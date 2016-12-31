Name Description

Gerald Frere Mr. Gerald Frere has been Chairman of the Board of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 1, 2012. He was Director, Member of the Executive Management of the Company between 1993 and January 1, 2012. He was Director of the Company between 1982 and 1993. After being educated in Switzerland, Mr. Frere joined the family company, Frere-Bourgeois group (Belgium), where he took up the duties of Managing Director. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Loverval Finance S.A. and a Regent of the National Bank of Belgium. He is Member of the Company's Standing Committee.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne has been Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 1, 2012. He served as Non-Executive Director between January 1, 2009 and January 1, 2012. He has a degree in Management and Administration, with a specialization in finance, from Ecole des Dirigeants and Createurs d'Entreprise and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the INSEAD in Fontainebleau. He began his career in Spain, in 1992, as co-Founder of a commercial company. From 1995 to 1997, he was Member of Management of a consulting firm specialised in the reorganization of ailing companies in France. From 1998 to 2005, he was Manager of the private equity funds Rhone Capital LLC in New York and London. From 2005 till 2016 he was co-Founder and Managing Director of the private equity funds Ergon Capital Partners in Brussels. He has been Member of the Standing Committee and Member of the Executive Management. He is Board Member of adidas AG, Imerys, Pernod Ricard, SGS S.A. and Umicore.

Gerard Lamarche Mr. Gerard Lamarche has been Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 1, 2012. He served as Director between April 12, 2011 and January 1, 2012. He is Member of the Standing Committee and Member of the Executive Management. He is a graduate in Economics Sciences from the University of Louvain-La-Neuve and the INSEAD Management Institute (Advanced Management Program for Suez Group Executives). He also trained at the Wharton International Forum in 1998-1999 (Global Leadership Series). He began his career at Deloitte Haskins & Sells in Belgium in 1983 and in the Netherlands in 1987. In 1988, he joined Societe Generale de Belgique as Investment Manager and was Controller from 1989 to 1991, before becoming an advisor on strategic transactions from 1992 to 1995. He joined Compagnie Financiere de Suez as Advisor to the Chairman and Secretary to the Executive Committee (1995-1997) before being appointed Senior Vice President in charge of Planning, Control and Accounting. In 2000, Mr. Lamarche pursued his career in the industrial sector by joining NALCO as General Managing Director. In January 2003, he was appointed CFO of the Suez group. He is on the Board of LafargeHolcim, SGS S.A. and Total S.A.

Thierry de Rudder Mr. Thierry de Rudder has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 2012. He served as Appointed Director, Member of the Executive Management of the Company between 1993 and December 31, 2011. He holds degrees in Mathematics from Universite de Geneve and Universite Libre de Bruxelles, and a Masters in Business Administration from Wharton School in Philadelphia. He began his career in the United States with Citibank in 1975, where he held various posts in New York and then in Europe. He is Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Company and joined the Company in 1986.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr., has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 2012. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company between 1990 and January 2012. Mr. Desmarais holds a Degree in Business Studies from McGill University in Montreal and a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. He joined Power Corporation of Canada in 1981 and assumed the position of Vice- President the following year. In 1984, he led the creation of Power Financial Corporation to consolidate Power’s major financial holdings, as well as Pargesa Holding S.A., under a single corporate entity. Paul Desmarais, Jr. served as Vice-President of Power Financial Corporation from 1984 to 1986, as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986 to 1989, as Executive Vice-Chairman from 1989 to 1990, as Executive Chairman of the Board from 1990 to 2005, as Chairman of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008 and as Executive Co-Chairman from 2008 until today. He also served as Vice-Chairman of Power Corporation from 1991 to 1996. He was named Chairman of the Board and co-CEO of Power Corporation in 1996. He is Member of the Company's Standing Committee.

William Blomme Mr. William Blomme has been Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since January 1, 2015. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA) and INSEAD (International Directors and Transition to General Manager Programs). He also has a Master’s degree in taxation from Europese Hogeschool Brussel (EHSAL) and a CEPAC Master’s degree in management from Solvay Business School. He started his career in 1981 at Touche Ross (now Deloitte). He was appointed Audit Partner at Deloitte in 1997. He joined the Company on December 1, 2014.

Colin Hall Mr. Colin M. Hall has been Head of Investments of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2016. He holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College. He began his career in 1995 as a Financial Analyst in private equity at Morgan Stanley (New York). In 1997, he joined Rhone Capital, a private equity fund, where he held various positions for 10 years in New York and London. In 2009 he was the co-founder of a hedge fund, sponsored by Tiger Management (New York), where he worked until 2011. In 2012 he joined, as CEO, Sienna Capital, a 100% subsidiary of the Company, which regroups its alternative investments (private equity, debt or specific thematic funds).

