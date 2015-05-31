Name Description

Nicholas Donaldson Mr. Nicholas John Donaldson re-appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Games Workshop Group PLC., since 13 September 2017. A barrister by profession, Nick is a partner of London Bridge Capital Limited. Nick was, until 2003, head of corporate finance at Arbuthnot Securities Limited and previously held senior investment banking positions at Robert W Baird Limited and at Credit Lyonnais Securities. He is chairman of DP Poland PLC and a director of The Fulham Shore plc.

Kevin Derek Rountree Mr. Kevin D. Rountree has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Games Workshop Group PLC., with effect from 1 January 2015. He was Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Games Workshop Group PLC. Kevin Rountree joined Games Workshop in March 1998 as assistant group accountant. He then had various management roles within Games Workshop, including head of sales for the Other Activities division (including Black Library, licensing and Sabertooth Games). Kevin was appointed CFO in September 2009. During the year ended 29 May 2011, he took on the responsibility of managing the Group’s service centres globally. To reflect this, his title was changed to chief operating officer from chief financial officer. He, however, still retains responsibility for all financial matters within Games Workshop. He qualified as a chartered management accountant in August 2001. Prior to joining Games Workshop, Kevin was the management accountant at J Barbour & Sons Limited and trained at Price Waterhouse.

Rachel Tongue Ms. Rachel F. Tongue has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Company Secretary of the Company. She has been appointed as Group Finance Director of the Company effective January 1, 2015. She is a chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser and joined Games Workshop in 1996. She is currently Company Secretary and Legal and Compliance Manager.

Christopher John Myatt Mr. Chris J. Myatt is Senior Lead Independent Director of Games Workshop Group PLC. He joining the board on 18 April 1996. He was formerly managing director of a division of Tarmac PLC, chairman and non-executive director of a number of manufacturing companies and treasurer of Keele University.