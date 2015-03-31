Name Description

Prem Gupta Mr. Prem Kishan Gupta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Gateway Distriparks Limited. He has been in Family business of trading in Newsprint and other special quality 1978, heading NTSC one of the importers of newsprint in India and supplier to all India. He represents manufacturers in the United States, Canada and Europe with the tie-ups in South-East Asia. He also has other investments in other areas of trade.

R. Kumar Mr. R. Kumar is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. He is a Qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant & Company Secretary, Mr. Kumar has range of experience in finance, accounts, taxation, business planning, financial structuring and in dealing with banks and financial institutions across industries. He has worked with Reliance Industries Limited, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Sundaram Fastners Ltd & TATA Exports Limited.

Ishaan Gupta Mr. Ishaan Gupta serves as Joint Managing Director, Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Gateway Distriparks Limited. A graduate of Boston University, Ishaan Gupta has been deeply involved in all the three verticals of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. ever since he completed his education in 2010.

Kapil Anand Capt. Kapil Anand, is Director - CFS of the Company, he is a Master Mariner and has over 30 years of experience in the shipping and logistics industry. He has worked with Neptune Orient Lines (parent company of American President Lines) and Contship Container Lines in the capacity of operations manager, responsible for their shipboard operations and CFS activities. He has also worked at JNP, during the setting up of their CFS and logistics operations. He joined GDL as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and was subsequently promoted to the CEO in October 2002. He was responsible for setting up the Phase II and Phase III of GDL and is now the overall in-charge of operations across all locations of the Company and reports to the Managing Director. Captain Anand drew a remuneration of Rs. 3.93 mn during the financial year 2003-04.m

Bhaskar Reddy Mr. Bhaskar Avula Reddy is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. He has a Masters degree in Science (Chemistry) and a Law degree. He has attended a Senior Management Programme at York University Business School, Toronto, Canada.