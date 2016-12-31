Name Description

James Estey Mr. James M. Estey is Chairman of the Board of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. Estey is the former Chair of the board of UBS Securities Canada Inc. and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial markets. Mr. Estey is currently the Chair of the board of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. and serves as a director of New Gold Inc. Mr. Estey services on the Advisory Committee at the Murray Edwards School of Business and is involved in several charitable organizations.

Steven Spaulding Mr. Steven R. Spaulding is appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He is an accomplished industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience in the midstream space. Most recently, Steve served as Executive Vice President of Lone Star NGL LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners. Based in Dallas, Texas, Lone Star provides natural gas liquids storage, refinery, fractionation and processing, and pipeline transportation services. During his tenure, Lonestar's fractionation capacity grew from zero to 540 mbpd and NGL transport capacity grew from 125 mbpd to 800 mbpd. He was also EVP NGL's at Energy Transfer Partners, a $57 billion integrated midstream services provider across crude oil, natural gas and NGL commodities, also based in Dallas. Prior to that, Steve served as Senior Vice President, Gathering and Processing at Crosstex Energy, which is now EnLink Midstream Partners. Steve brings expertise in leading midstream businesses, building organizations, business development, marketing and operations, which began with his roots of almost twenty years spent at Chevron and Texaco.

Sean Brown Mr. Sean Brown is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective 2 March 2016. Sean comes to Gibsons from BMO Capital Markets where he most recently held the title of Managing Director. Prior to his role at BMO Sean worked in the energy group of J. P. Morgan Securities in New York. Sean has deep expertise in the midstream energy infrastructure sector and has been building his knowledge of Gibsons since his involvement in the 2011 IPO process. Sean holds a Business Degree from Acadia University, an MBA from the Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Douglas Wilkins Mr. Douglas P. Wilkins is a President - U.S. Operations of Gibson Energy Inc. He joined Gibson in April 2009 as Senior Vice President Marketing, Supply and Trading. Mr. Wilkins gained two decades of marketing, supply and trading experience at senior levels in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. Prior to joining Gibson, Mr. Wilkins was the President of Tidal Energy Marketing, Inc., a position he held from 2002. Mr. Wilkins holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Richard Wise Mr. Richard Morgan Wise is a Chief Operating Officer of Gibson Energy Inc. He joined Gibson in October 2009 as Senior Vice President Operations. Mr. Wise brings 26 years of complimentary midstream experience to Gibson. Prior to joining Gibson, Mr. Wise spent six years with CCS Corporation as Vice President Engineering, Regulatory and Midstream Development. Mr. Wise also serves on the board of directors of Palko. Mr. Wise holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta.

Stephen Bart Mr. Stephen L. Bart is Senior Vice President - Terminals and Pipelines of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. Bart was Senior, Vice President, Terminals & Pipelines since June 2014 and, prior thereto, Vice President of Operations at Plains Midstream Canada.

Sean Duffee Mr. Sean William Duffee is a Senior Vice President - Wholesale of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. Duffee has been Senior Vice President, Supply and Marketing since January 2014 and, prior thereto, Vice President, Marketing, Supply and Trading since April 2009

Douglas Bloom Mr. Douglas P. Bloom is Independent Director of the Company. On April 30, 2016, Mr. Bloom retired as the President of Spectra Energy’s Canadian LNG business, with over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Bloom has served in numerous capacities with Spectra Energy and its predecessor companies including as an executive of Duke Energy and Westcoast Energy Inc. From 2008 to 2012, he served as the President of Spectra Energy’s Western Canada business and from 2003 to 2007 he served as the President of Maritimes & Northeast Pipelines. Mr. Bloom has served as a board member of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association and in 2011/2012 he served as its Chair. Mr. Bloom holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in economics, both from Simon Fraser University.

James Cleary Mr. James J. Cleary is Independent Director of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. Cleary was appointed as a director of Gibsons on April 4, 2013. Mr. Cleary is currently a Managing Director of Global Infrastructure Partners, where he has been since May of 2012. Prior to joining Global Infrastructure Partners, Mr. Cleary was the President of El Paso Corporation’s Western Pipeline Group and previously served as the President of ANR Pipeline Company. Prior to 2001, Mr. Cleary was the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Southern Natural Gas Company and prior to 2015, Mr. Cleary was a director of Access Midstream Partners GP, LLC, the general partner of Access Midstream Partners L.P. Mr. Cleary received his Bachelor of Arts from the College of William & Mary in 1976 and a Juris Doctorate from Boston College Law School in 1979.

Marshall McRae Mr. Marshall L. McRae is an Independent Director of Gibson Energy Inc. Mr. McRae has been an independent financial and management consultant since August 2009. Prior thereto, Mr. McRae was Chief Financial Officer of CCS Inc., administrator of CCS Income Trust and its successor corporation, CCS Corporation since August 2002. Mr. McRae has over 30 years of experience in senior operating and financial management positions with a number of publicly traded and private companies, including CCS Inc., Versacold Corporation and Mark’s Work Wearhouse Limited. Mr. McRae is a director and the Chair of the audit committee of Athabasca Oil Corporation and a director of Black Diamond Group Limited. Mr. McRae served as interim Executive Vice President and CFO of Black Diamond Group Limited from October 16, 2013 to August 8, 2014 and as its Executive Vice President to December 31, 2014. Mr. McRae obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Distinction, from the University of Calgary in 1979, and a Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 1981.

Mary Peters Ms. Mary Ellen Peters is an Independent Director of Gibson Energy Inc. Ms. Peters was appointed as a director of Gibsons on February 3, 2014. Ms. Peters is a businesswoman with over 30 years of experience in the midstream and downstream sectors with Marathon Petroleum Company LP. During her tenure at Marathon, Ms. Peters held senior executive roles as Senior Vice President of Transportation and Logistics, Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of Marathon Pipeline. Ms. Peters graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree (Finance) and holds a Master of Business Administration from Bowling Green State University and also serves on the board of directors for Baytex Energy Corporation. Her previous board experience includes acting as Chair of the board for Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and as a Director of Colonial Pipeline Company.