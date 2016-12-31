Name Description

Bernard Michel Mr. Bernard Michel has been Chairman of the Board of GECINA S.A. since June 3, 2013. He is also Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee at the Company. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Gecina Corporate Foundation, Member of the Supervisory Board of UNOFI SAS and Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNOFI GESTION D’ACTIFS SA, among others. From 2009 to February 16, 2010, he was Independent Director - Representative of Predica at the Company and continued as Chairman of the Board until October 4, 2011, when he began Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. An Ecole Nationale des Impots graduate and General Inspector of Public Finances, he began his career with the French revenue agency (1970-1983), and then joined the inspectorate of public finances to perform audit and control assignments (1983-1987). In 1987, he joined the GAN Group as Vice President. He was then appointed Head of Gestion des Assurances-Vie (1990-1993), Chairman of Socapi, the life insurance company of GAN and CIC (1992-1996), and Deputy Managing Director and Deputy Head of Assurances France (1993-1996). He was the Chairman of Banque Regionale de l’Ouest (CIC) from 1994 to 1996, while also chairing the CIC Group’s pension fund. After joining CNCA (which became Credit Agricole S.A.) in 1996 as General Counsel, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director in 1998, a position that he held until 2003. More specifically, he was in charge of the Banking Services, Logistics and Technologies division and served as Chairman of Credit Agricole Immobilier. Since 2003, Mr. Michel has successively been Deputy Head of Operations and Logistics, and then Head of Operations and Logistics for Credit Agricole S.A. and Head of the Real Estate, Purchasing and Logistics division and Vice Chairman of Predica, before being appointed, in 2009, Managing Director of Predica, Head of the Credit Agricole Insurance division and a Member of the Executive Committee of Credit Agricole S.A.

Meka Brunel Ms. Meka Brunel has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee, Director at GECINA S.A. since January 6, 2017. She has been Director of GECINA S.A. since April 23, 2014. She is Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee at the Company. She serves as Chairman of Ivanhoe Cambridge Europe, Director and Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Credit Foncier de France and Director of EPRA, FSIF and POSTE IMMO. Ms. Brunel is an ETP engineer, FRICS and has an executive MBA from HEC. From 1996, she held various executive management positions with Simco, which later merged with Gecina. In 2006, she became CEO of Eurosic, before joining Ivanhoe Cambridge in 2009 as Executive Vice President in charge of real estate operations in Europe duties she has left on January 6, 2017.

Nicolas Dutreuil Mr. Nicolas Dutreuil has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of GECINA S.A. since September 2, 2013. A Dauphine and Sorbonne graduate, with a postgraduate DESS in banking and finance, as well as a postgraduate DESCF in accounting and finance, Mr. Dutreuil began his career at KPMG Audit, before moving to the Investment Banking Department at Calyon, where he stayed from 1999 to 2006. From 2006 to 2009, he was Head of Operations and Finance for Dolmea Real Estate, then Head of Investment Banking at Credit Suisse. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Dutreuil was Deputy Finance Director at Icade, where his responsibilities included mergers-acquisitions, financing, cash management and investor relations.

Thibault Ancely Mr. Thibault Ancely serves as Executive Director Investments and Development, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee at GECINA S.A. He was Executive Director Investments and Sales, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of GECINA S.A. from July 19, 2016. He is a MBA graduate and has 14 years of experience of finance and real estate. In 2001, he joined Capital One Bank, where he held various positions in Paris, London and Milan, before moving to Unibail Rodamco in 2005 as Investment Director for its office division. In 2007, he was appointed Country Head - Director for France at Horizon Investment Management, going on to become a partner in this company. Following the sale of Horizon Investment Management to the multi asset-class manager Henderson Global Investors in 2012, then the acquisition of Henderson’s property business by US pension fund TIAA-CREF in 2014, he was appointed President of TH Real Estate for France.

Frederic Vern Mr. Frederic Vern has been Executive Director Legal Affairs, Board Secretary, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee at GECINA S.A. since September 2017. He is a Sciences-Po Paris graduate, a qualified attorney and an associate professor at Sciences-Po Paris. Following several years as a lawyer with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (2002-2007) and Mayer Brown (2007-2010), he joined Ivanhoe Cambridge Europe in May 2010, serving as Vice President Legal Affairs Europe.

Philippe Valade Mr. Philippe Valade has been General Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee of GECINA S.A. as of 2011. He began his career in banking and then joined the LVMH group, where he spent 10 years as Human Resources Development Director for Cognac Henessy, then Human Resources Director for Kenzo in its fashion and perfume operations. He then joined the PPR group, where he served for five years as Human Resources Director for the credit and financial services division. More recently, he was HR Director for Fauchon. Mr. Valade joined Gecina in 2008 as Director of Human Resources.

