence in media (advertising), Sare (housing) and among others, also promoting philanthropic projects.

Max El-Mann Arazi Mr. Max El-Mann Arazi serves as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2011. He participates in Group-E since its inception, focusing their roles in the acquisition and property management, construction management and relationship with authorities. Also, he has experience of over 30 years in the retail sector, playing a key role in meeting the needs of customers in the real estate projects of Group-E.

Amin Guindi Hemsan Mr. Amin Guindi Hemsan serves as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He has 20 years of experience as an investor and partner in real estate development in segments, commercial, industrial and office. He is a Members of Technical Committee of this company. He has also served as Vice President of Grupo Kimex, S.A. de C.V., leader in the production of resins, packaging and textiles. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Anahuac in Mexico.

Jaime Kababie Sacal Mr. Jaime Kababie Sacal serves as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He has more than 20 years of experience as an investor and partner in real estate development in segments, commercial, industrial and office. He is Member of the Technical Committee of this company. He also has more than 25 years of experience in the manufacture of polyethylene industry, including packaging and wrappings. He has been participated in real estate projects with the El-Mann family since 1998.

Elias Sacal Micha Mr. Elias Sacal Micha serves as Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. Initially, he participated in E.com and for more than 30 years he has focused his roles in the operation, maintenance and marketing of real estate, playing a critical role in the needs of clients in projects real estate of E.com.

Herminio Blanco Mendoza Dr. Herminio Blanco Mendoza serves as Independent Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2015. He is an independent member of the Technical Committee and former Secretary of Commerce and Industrial development and former head of the negotiation of the Treaty of the North American free trade. He has participated in boards and boards of Directors of several companies in Mexico and abroad, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Grupo Financiero Banorte, and Mittal Steel US, counting also with experience as a teacher in the University of Rice, United States, and the College of Mexico. He is President and Director General of strategic solutions, company specializing in corporate consulting on international trade issues. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Antonio Hugo Franck Cabrera Mr. Antonio Hugo Franck Cabrera serves as Independent Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2015. . He is Member of the Technical Committee of this company. He has served as Associate and Member of Santamarina y Steta, S.C., Member of the Board of Directors of Mexicana de Cananea, S.A. de C.V., Sears Roebuck de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Salinas y Rocha, S.A. de C.V., InverMexico, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Financiero IXE, S.A. de C.V., Consorcio ARA, S.A. de C.V., Jugos del Valle, S.A. de C.V. and Synkro, S.A. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana and Masters degrees from the University of Houston and Harvard University.

Ruben Goldberg Javkin Mr. Ruben Goldberg Javkin serves as Independent Director of Fibra Uno Administracion, S.A. de C.V. since 2015. He also acts as Member of Technical Committee of the Company. He has served as Director and Partner Goldberg, Alerhand and Associates, S.C. (Investment banking) and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Galileo Total Return Fund, LP (fund management), and has a wide experience in the industry, investment banking, commercial banking and corporate banking. He has also participated on the boards of various companies and sectors in chemicals, textiles, consumer products, financial, among others, as well as philanthropic and educational organizations. He is a Certified Public Accountant by the National Autonomous University of Mexico and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.