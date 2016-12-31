Name Description

Simon Ridgway Mr. Simon T. Ridgway is Chairman of the Board of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He is a co-founder of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., a prospector, a mining financier and a Casey Research Explorer's League inductee. Grass roots exploration is his first love and he has had a successful career as an explorationist since starting out as a prospector in the Yukon Territory in the late 70s. Simon and the exploration teams under his guidance have discovered gold deposits in Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua. On the financial side, companies operating under the Gold Group banner have raised over CAD$350 million for exploration and development projects since 2003.

Jorge Ganoza Durant Mr. Jorge A. Ganoza Durant is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He is a geological engineer with over 18 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining and business development throughout Latin America. He is a graduate from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Jorge is a fourth generation miner from a Peruvian family that has owned and operated underground gold, silver and polymetallic mines in Peru and Panama. Before co-founding Fortuna back in 2004 he was involved in business development at senior levels for several private and public Canadian junior mining companies working in Central and South America.

Luis Ganoza Durant Mr. Luis Dario Ganoza Durant is Chief Financial Officer of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He has 12 years of experience in the operation and financial management of mining companies. He has served as CFO of Fortuna Silver since 2006 and previously held the positions of Controller and Treasurer for a public mining company in Peru. Luis has a B.Sc. in mining engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Peru, and an M.Sc. in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics. Luis also serves as a director of Atico Mining Corporation, a TSX.V listed company.

Gordon Jang Mr. Gordon Jang is Vice President - Finance & Accounting of the Company. He is Vice-President of Finance and Accounting of the Company, April 2017 to present; Consultant, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (mining), July 2014 to March 2017; Vice-President, Corporate Controller of Augusta Resource Corporation (mining), February 2009 to July 2014.

Manuel Ruiz-Conejo Mr. Manuel Ruiz-Conejo is Vice President - Operations of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of experience, Manuel Ruiz-Conejo has worked for the most prolific polymetallic mines and mine contractors in Peru. As an engineer, he has participated in the execution of critical projects. As an executive, he has developed and supervised the implementation of several multimillion-dollar mining projects and numerous community relations initiatives. Manuel graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria and from the Executive Management Program at the Universidad de Piura in Peru.

Eric Chapman Mr. Eric Chapman is Vice President - Technical Services of the Company. Mr. Chapman is a resource geologist with 15 years experience in the mining industry who has provided technical guidance to Fortuna since 2011. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Chapman was a senior consultant to Snowden Mining Industry Consultants, working on a variety of mine and exploration projects in Africa and the Americas. Mr. Chapman has a BSc in geology from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom and an MSc in mining geology from the Camborne School of Mines. Mr. Chapman is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, being a chartered geologist (CGeol) of the Geological Society of London and a professional geoscientist (PGeo) of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Jose Pacora Mr. Jose Pacora is Vice President - Project Development of the company. He has been Vice-President, Project Development of the Company, November 2014 to present. Previously he held the position of Project Manager at Pan American Silver for Peru and Bolivia managing plant and mine expansions and improvements. Jose also held the position of Engineering Manager at Kilborn Peru, subsidiary of Kilborn-SNC Lavalin, where he was in charge of expansion and new mine projects. Additionally, he also worked at Kilborn Engineering in Denver, Colorado for the engineering and construction of the Yanacocha mine expansion project in Peru. He is a mechanical engineer graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Lima, Peru. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry working for both, engineering firms and mining companies developing strong capabilities in engineering, construction and project management. Jose joined Fortuna as Corporate Project Manager in 2012

David Volkert Mr. David F. Volkert is Vice President of Exploration of the Company. He is a discovery oriented professional with multiple discoveries over his thirty-eight years in mineral exploration. David's work experience includes senior positions as CEO at Paget Minerals Corp., VP Exploration at Bear Creek Mining Corp., and Exploration Manager (Peru) at Barrick Gold. David will be responsible for leading the discovery of new mineral resources through the planning and execution of Fortuna's brownfields and greenfields exploration programs.

Kylie Dickson Ms. Kylie Dickson is Director of the Company. Ms. Dickson is an executive with over 14 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked with companies at various stages of the mining lifecycle including exploration, mine development and operations, as well as playing a key role in multiple financings and M&A transactions. Kylie is currently the Vice President, Business Development of Trek Mining Inc. She was the Chief Financial Officer of JDL Gold Corp. when JDL acquired Luna Gold Corp. to create Trek Mining in March 2017. Previously, Kylie was a founding shareholder and Chief Financial Officer of Anthem United Inc. and was the Chief Financial Officer of Esperanza Resources which was acquired by Alamos Gold in 2013. She also served as the Corporate Controller of Minefinders Corporation from 2007 to 2012 prior to its acquisition by Pan American Silver. Kylie began her career with KPMG LLP's mining practice and is a Canadian CPA, CA with a BBA in Accounting from Simon Fraser University.

Mario Szotlender Mr. Mario D. Szotlender is Director of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Mr. Mario a degree in international relations and is fluent in several languages. He has successfully directed Latin American affairs for numerous private and public companies over the past 20 years, specializing in developing new business opportunities and establishing relations within the investment community. He has been involved in various mineral exploration and development joint ventures (precious metals and diamonds) in Central and South America, including heading several mineral operations in Venezuela, such as Las Cristinas in the 1980s. He was President of Mena Resources Inc. until it was purchased by Rusoro Mining Ltd., of which he was also President.

David Farrell Mr. David P. Farrell is an Independent Director of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Farrell is President of Davisa Consulting, a private consulting firm working with junior to mid-tier global mining companies. He formerly was Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at Endeavour Financial where he successfully closed over US$25 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions transactions for junior and mid-tier natural resource companies. Before his 12 years at Endeavour Financial, Mr. Farrell was a lawyer at Stikeman Elliott, working in Vancouver, Budapest and London. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.Comm (Honours, Finance) and an LL.B and was called to the bar in both British Columbia and England. Mr. Farrell is currently a director and member of the audit committee for two other junior public companies. His background has given him the required experience to understand and assess the general application of the accounting principles used by the Company and to understand internal controls and procedures for financial reporting.

Robert Gilmore Mr. Robert R. Gilmore, CPA, is an Independent Director of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Accounting. Robert is a Certified Public Accountant and a Member of the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of CPAs. Robert has more than 40 years of experience working with resource companies and currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Eldorado Gold Corp., a TSX and NYSE listed Canadian gold mining company, and as a Director of Layne Christensen Company, a NASDAQ listed US company.

David Laing Mr. David Laing is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Laing is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience in the industry. He was the COO of True Gold Mining which developed a gold heap leaching operation in Burkina Faso, and COO and EVP of Quintana Resources Capital, a base metals streaming company. David was also one of the original executives of Endeavour Mining, a gold producer in West Africa. Prior to these recent roles, David held senior positions in mining investment banking at Standard Bank in New York, technical consulting at MRDI in California, the Refugio project at Bema Gold Corp., and various roles at Billiton with operations in Peru, South Africa, and northern Chile. David is currently COO of Trek Mining Inc. David Laing was a member of the Company’s Audit Committee from September 26 to December 21, 2016, and has been a member of the Company’s Compensation Committee since December 21, 2016.