Valerie Britay Ms. Valerie Britay has been Executive Director Officers, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee at GECINA S.A. since July 2017. She has a master in management and a postgraduate DESS in marketing from Paris-Dauphine University, and is a seasoned professional in commercial real estate industry. She has been with Unibail-Rodamco since 2005, serving as Commercial Director then Deputy Managing Director of the Office division, before being appointed Managing Director Retail France.

Brigitte Cachon Ms. Brigitte Cachon serves as Executive Director R&D, Public Relations and CSR, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee at GECINA S.A. Prior to that, she was Executive Director Transformation, Marketing and CSR at the Company. She has 5 years of experience in communications and sustainable development in the industrial, retail and services sectors. She joined Gecina to lead the Group’s marketing, communications, innovation and digital policy. From 2007, she was the Communications and Sustainable Development (CSR) director for Credit Agricole Assurances, an insurance group. She previously headed up communications for a subsidiary of Technip (1990-1996), before becoming its deputy director, Group Communications (1996-2001). In 2001, she joined the PPR group (now Kering) to oversee communications for its subsidiary Finaref. Brigitte Cachon was until 2015 co-chairwoman of Financi’Elles, a federation of gender diversity networks for the finance industry.

Franck Lirzin Mr. Franck Lirzin has been Executive Director Residential, Member of the Management Committee and Member of the Executive Committee at GECINA S.A. since September 2017. He graduated from Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines as an engineer. Mr. Lirzin has held various positions with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, notably in the Budget Department. His career path since 2006 has taken him successively from the RATP to the cabinet of the French Minister for Economic Affairs, Emmanuel Macron, and Societe Generale Asset Management. Previously he was Deputy Chief of Staff for the French Secretary of State for Industry, Digital and Innovation.

Franck Bernard Mr. Franck Bernard has been Head of Audit and Member of the Management Committee at GECINA S.A. He has acted as Director - Risk and Compliance at Banque des Mascareignes Ltee SA. He holds Masters degree in Bank Management from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Baudoin Delaporte Mr. Baudoin Delaporte has been Head of Real Estate Development and Member of the Management Committee of GECINA S.A. since December 31, 2015. Prior to that, he served as Director of Investments and Arbitrage and Member of the Management Committee at the Company.

Vincent Moulard Mr. Vincent Moulard has been Deputy Director Offices, Head of Commercial and Key Accounts and Member of the Management Committee at GECINA S.A. since 2017. He was Executive Director of Asset Management, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee of GECINA S.A. from 2014. Prior to this, he was Director of Healthcare Real Estate and Member of the Executive Committee of Gecina SA until 2014. A graduate of ISC (Institut Superieur de Commerce), he began his career in 1995 at Sefimeg. He then joined the Archon group as Asset Manager for the Whitehall funds. In 2001, he joined UBS private banking in Geneva, within the team in charge of the set-up and the management of real estate funds in Europe. In July 2006, he joined Gecina SA, where he was appointed to head up diversification real estate in 2008.

Jean-Jacques Duchamp Mr. Jean-Jacques Duchamp has been Director and Permanent Representative of Predica at GECINA S.A. since May 10, 2010. He was previously Independent Director at the Company. He was appointed Member of the Company's Board of Directors on December 20, 2002. He is Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. He graduated from AGRO-INAPG and ENGREF. Following an international career (India, Morocco, Colombia) in public works and hydraulics, and later infrastructure financing with the World Bank, Mr. Duchamp joined the Credit Agricole Group, where he held a variety of positions in the general inspectorate of finances and auditing for Credit Agricole’s regional mutuals, and later internationally on capital markets, before joining the Credit Agricole Group’s Finance Board. In 2001, he was part of the personal insurance division of Predica, heading up Financing and Corporate affairs on the Executive Committee. In 2011, he became Deputy Managing Director of Credit Agricole Assurances.

Claude Gendron Mr. Claude Gendron has been Director at GECINA S.A. since April 23, 2014. He is Member of the Governance, Appointment and Compensation Committee at the Company. He is a professional lawyer. He holds the position of Executive Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Head of Litigation at Ivanhoe Cambridge, a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one of the institutional fund managers in Canada. Mr. Gendron is a member of Ivanhoe Cambridge’s Executive Committee. He is in charge of all the company’s legal affairs, as well as the General Secretariat. Specialized in financial and real estate transactions for over 30 years, he started as a legal adviser at Banque Nationale du Canada, a Canadian bank (1975 to 1980). Mr. Gendron then continued his career by joining the law firm Fasken Martineau, where he was senior partner (1998-2013), before joining Ivanhoe Cambridge. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Ottawa (Canada), in addition to a BA and MA in business law from the University of Montreal (Canada).

