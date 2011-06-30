Edition:
Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.45
Day's High
Rs50.55
Day's Low
Rs48.25
Volume
1,091,410
Avg. Vol
2,240,989
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vijay Chopra

71 2016 Chairman of the Board

Kishore Biyani

56 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Dinesh Maheshwari

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Deepak Tanna

2009 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Vijay Biyani

51 2016 Managing Director

Bala Deshpande

49 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

S. Doreswamy

77 2000 Non-Executive Independent Director

Anil Harish

62 Non-Executive Independent Director
Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vijay Chopra

--

Kishore Biyani

30,968,600

Dinesh Maheshwari

--

Deepak Tanna

--

Vijay Biyani

20,908,600

Bala Deshpande

--

S. Doreswamy

--

Anil Harish

--
As Of  30 Jun 2011

