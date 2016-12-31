Name Description

Peter Meredith Mr. Peter Graham Meredith is Independent Chairman of the Board of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. He is Chairman of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia listed on the TSX-V) since April 2016; Director of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (a diamond exploration and development company focused on Canada’s North listed on the TSX) since March 2013; Director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (formerly Ivanplats Limited, a Canadian mining development and exploration company listed on the TSX) since May 1998; Deputy Chairman, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (formerly Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., an international mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX, NYSE and NASDAQ) from May 2006 to April 2012; Chairman of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (an integrated coal mining, development and exploration company; listed on the TSX and HKSE) from October 2009 to September 2012; Member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario; Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia since 1982; Member of the Chartered Accountants of Ontario since 1968.

Rodney Baker Mr. Rodney N. Baker is President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of the Company since October 2011; Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company from September 2011 to October 2011; President of the Company since January 2010; President, Ridgeline Corporation (involved in financial services and merchant banking) since May 1995.

Terrance Doyle Mr. Terrance Michael Doyle is a Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was Executive Vice President, Operations and Development from July 2015 to August 2015; Executive Vice President, BC Operations and Development from June, 2014 to July 2015; Vice President, Property Development & Operations Services from May 2010 to July 2015; Vice President, Property Development & Procurement from February 2010 to May 2010; Vice President, Construction & Property Development from June 2009 to February 2010; Executive Director, Construction & Property Development April 2007 to June 2009.

Neil Baker Mr. Neil W. Baker is Non-Independent Directors of the Company. He has been Senior Partner of Gordon Investment Partners (involved in financial services and merchant banking) since November 1987; Owner of Ridgeline Corporation (involved in merchant banking) since May 1995; Director of Northstar Aerospace Inc. (manufacturer of components and assemblies for the global aerospace industries) (listed on TSX:NAS) from September 2009 to June 2012.

Larry Campbell Honourable Larry W. Campbell is an Independent Director of the Company. He is the Senator, Government of Canada since August 2005; President, Mortis Consulting Ltd., since March 1997; Board member of Asantae Holdings International Inc. (involved in producing and marketing nutritional products) from July 2010 to March 2014; Consultant/Writer, Haddock Entertainment Inc., from February 1997 to February 2008; Served on the Board of Directors of CY Oriental Ltd. (a China-based manufacturer and value-added supplier of apparel and fashion products to leading international brands and retailers; listed on the TSX-V) from May 2006 to April 2009; served on the Board of Directors of Sino Biomed (an OTCBB traded company; involved in the development of genetically engineered recombinant protein drugs and vaccines) from November 2007 to January 2009.

Mark Davis Mr. Mark A. Davis is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Davis is President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund since May 2001 (a publicly traded Canadian income trust involved in providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world )listed on the TSX:CHE.UN); Lawyer called to the Bar in Ontario in 1984.

Thomas Gaffney Mr. Thomas W. Gaffney is an Independent Director of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. Mr. Gaffney is President, Thomas Gaffney Architect Inc. since July 1986; Registered Professional member of the Architectural Institute of British Columbia; member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Karen Keilty Ms. Karen Anne Keilty CPA, is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Keilty is the Commissioner, BC Utilities Commission since June 2014; Member of Executive Committee, Canada’s Energy and Utility Regulators since September 2015; Director, STMC High School since September 2013; Director, Quest University since July 2013; Director, Social Venture Partners (a non-profit organization) from June 2012 to June 2015; Partner, Audit and Advisory, Deloitte LLP from 1994 to May 2014; President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia from June 2009 to June 2010; Council Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia from June 2005 to June 2009; Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia; and Fellow and Member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia since 1986 and US CPA (Illinois); Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) since September 2015.