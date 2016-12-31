Name Description

Helmut Perlet Dr. Helmut Perlet is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since April 20, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG from June 7, 2005 to April 20, 2016. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Mediation Committee, Audit Committee and Chairman of Presiding Committee, Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE and Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank AG. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen and also holds a Doctorate degree from Universitaet Hamburg.

Juerg Oleas Mr. Juerg Oleas is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Labor Relations Director of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2016. He was Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer since November 1, 2004. He is responsible for several regions and the central functions of Corporate Development and Communication, Marketing and Branding, in addition he is responsible for Human Resources, Legal/Compliance, Internal audit. He heads the GEA Food Solutions, GEA Farm Technologies and GEA Heat Exchangers segments. He began his career at the ABB Group in 1982. Between 1982 and 1996, he worked at ABB Switzerland as a Development Engineer on steam turbines and plant engineering. He later took general charge of the worldwide sales for steam-powered power stations. His career has been accompanied by continual periods of professional education in France, Hong Kong, Korea, India, England and the United States. He moved to ABB Germany in 1996 as the Business Unit Manager for turnkey steam-powered power stations. Between 1999 and 2001, he was the Country President for Switzerland and Managing Director of the CC business gas turbine segment at ABB Alstom Power, Switzerland. Between January 1, 2003 and July 31, 2004, he was also appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Dynamit Nobel AG, which was sold as part of the restructuring of GEA Group. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LL Plant Engineering AG, Member of the Advisory Board of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG, Member of the Central Regional Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG and Member of the Board of Directors of RUAG Holding AG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Process Engineering A/S, was Memner of Board of Directors of Holcim Ltd, BIH SA, Schweizerische Cement-Industrie-Aktiengesellschaft. Until February 13, 2008, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of GEA Westfalia Separator GmbH.

Kurt-Juergen Loew Mr. Kurt-Juergen Loew is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since October 18, 2016. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative since February 7, 2006. He is Member of the Mediation Committee and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Works Council of GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH.

Helmut Schmale Dr. Helmut Schmale is Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since April 22, 2009. He is Responsible for the Areas of Finance, Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury and Corporate Finance, as well as for shred Service Centre. Previously, he was Member of the Executive Board of the Company from April 1, 2009 and had held several management positions within GEA for 16 years. For example, he has been CFO of the Board of the Division Energy Technology for 6 years and afterwards President (CEO) of that GEA division former called Thermal Engineering for 5 years. He has also occupied the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEA North America, Inc. since April 22, 2009, and serves as Member of the Northwest Regional Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG. He got graduate degree in business administration and economy from the Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum in 1982, where he received a doctorate in theoretical macroeconomics in 1986.

Steffen Bersch Mr. Steffen Bersch is Member of the Executive Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Business Area Equipment. He joined GEA fifteen years ago and currently holds the position of Executive Vice President Business Area Equipment. He started his career as head of marketing and in product management. He became Managing Director of GEA Middle East in Dubai in 2007 before moving to GEA's separator division in 2010, first as Vice President Service International, then as President Mechanical Separation. He is graduated in food technology and has a master's degree in biotechnology.

Niels Olsen Mr. Niels Erik Olsen is Member of the Executive Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Business Area Solutions at the Company. He transferred to GEA Singapore in 1995 to take up the role as Regional Sales Manager South East Asia. In 1998, he took over as General Manager at GEA Technology Equipment in China. At the end of 1999 he assumed the position of Division Manager at GEA North America. After returning to Denmark in 2002, and heading up the Chemical business, he was promoted to Executive Vice President GEA Process Engineering in 2007 and appointed to the Board of the Process Engineering Segment in 2010. He has a master's degree in mechanical engineering and joined the company as a project engineer in 1991.

Martine Snels Ms. Martine Snels is appointed as Member of the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2017. She will assume responsibility for GEA's regions and countries organization. She is a graduate agricultural engineer and has successfully held a number of management positions in various multinational companies in the food and agri-sector. She brings more than 20 years of global business experience while being based in Belgium, Singapore and the Netherlands. In 2012, she joined Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. where she currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ingredients and member of the Executive Board.

Ahmad Bastaki Mr. Ahmad M.A. Bastaki is Member of the Supervisory Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since September 2, 2003. Furthermore, he serves as Executive Director, Planning and Senior Management Support, Office of the Managing Director at the Kuwait Investment Authority. He is a Member of Nomination Committee at the Company.

Werner Bauer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Werner J. Bauer is Member of the Supervisory Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since August 4, 2011. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nestle Deutschland AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Bertelsmann Management SE, Member of the Board of Directors of Lonza S.A., Givaudan S.A. He was Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Executive Vice President of Nestle S.A. He has been with Nestle since 1990 and is currently responsible for Innovation, Technology, and Research and Development. Previously, he held a number of positions in the areas of technology, production, environment, and research and development. During this period, he was also Professor of Food Science and Technology at the University of Lausanne. Before 1990, He was Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Food Technology & Packaging, Professor of Food Biotechnology at the Technical University of Munich and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Hamburg University of Technology. In addition to his current position, he is Member of a number of Supervisory Bodies. Among other things, he is a Board Member of L'Oreal in France and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Bertelsmann Foundation in Germany. He received a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Friedrich-Alexander Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernberg.

Hartmut Eberlein Mr. Hartmut Eberlein is Member of the Supervisory Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since April 22, 2009. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was appointed to the Executive Board of the Company on December 1, 2005 and has been Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2006. He started his professional career at what was Treuhand-Vereinigung (now PricewaterhouseCoopers Deutschland) in Essen, where he worked in several functions, finally as Head of Audit. In 1986, he joined Kloeckner-Humboldt-Deutz AG, Cologne, as Head of the Accounting department. In the same year he qualified as a tax accountant. In 1989, he moved to Continental AG, Hannover, to take charge of the Accounting function within the Finance department. Between 1992 and 2003, he was also responsible for mergers and acquisitions, overseeing some of the company's takeovers, the last one being the acquisition of Temic GmbH. In addition, he was appointed Head of Finance in 1999. In this capacity he worked on the financing of the company's acquisitions, on its first credit ratings and on its adoption of American accounting standards (United States GAAP). He studied Economics at Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg (University of Freiburg), graduating in 1976.

Rainer Groebel Mr. Rainer Groebel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since 2002. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Presiding Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Management Board and Department Head at IG Metall and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schunk GmbH.

Michaela Hubert Ms. Michaela Hubert is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since September 29, 2016. She also serves as Member of the Works Council of GEA Brewery Systems GmbH, Kitzingen branch.

Michael Kaempfert Mr. Michael Kaempfert is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since February 7, 2006. He serves as Vice President Human Resources of DACH & EE. Until August 31, 2012 he serves as Head of Human Resources at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. On February 1, 2012, he took over the position of Vice President Human Resources/Legal Affairs of the GEA Food Solutions Segment.

Eva-Maria Kerkemeier Ms. Eva-Maria Kerkemeier is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since April 21, 2011. She is First Authorized Representative of IG Metall Herne.

Brigitte Kroenchen Ms. Brigitte Kroenchen is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since December 17, 2014. She is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. She joined the company in 1979 and serves as Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Works Council of GEA Farm Technologies GmbH.

Jean Spence Ms. Jean E. Spence is Member of the Supervisory Board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft since April 21, 2011. She is Member of Nomination committee at the Company. She is Executive Vice President Research, Development & Quality at Mondelez International (until April 1, 2015: Kraft Foods, Inc.). She also serves as Corporate Consultant, President at JES Consulting, LLC. She obtained a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University and a Master degree in Chemical Engineering from Manhattan College.