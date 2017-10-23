Name Description

Kok Thay Lim Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Genting Singapore Plc. He has been Director of Genting Singapore PLC (the “Company”) since 24 October 1986. He has been the Chairman of the Company since 1 November 1993 and the Executive Chairman since 1 September 2005. He is responsible for formulating the Group’s business strategies and policies. Tan Sri Lim joined the Genting Group in 1976 and has served in various positions within the Group. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Genting Berhad and Genting Malaysia Berhad, as well as a Director and Chief Executive of Genting Plantations Berhad, all of which are listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genting Hong Kong Limited (“GENHK”), a company primary listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and secondary listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Executive Chairman of Genting UK Plc. He had served as the Chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which is listed on NASDAQ Global Select Market and was an associate of GENHK, from July 2011 to March 2015. Tan Sri Lim is a Founding Member and a Permanent Trustee of The Community Chest, Malaysia. He also sits on the Boards of Trustees of several charitable organizations in Malaysia. Tan Sri Lim holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of London. He attended the Programme for Management Development at the Harvard Business School, Harvard University in 1979. He is a Visiting Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Imperial College London and an Honorary Professor of Xiamen University, China. He was bestowed the national award, the Panglima Setia Mahkota, which carries the titleship of “Tan Sri” by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong of Malaysia on 1 June 2002.

Hee Teck Tan Mr. Tan Hee Teck is President, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Genting Singapore Plc. He was appointed as Director/ President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 19 February 2010. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Resorts World at Sentosa Pte. Ltd. (“RWS”) since 1 January 2007 and was appointed as the Chairman of RWS on 25 February 2015, and is responsible for the development, operations and business of the Company. He was responsible for the successful bidding of the Integrated Resort at Sentosa in 2006. Prior to re-joining the Genting Group in 2004, Mr Tan was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Genting Group in 1982. Through the years he held senior corporate and operational positions within the Group, in many geographical regions. Mr Tan serves as a Council member and Honorary Treasurer of the Singapore National Employers Federation, a member of the Employer and Business Council of Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (ACCORD) and on the board of the Singapore Hotel Association. He is Vice President and co-founder of the charity organization – Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, Singapore, and a trustee of the SEA Research Foundation, Connecticut, USA. Mr Tan is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK, a Fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Shi Ruh Lee Ms. Lee Shi Ruh is Chief Financial Officer of Genting Singapore Plc., since January 1, 2010. She is responsible for management of the finance and accounting functions of the Group. She has 20 years of financial, accounting and auditing working experience and participated in corporate finance and investor relations activities within the Genting Group. Prior to this new appointment, Ms. Lee was the Vice President of Finance of Genting Malaysia Berhad (formerly known as Resorts World Bhd) and has been with the Genting Group since 1994. Ms. Lee is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Accounting and Financial Analysis from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Seow Chuan Koh Mr. Koh Seow Chuan is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Genting Singapore Plc., since May 12, 2008. He was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on 12 May 2008. Founder of the architectural firm, DP Architects (“DPA”), he was responsible for the firm’s many completed projects in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. He currently serves as DPA’s senior consultant after retiring in 2004. Mr Koh is currently the Chairman of the Visual Arts Cluster Advisory Board and sits on the Board of LASALLE College of the Arts, VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer and the Temenggong Artistsin- Residence. He is also the Honorary President of the Federation of International Philately, Switzerland. Mr Koh graduated from the University of Melbourne in 1963 and is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Architects, a Fellow of the Royal Australia Institute of Architects, a Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects as well as the Malaysia Institute of Architects. He was conferred the Royal Institute of British Architects Worldwide Design Award in 2005 and the President’s Design Award in 2006 for his role in The Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay. He also received The Distinguished Patron of Arts Award in 2015.

Jonathan Asherson Mr. Jonathan Asherson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd.

Kok Hoong Lim Mr. Lim (Steven) Kok Hoong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genting Singapore Plc., since September 22, 2005. He was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company on 22 September 2005. He has over 30 years of experience as an auditor, serving as the regional managing partner for the ASEAN region in Arthur Andersen between 2000 to 2002. He was also a senior partner in Ernst & Young between 2002 to 2003. Mr Lim sits on the boards of Global Logistic Properties Limited, Parkway Trust Management Limited (Manager of PLife REIT), Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (Manager of Sabana REIT) and serves on the audit committee of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research. He had served on the board of Amtek Engineering Ltd from November 2010 to May 2015 and the board of Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. from September 2005 to October 2014. Mr Lim graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1971 with a Bachelor of Commerce. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.