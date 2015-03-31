Name Description

Bharat Sheth Mr. Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, August 12, 2005. He joined the Company in 1981 and was inducted on the Board as an Executive Director on July 1, 1989 and became Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 1999. With more than 25 years of experience behind him, Mr. Bharat K. Sheth is today well respected in the international shipping business. Mr. Bharat K. Sheth has immensely contributed to the progress, development and growth of the Company.

Tapas Icot Mr. Tapas Icot is Additional Director, Whole Time Director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Mr. Tapas Icot has been associated with the Company since 1991 and is currently President (Shipping) of the Company.

Ravi Sheth Mr. Ravi Kanaiyalal Sheth has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer an Executive Director of the Company effective April 1, 2015. By virtue of the provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956, read with Article 130 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ravi K. Sheth would hold office only upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received notice from a member under Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956, with requisite deposit proposing the name of Mr. Ravi K. Sheth as a candidate for the office of Director of the Company. Mr. Ravi K. Sheth holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce and is an Masters of Business Administration from USA (1985). With the appointment as Additional Director, the Board has also appointed Mr. Ravi K. Sheth as Wholetime Director designated as Executive Director. Mr. Ravi K. Sheth has over the years handled various functions like diversification projects, strategic investments / disinvestments and has been spearheading various strategic initiatives of the Company. He has been responsible for exploring new opportunities, in related and unrelated areas for the Company and shall be responsible for its implementation. Considering these aspects the Board appointed him as Wholetime Director designated as Executive Director for a period of 5 years with effect from January 30, 2006 on the terms and conditions as detailed in resolution. Mr. Ravi K. Sheth has been in the employment of the Company since July 1990 and has an overall experience of over 20 years.

Shankar Acharya Dr. Shankar Nath Acharya has been appointed as Independent Director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, with effect from 5 February 2015. Dr. Shankar Acharya is one of India’s leading policy economists. He was Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. He has also authored several books and numerous scholarly articles in academic journals.

Rita Bhagwati Mrs. Rita Bhagwati is an Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Rita Bhagwati is an economist having wide experience. She has worked with Reserve Bank of India, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and World Bank.

Farrokh Kavarana Mr. Farrokh K. Kavarana is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Farrokh Kavarana is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been on the board of Tata Group companies.

Berjis Desai Shri. Berjis Minoo Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Shri. Desai is an eminent Solicitor and is currently the Managing Partner of J. Sagar Associates, a law firm. Shri. Desai has completed his B.A. (Hons) (First Class), LL.B. (First Class First) both from University of Bombay, LL.B. (now LL.M. - First Class First, starred First) from University of Cambridge, U.K. and Solicitor (First Class First) from Bombay Incorporated Law Society. Shri. Desai has been practicing law since 1980 and was a founder partner of Udwadia, Udeshi & Berjis. He specializes in financial & securities laws, structured finance, securitisation and OTC derivatives as well as offshore investments. In addition, he has experience both as an Arbitrator and Counsel in international commercial as well as domestic arbitrations. Shri. Desai is a frequent speaker and presenter at conferences and seminars. He has been a working journalist with a Indian daily and is a columnist in Indian newspapers. He is a member of American Arbitration Association, The Bombay Incorporated Law Society and The London Court of International Arbitration. He is an Arbitrator on the panels of The London Court of International Arbitration and ICC (India).

Cyrus Guzder Mr. Cyrus J. Guzder is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited. He has a Masters Degree (Honours) from Trinity College, Cambridge University, U.K. in Economics & Oriental Studies. He is the Chairman & Managing Director- AFL Private Ltd. (formerly Airfreight Ltd.) Founded in 1945, AFL is a multi-divisional company engaged in logistics, courier services and global freight forwarding. He held several important positions in the Travel Industry association in the past. He is acting as Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) National Committee on Transportation and Logistics. Mr. Guzder is also on the Board of Directors of the following public limited companies: AFL Worldwide Ltd., N.S. Guzder & Company Ltd., Zeenia Realtors Ltd., BP India Ltd., Alfa Laval India Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.