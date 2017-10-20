Edition:
India

Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV (GFINTERO.MX)

GFINTERO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

103.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
$102.61
Open
$102.49
Day's High
$103.48
Day's Low
$101.46
Volume
888,056
Avg. Vol
276,645
52-wk High
$111.90
52-wk Low
$74.31

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Hank Rhon

Chairman of the Board

Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director

Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca

Chief Executive Officer of Banco Interacciones SA, Director

Armando Acevedo

Executive Director of Government Banking

Tamara Caballero Velasco

Chief Executive Officer of Promotion of Banco Interacciones

Adolfo Herrera Pinto

Chief Executive Officer of Interacciones Casa de Bolsa

Manuel Lasa

Chief Executive Officer of Interacciones Sociedad Operadora of Funds Investment

Jose Luis Romero Caballero

Chief Executive Officer of Aseguradora Interacciones SA de CV

Sergio Eddy

Chief Risk Officer

Manuel Velasco Velazquez

2015 General Counsel, Secretary

Adolfo Werner Fritz Rubio

Corporate Development Officer, Head of Investor Relations

Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Carbajal

2014 Director

Graciela Hank Gonzalez

Director

Andres Constantin Antonius Gonzalez

47 Independent Director

Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler

2015 Independent Director

Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Giller

2008 Independent Director

Julio Armando Quesada de Quesada

2012 Independent Director

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres

Independent Director

Jose Julian Sidaoui Dib

2014 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Carlos Hank Rhon

Mr. Carlos Hank Rhon serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He is in the Company's Board since 1992. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ARALMEX, CERREY and COMCEL. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo

Mr. Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. Prior to this post, he served as Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company.He is in the Companys Board since 2001. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee within the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics, as well as a postgraduate degree in Financial Engineering and Corporate Finance, both from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela

Mr. Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 10, 2015. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also holds Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca

Mr. Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. and also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Interacciones S.A., a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He is in the Company's Board since 2007. He has been with the Company for nine years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Iberoamericana, a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Social Sciences from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Armando Acevedo

Mr. Armando Acevedo serves as Executive Director of Government Banking at Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He has played as coordinator of the Committee of banking of Government in the ABM. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and with a Master's degree in International Administration from the ITAM University.

Tamara Caballero Velasco

Ms. Tamara Caballero Velasco serves as Corporate Director of Promotion of Banco Interacciones at Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. She joined the Company 17 years ago. In the past, she acted as Corporate Director of Promotion of the Bank. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Adolfo Herrera Pinto

Manuel Lasa

Jose Luis Romero Caballero

Sergio Eddy

Mr. Sergio Eddy serves Chief Risk Officer of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He also served as Deputy Director of management of risks of Bank national of works and services public, S.N.C. (Banobras); as Director of instruments financial derivatives (Bank claims S.A.) and as Director of Supervision financial of the CONSAR. He is currently a corporate Director of the company's risks. He holds a Bachelor's degree in finance from the University Technological of Mexico.

Manuel Velasco Velazquez

Mr. Manuel Velasco Velazquez serves as Secretary and General Counsel of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 10, 2015. In the past, he acted as Director of Legal Affairs of Multivalores Casa de Bolsa. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Adolfo Werner Fritz Rubio

Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Carbajal

Mr. Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Carbajal serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He is the Member of Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Graciela Hank Gonzalez

Ms. Graciela Hank Gonzalez serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. She has served as Assistant of Strategic Planning of Aseguradora Interacciones S.A. She served as Strategic Planning Assistant for Insurance Interactions. She is the Companys Board since 2000. She holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Andres Constantin Antonius Gonzalez

Mr. Andres Constantin Antonius Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He participated in the transition team of Enrique Peña Nieto as strategy coordinator and he served as General Manager of Kroll's Research and Business Intelligence division worldwide. He has been in Company's Board since January 21, 2014. He holds a Masters degree in Economics from Harvard University and Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Harvard University.

Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler

Mr. Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 12, 2015. In the public sector he served as Secretary of Communications and Transportation of the Mexican Government, He is the Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Giller

Mr. Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Giller serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since 2008. Previously he has served as independent member of our Board of Directors from 1997 to 2004. He also serves as Chairman of Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also been Executive Vice President and Director of Operations of Laredo Nacional Bank and Executive Vice President of the Texas Community Bank. He holds a Bachelors degree in Art History from the St. Edward's University.

Julio Armando Quesada de Quesada

Mr. Julio Armando Quesada de Quesada serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since December 2012. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Mexico, Deputy General Director of Corporate Banking and Treasury Investment of Banamex. He currently serves as Advisor and Consultant to banks in Madrid, Spain and the Middle East. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Brown University and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres

Mr. Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. he is in the Company's Board since 2009. He also serves as Member of Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Questro. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Julian Sidaoui Dib

Mr. Jose Julian Sidaoui Dib serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since January 21, 2014. He served as general treasurer, general director of central banking operations and economic researcher. He currently serves as managing director of Fians Capital, a company that offers management consulting services. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de las Americas, Masters degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from George Washington University.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading