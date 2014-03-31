Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)
GALK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
677.90INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.40 (+4.53%)
Prev Close
Rs648.50
Open
Rs651.80
Day's High
Rs685.00
Day's Low
Rs643.25
Volume
378,689
Avg. Vol
143,545
52-wk High
Rs728.80
52-wk Low
Rs315.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Singh
|2016
|Chairman and Director of the Board
|
Sanjay Bhatt
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Gera
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Atanu Chakraborty
|2014
|Director
|
Anil Mukim
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Rajiv Modi
|56
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Pallavi Shroff
|61
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Jayant Godbole
|71
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rajiv Jain
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
J. Singh
|
Sanjay Bhatt
|Mr. Sanjay S. Bhatt is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., March 1, 2014.
|
P. Gera
|Shri. P. K. Gera, IAS has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company, with effect from February 17, 2016.
|
Atanu Chakraborty
|Shri. Atanu Chakraborty Director of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. He is also Managing Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|
Anil Mukim
|
Rajiv Modi
|Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman & Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|
Pallavi Shroff
|Mrs. Pallavi S. Shroff is an Independent Director of the Company. She is Partner of M/s. Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.
|
Jayant Godbole
|Shri. Jayant Narayan Godbole is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited., since March 04, 2009. He holds B. Tech. (Hons.) from IIT, Pawai, Bombay in Chemical Engg. Certificate in Finance Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He has 37 years of wide active experience which includes 5 years in SSI Sector as Production In-charge and 27 years in IDBI in various positions and departments such as Project Financing, Rehabilitation, Business Development etc. For 5 years, he was in Sabah, Malaysia as Advisor for a mega Pulp and Paper / timber complex ($ 0.7 Billion) and Project Coordinator for mega gas utilization project of USD 1 Billion. He was Executive Director of IDBI for 6 years during which period, he was Chairman of CDR Empowered Group, which was instrumental in preventing formation of NPA and correcting NPA in the Banking Sector. At the time of retirement, he functioned as Chairman and Managing Director of IDBI.
|
Rajiv Jain
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
J. Singh
|--
|
Sanjay Bhatt
|--
|
P. Gera
|--
|
Atanu Chakraborty
|7,471
|
Anil Mukim
|--
|
Rajiv Modi
|--
|
Pallavi Shroff
|--
|
Jayant Godbole
|--
|
Rajiv Jain
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
J. Singh
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Bhatt
|0
|0
|
P. Gera
|0
|0
|
Atanu Chakraborty
|0
|0
|
Anil Mukim
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Modi
|0
|0
|
Pallavi Shroff
|0
|0
|
Jayant Godbole
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Jain
|0
|0