Ann Opsomer Ms. Ann Opsomer has been General Secretary and Compliance Officer of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2004. Ms. Opsomer holds a degree in Law from Universiteit Antwerpen and a Degree in Economic Law from Catholic Louvain University. She began her career as Member of the Brussels Bar. In 1986, she joined the Company, where she held positions in the Financial Department and subsequently in the Legal Department.

Priscilla Maters Ms. Priscilla Maters has been Chief Legal Officer at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since October 2016. She has a law degree from Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and the London School of Economics (LL.M). She began her career in 2001 with law firms in Brussels and London (including Linklaters), where she specialized in mergers-acquisitions, capital markets, financing and business law. She joined the Company in 2012.

Amaury de Seze Mr. Amaury-Daniel de Seze has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 1994. He is Member of the Standing Committee and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. Mr. de Seze has a degree from Stanford Business School. His career began at Bull General Electric. From 1978 to 1993, he was with Volvo group, chairing Volvo Europe and serving as Member of the group's Executive Committee. In 1993, he joined Paribas group as a Member of the Executive Board in charge of industrial affairs. He was Chairman of PAI Partners and is currently lead Director of Carrefour SA and Vice Chairman of Power Financial Corporation. He is Director of Pargesa Holding SA.

Victor Delloye Mr. Victor Delloye has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 1999. Mr. Delloye has a Law Degree from Universite Catholique de Louvaine and Master's Degree in Taxation Studies from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Fiscales de Bruxelles. Since the start of the 1989-1990 academic year, he has been a lecturer at ULB's Solvay Business School in the master's program in tax planning. He joined Frere-Bourgeois in 1987 and was named Director-General Secretary of CNP-NPM in 1994. He is also Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association Belge des Societes Cotees A.S.B.L. He is Member of the Member of the Standing Committee of the Company.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, III, has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since April 22, 2014. He is Member of the Standing Committee of the Company. He is the recipient of a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. He began his career in 2004 at Goldman Sachs in the United States. In 2010, he worked in project management at Imerys in France and in 2012, moved to Great-West Lifeco (Canada) as Assistant Vice-President in Risk Management. In May 2014, he was appointed Vice-President of Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation.

Cedric Frere Mr. Cedric Frere has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since April 28, 2015. He is Member of the Standing Committee of the Company. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Vesalius College in Brussels, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). He began his career in the banking sector (at Goldman Sachs in Paris and at the Royal Bank of Scotland in London). In 2008, he moved into the Private Deals department of Banque Degroof in Brussels. In 2010, he joined CNP/NPM, where he is now an investment manager. He is currently a Director of various companies, including Frere-Bourgeois, CNP/NPM, Erbe S.A., Cheval Blanc Finance SAS and Pargesa Holding S.A. He is also a tenured Director of Cheval des Andes.

Segolene Gallienne Ms. Segolene Gallienne has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since April 28, 2015. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Vesalius College in Brussels, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). Her previous positions include Head of Public Relations at Belgacom (which became Proximus) and Head of Communication at Dior Fine Jewelry. She has been Director of various French and international companies (including Christian Dior S.A., Societe Civile du Chateau Cheval Blanc, Frere-Bourgeois and Pargesa Holding S.A.) and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Diane S.A., a company specialized in the trading of works of art. She is Member of the Standing Committee at the Company.

Jocelyn Lefebvre Mr. Jocelyn Lefebvre has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2017. He is Member of the Standing Committee at the Company. He is graduate from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Montreal and is also a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agrees du Quebec (CPA, Quebec Order of Chartered Accountants). He began his career in 1980 at Arthur Andersen, first in Montreal and then in Brussels. In 1986, he joined the Canadian manufacturing group M.I.L. Inc., where he was successively Deputy to the CEO, Vice-President of Administration and of Special Projects, and then of Corporate Affairs while holding the position of CEO of Vickers Inc, one of its main subsidiaries, until 1991. In 1992, Jocelyn Lefebvre joined the Power Corporation of Canada group, where he has held various positions in Europe. In this context, he held a seat on the Boards of Directors of group companies (Imerys, Parfinance, RTL, Suez-Tractebel, Kartesia, AFE, Orior Food). Today he is CEO of Sagard Private Equity and is also a member of the Management Board of Parjointco N.V. and of Power Financial Europe B.V.

Gilles Samyn Mr. Gilles Samyn has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 1987. He is Member Member of the Standing Committee, of the Audit Committee and of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. Mr. Samyn is a market development engineer, a graduate from Ecole de Commerce E.Solvay, where he has held research and teaching posts since 1970. His career began in the Mouvement Cooperatif Belge in 1972, after which he moved on to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in late 1974. After a year of self-employment, in 1983, he joined the Frere-Bourgeois group, where he currently is Appointed. He further serves as Vice-Chairman and Appointed Director of CNP-NPM.

Arnaud Vial Mr. Arnaud Vial has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since April 27, 2004. He is Member of the Standing Committee and of the Audit Committee at the Company. After graduating from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite, he began his career in 1977 with Banque Paribas (Paris). In 1988 he joined Pargesa group. Since 1997, he has been Senior Vice-Chairman of Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation. He was appointed Managing Director of Pargesa Holding S.A. on June 1, 2013. He has been a Director of Imerys since May 2016.

Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden Countess Antoinette d'Aspremont Lynden has been Independent Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2011. She holds a Master of Science degree from the School of Engineering of Stanford University in California and a Doctorate in Applied Economics from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. She began her career in quantitative methods consulting in Palo Alto, in California and held various positions at Banque Bruxelles Lambert in Brussels between 1973 and 1990. She was then a Management professor for twenty years at Charles-de- Gaulle University (Lille 3). In addition, she is a visiting professor of Accounting and Financial Analysis at the Political Science Institute (Sciences Po) in Lille. She is also active in the non-profit sector as Chairwoman of the Royal Philanthropic Society in Brussels, Treasurer of St Michael and St Gudula’s Cathedral in Brussels, Chairwoman of the French-speaking jury for the Queen Paola Prize for education, a Member of the Organizing Authority of the Maredsous Private School (Belgium) and Director of the Royal Trust (Belgium). She has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since 2011 and as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company since July 30, 2012.

Laurence Danon Arnaud Ms. Laurence Danon Arnaud has been Independent Director at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2017. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She joined the Ecole Normale Superieure Paris in 1977. She became an associate professor of Physical Sciences in 1980. After two years of research in the laboratories of the CNRS, she entered the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines in 1981 and left as a Corps des Mines Engineer in 1984. After five years at the Ministry of Industry and at its Hydrocarbons Division, she joined the ELF group in 1989. From 1989 to 2001, she held various positions in the Chemicals branch of TOTAL FINA ELF group including in particular, between 1996 and 2001, the position of CEO of BOSTIK, the number 2 worldwide in adhesives. In 2001, she was appointed CEO of Printemps and member of the Executive Board of PPR (KERING). After the repositioning of Printemps and the sale in 2007, she joined the world of finance, from 2007 to 2013 as Chairwoman of the Management Board of Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance and from 2013 as Chairwoman of the investment bank Leonardo & Co. SAS (subsidiary of the Italian group Banca Leonardo). Following the sale of Leonardo & Co. SAS to NATIXIS in 2015, she devoted herself to her family office, PRIMROSE SAS. She has been a Director of the company Amundi since 2015 and is Chairwoman of the Strategic Committee. She has also been a member of the Board of Directors of TF1 since 2010 and chairs its Audit Committee. She was a member of the Boards of Directors of other companies, such as the UK company Diageo (2006 to 2015), Plastic Omnium (2003-2010), Experian Plc (2007-2010), Rhodia (2008-2011) and of the Supervisory Board of BPCE (2009-2013), where she chaired the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Moreover, she was the Chairwoman of Committees at MEDEF from 2005 to 2013, among others.

Christine Morin-Postel Ms. Christine J.M. Morin-Postel has served as Independent Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since 2013. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. After completing her studies in political science and management, she began her career in the area of technology transfer and venture capital. In October 1979 she joined Lyonnaise des Eaux and later became Chief Operating Officer for international operations. She joined Banque Indosuez in June 1993 as Managing Partner of Financiere Indosuez and subsequently became CEO of the Credisuez group, a subsidiary of the Suez group dedicated to real estate financing and mortgage lending. From February 1998 to March 2001, she was Managing Director and Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Societe Generale de Belgique. She joined the Executive Committee of the Suez group in September 2000, in charge of human resources. She retired in April 2003 and became an independent Director of several industrial and financial groups, including 3i Group plc, Pilkington, Alcan and Royal Dutch Shell. She was also Director of British American Tobacco plc. until December 2016. Currently, she is a Director of Hightech Payment Systems S.A. and member of the Investment Committee of Copmezzanine 2.

Marie Polet Ms. Marie Polet has been Independent Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. since April 28, 2015. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and of the Audit Committee of the Company. After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, she joined British American Tobacco (BAT). She worked in marketing before being promoted to Corporate Management positions. She was a Managing Director of British American Tobacco Belgium until July 2008. She also spent a lot of time abroad for the BAT group, in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, before being appointed Head of Marketing for Europe in London. After she oversaw the merger between BAT and STC (cigars) in Belgium, the multinational tasked her with managing the takeover of the Scandinavian tobacco market leader. She was as such made General Manager Denmark, working in Copenhagen until January 2010. She was then promoted to Group Head of Strategy & Planning at the group’s head office in London. From 1 October 2011 to 16 January 2015, she served as Chairwoman & CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada, which has its head office in Montreal. Since then she has been Group Director Strategy, Planning and Insights in London