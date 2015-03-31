Edition:
Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

GEPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

693.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs42.60 (+6.55%)
Prev Close
Rs650.40
Open
Rs674.95
Day's High
Rs714.90
Day's Low
Rs673.60
Volume
57,931
Avg. Vol
23,303
52-wk High
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vishal Wanchoo

2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer of GE South Asia

Vijay Sharma

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Pradeepta Puhan

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Alok Jha

Regional Vice President GPS India

Sanjeev Agarwal

2017 Managing Director - Boiler Product Line, Whole Time Director

Andrew DeLeone

2017 Managing Director, Additional Director

Anoop Roy

2013 Managing Director - ECS, India

Rajeev Sharma

2015 Managing Director, Local Service Centre – Thermal Services India

Frederic Teyssedou

2013 Managing Director - Hydro, India

Bruno Godin

General Manager, Hydro India

Neeraj Nanda

2013 General Manager - Gas, India

Sapna Lalwani

2013 Country Communications Director

Ashish Ohri

2012 Regional Director, India - End User Service & Support

Amaresh Singh

2013 Country Human Resources Director, India

Hiren Vyas

2015 Country Counsel

Alain Spohr

2016 Additional Director

Neera Saggi

2016 Independent Director

Uddesh Kohli

73 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Arun Thiagarajan

72 2003 Non-Executive Independent Director
Dr. Uddesh Kumar Kohli is Non-Executive Independent Director of ALSTOM India Limited (Formerly known as ALSTOM Projects India Limited). He holds B.E. (Hons.) degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Industrial Administration from the Manchester University, UK and Ph.D. in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics. Dr. Kohli has been Chairman and Managing Director of Power Finance Corporation Limited, and has worked with the Planning Commission, Government of India, reaching the position of Advisor (Additional Secretary level). Dr. Kohli, is presently the Chairman Emeritus of Construction Industry Development Council and Chairman of Construction Industry Arbitration Council & Engineering Council of India and Senior Adviser, Global Compact, United Nations. He has carried out international assignments for Asian Development Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Office for Project Services.

Arun Thiagarajan

Shri. Arun K. Thiagarajan is Non-Executive Independent Director of ALSTOM India Limited (Formerly known as ALSTOM Projects India Limited). He has a Masters Degree in Engineering from The Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, and is a Graduate in Business Administration & Information Systems. He has undergone Advanced Management programme from Harvard Business School, USA. He has held several prestigious positions in Indian Industry, including as Managing Director and Country Manager ABB Ltd., Vice Chairman, Wipro Ltd., and President of Hewlett Packard India Pvt. Ltd. He is presently the non-executive Chairman of ING Vysya Bank Ltd and independent director on other prestigious companies in India and Europe. He has also been the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), National Committee on Technology, IT and Quality, Chairman – CII Southern Region and Chairman – CII Karnataka State Committee.

