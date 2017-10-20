Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)
GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Hank Gonzalez
|43
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos de la Isla Corry
|President
|
Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza
|66
|2015
|Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer
|
Sergio Deschamps Ebergenyi
|2011
|Territorial Manager of Northern Region
|
Jorge Alberto Hurtado Martin
|Director of West Territorial
|
Jorge Luis Molina Robles
|2015
|Territorial Director Peninsular
|
Guillermo Chavez Eckstein
|60
|Chief Risk and Administrative Credit Officer
|
Alejandro Aguilar Ceballos
|Managing Director - Asset Management and Operadora de Fondos Banorte Ixe
|
Carlos Alberto Arciniega Navarro
|54
|Managing Director - Treasury
|
Enrique Arguelles Illoldi
|Managing Director - Consumer Credit Risk
|
Hector Martin Avila Flores
|46
|Managing Director - Legal Affairs
|
Mario Alberto Barraza Barron
|Managing Director - Asset Recovery
|
Gabriel Casillas Olvera
|39
|Managing Director - Economic and Equity Research
|
Alfonso de Lara Haro
|Managing Director - Financial and Operational Risks
|
Javier Diaz de Leon Opitz
|Managing Director - Investments
|
Felipe Duarte Olvera
|Managing Director - Client Experience
|
Jesus Miguel Escudero Basurto
|Managing Director - Trust
|
Alejandro Eric Faesi Puente
|44
|Managing Director - Markets & Institutional Sales
|
Jorge Arturo Garcia Pares
|Managing Director - Money Market
|
Rafael Hinojosa Cardenas
|Managing Director - Selective Credit Administration
|
Samuel J. Munafo
|66
|Managing Director of International Banking
|
Carla Juan Chelala
|45
|Managing Director - Marketing
|
Jose Francisco Martha Gonzalez
|Co Managing Director - Technology
|
Carlos Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez
|2013
|Managing Director - Retail Banking
|
Arturo Monroy Ballesteros
|Managing Director - Investment & Structured Financing
|
Ricardo Morales Gonzalez
|Managing Director - Security of the Information
|
Jacaranda Alicia Nava Villarreal
|Managing Director of Derivatives
|
Adan Jorge Pena Guerrero
|Managing Director - Balance Sheet Management
|
Luis Ernesto Pietrini Sheridan
|Managing Director - Patrimonial & Private Banking
|
Rene Gerardo Pimentel Ibarrola
|Managing Director - Asset Management & Business Development
|
Sergio Garcia Robles Gil
|Managing Director - Corporate Banking
|
Jose Armando Rodal Espinosa
|46
|2016
|Managing Director - Business & Corporate Banking
|
Alonso Rodriguez Quintana
|Managing Director - International Business and Marketing
|
Victor Antonio Roldan Ferrer
|47
|Managing Director - Transactional Banking
|
Manuel Antonio Romo Villafuerte
|49
|2015
|Managing Director - Payment Methods
|
Jorge Ruiz Cortazar
|Managing Director - Material Resources
|
David Alberto Salazar Vite
|57
|Managing Director - State & Municipal Government Banking
|
Ignacio Saldana Paz
|2016
|Managing Director - Financial Risk Management
|
Fernando Solis Soberon
|54
|Managing Director - Long Term Savings
|
Isaias Velazquez Gonzalez
|53
|2014
|Managing Director - Internal Audit
|
Carlos Javier Zambrano Elizondo
|Managing Director - SME Banking
|
Hector Abrego Perez
|Co General Director of Channel Development and Innovation
|
Javier Beltran Cantu
|Co General Director of Administration and Human Resources
|
Jorge Eduardo Vega Camargo
|Co General Director of Comptroller
|
Francisco Jose Archivaldo Rodriguez Giacinti
|57
|Territorial Director South
|
Miguel Angel Arenas Lopez
|Director of Comptroller CB
|
Rafael Cordova Puon
|Director of Information Technology
|
Alejandro del Valle Morales
|Territorial Director Eastern Mexico
|
Jose Vicente Fernandez Camargo
|Director of Corporate Control and Compliance (Insurance and Pensions)
|
Guillermo Guemez Sarre
|47
|Head Executive Transformation Services
|
Humberto Luna Gale
|53
|Territorial Manager of Mexico North
|
Eduardo Martinez Ham
|Director of Production Infrastructure Tech
|
Jose Alfredo Merlos Hernandez
|Director of Information Technology Audit
|
Luis Fernando Orozco Mancera
|61
|Chief Credit Officer
|
Alfonso Paez Martinez
|50
|Territorial Director Central
|
Alberto Salvador Lopez
|52
|Territorial Director Southern
|
Ricardo Franco San Sebastian
|Director of Equity Investment
|
Julio Alfonso Sepulveda Elizondo
|Director of Risk (Forecast and Saving Sector)
|
Jesus Valdes Fernandez
|Director of Operational Risk
|
Arturo Valdes Villasenor
|53
|Territorial Director Northwest
|
Alberto Vega Balderas
|2015
|Director of Risk Management Insurance and Alternates Channels BAP
|
Oscar Guadalupe Vela Hinojosa
|Director of Market Risks
|
Manuel Alfonso Alvarez Lugo
|Non -Member Secretary
|
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno
|59
|2004
|Director