William Tresham Mr. William R.C. (Bill) Tresham has been Director and Permanent Representative of Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. at GECINA S.A. since January 3, 2017. He is Chairman of the Strategy and Investment Committee at the Company. He is President at Ivanhoe Cambridge. In this capacity, he oversees all investment, operations and development activities within the company. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Management Committee of the company. Mr. Tresham was President of Investments at Ivanhoe Cambridge through to October 2014. He previously joined SITQ's leadership team in July 2010 as Chief Operating Officer for Office Properties, and was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from September 2010 through to the business combination with Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. Mr. Tresham has held senior executive roles for a number of years. He joined the Montreal office of Trizec Properties Inc. in 1995 as Vice President, Asset Management. He was appointed Senior Vice President in 1997, heading up the Eastern Canada region portfolio, before serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2004 to 2006. He then joined Callahan Capital Partners as Partner and Chief Operating Officer, in its Chicago office. Mr. Tresham graduated from Princeton University (USA) and holds a degree in common law from McGill University (Canada).

Isabelle Courville Ms. Isabelle Courville has been Independent Director at GECINA S.A. since April 21, 2016. She is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. She is also Director and non-executive Chair of the Board of Laurentian Bank of Canada, Director of Canadian Pacific Railway and Director of Veolia Environment, among others. She is an engineer and lawyer by training. She was Chairman of Hydro-Quebec Distribution and of Hydro-Quebec TransEnergie. Previously Ms. Courville was active for 20 years in the Canadian telecommunications industry, in particular as Chairman of Bell Canada's Enterprise Group and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Nordiq Group. She is a member of the Board of Directors of IGOPP (Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations) and of the Institute of Corporate Directors. She was a member of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Business Advisory Council, from 2010 to 2013.

Laurence Danon Ms. Laurence M. Danon has been Independent Director at GECINA S.A. since 2017. She is Member of the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee at the Company. She joined the Ecole Normale Superieure Paris in 1977, graduating as a qualified physics teacher in 1980. After two years of research in the French national center for scientific research (CNRS) laboratories, she entered the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines in 1981 and graduated as a Corps des Mines engineer in 1984. After five years with the French Ministry for Industry and the Hydrocarbons Division, Ms. Danon joined the ELF group in 1989. From 1989 to 2001, she held various positions in the TOTAL FINA ELF group's chemicals branch, notably as CEO of BOSTIK, the world number two for adhesives, from 1996 to 2001. In 2001, Ms. Danon was appointed Chairman and CEO of Printemps and a member of the Executive Committee of PPR (KERING). Following the repositioning and sale of Printemps in 2007, she moved to the world of finance. Initially, from 2007 to 2013, as Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance, then from 2013 as Chairwoman of the investment bank Leonardo & Co. SAS (subsidiary of the Italian Banca Leonardo group). After Leonardo & Co. SAS was sold to NATIXIS in 2015, she has devoted herself to her family office, PRIMROSE SAS. Ms. Danon has been a Director of Amundi since 2015 and is Chairwoman of its Strategic Committee. She has also been a member of the Board of Directors of TF1 since 2010, chairing its Audit Committee. In addition, she has served on other boards of directors of companies such as the UK firm Diageo (2006-2015), Plastic Omnium (2003-2010), Experian Plc (2007-2010), Rhodia (2008-2011) and the Supervisory Board of BPCE (2009-2013). From 2005 to 2013, Ms. Danon chaired the Medef Commission. From 2000 to 2003, she was Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Ecole des Mines de Nantes, and, from 2004 to 2006, Chairwoman of the Ecole Normale Superieure Paris Foundation.

Dominique Dudan Ms. Dominique Dudan is Independent Director of GECINA S.A. since April 24, 2015. She is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. After graduating in sciences, Ms. Dudan joined the real estate world. She was accepted as a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and later became a Fellow. From 1996 to 2005, Dominique Dudan was Head of Development with the Accor Hotels & Resorts group. She then joined HSBC Reim as Chief Operating Officer and a Management Board member, before moving to BNP Paribas Reim as Deputy CEO and Head of regulated real estate funds. In 2009, Dominique Dudan set up her own firm Artio Conseil and in 2010 she was also appointed CEO of Arcole Asset Management. Since 2011, she has been Chairman of Union Investment Real Estate France SAS. Ms. Dudan is a director of the Paris region real estate observatory (ORIE) and RICS France, as well as a member of the MEDEF service industry association’s economic commission, the Cercle des Femmes de l’immobilier women’s real estate network and the Club de l’Immobilier d’Ile-de-France. She is a Knight of the National Order of Merit.

Jacques-Yves Nicol Mr. Jacques-Yves Nicol has been Independent Director of GECINA S.A. since May 10, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. He graduated from ESSEC Business School and completed postgraduate studies in Economics. He was Managing Director of the ESSEC Group Alumni Association, after being the Managing Director (France) of Aberdeen Property Investors and Tishman Speyer Properties. He has also held positions with Bank of America in France and internationally, as well as Bouygues (CFO and Deputy General Manager for Spain), then the AXA Group as Managing Director of AXA Immobilier, before successively heading up life insurance activities in Asia-Pacific and the South Europe/Middle East region for AXA. He is a member of the Club des Presidents de Comite d’Audit of the Institut Francais des administrateurs.