|
David Juan Villarreal Montemayor
|1993
|Director
|
Carmen Patricia Armendariz Guerra
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga
|64
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia
|51
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Olga Sanchez Cordero Davila
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega
|55
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Alfredo Elias Ayub
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Everardo Elizondo Almaguer
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Thomas Heather Rodriguez
|61
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Eduardo Livas Cantu
|74
|1999
|Independent Director
|
Hector Federico Reyes Retana y Dahl
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Adrian Sada Cueva
|42
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Ursula Wilhelm Nieto
|2014
|Deputy General Director of Investor Relations and Financial Intelligence
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Carlos Hank Gonzalez
|Mr. Carlos Hank Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2015. He served as CEO of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, Interacciones Casa de Bolsa and Grupo Hermes. He served as Deputy Director General of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He was Vice Chairman of the Board at Gruma. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Universidad Iberoamericana.
|
Carlos de la Isla Corry
|
Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel
|Mr. Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel serves Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director – Wholesale Banking & Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe of Company. He acts as Member of the Portfolio Investments and Investments in Administrative Portfolio Committees of the Company.
|
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza
|Eng. Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza serves as Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer since October 24, 2013. He has also acted as Member of Chief Operating Officer the Company's Management, Human Resources, Operations, Technology and Investments, Assets and Liabilities and Investment Projects Committees.
|
Sergio Deschamps Ebergenyi
|
Jorge Alberto Hurtado Martin
|Mr. Jorge Alberto Hurtado Martin serves as Director of West Territorial of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in External Commerce.
|
Jorge Luis Molina Robles
|Mr. Jorge Luis Molina Robles serves as Territorial Director Peninsular of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He is Civil Engineer.
|
Guillermo Chavez Eckstein
|Mr. Guillermo Chavez Eckstein serves as Chief Risk and Administrative Credit Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Edoardos Martin SAB de CV until July 12, 2011. He has been a Board Member for over nine years. He has also served at HSBC Mexico SA as Managing Director for Special Projects and at BBVA Bancomer SA as Director of Wholesale Banking. He graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana with a degree in Chemical Engineering and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree and completed the Executive Program, both from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).
|
Alejandro Aguilar Ceballos
|
Carlos Alberto Arciniega Navarro
|Mr. Carlos Alberto Arciniega Navarro serves as Managing Director - Treasury of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He is also Member of the Bank's Investment and Financial Instruments, Cash Market and Treasury and Assets and Liabilities Committees. He has worked at Empresas La Moderna. He holds a degree in Finances Administration.
|
Enrique Arguelles Illoldi
|
Hector Martin Avila Flores
|Mr. Hector Martin Avila Flores serves as Managing Director - Legal Affairs of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Security, Loan Recovery Central, Control and Communications, Fiduciary Business and Investment Projects Committees of the Company.
|
Mario Alberto Barraza Barron
|Mr. Mario Alberto Barraza Barron serves as Managing Director - Asset Recovery of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Deputy Managing Director of Consumer Collections at Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds Master’s degree in Administration.
|
Gabriel Casillas Olvera
|Mr. Gabriel Casillas Olvera serves as Managing Director - Economic and Equity Research of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he has worked for J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics.
|
Alfonso de Lara Haro
|
Javier Diaz de Leon Opitz
|
Felipe Duarte Olvera
|Mr. Felipe Duarte Olvera serves as Managing Director - Client Experience of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree.
|
Jesus Miguel Escudero Basurto
|
Alejandro Eric Faesi Puente
|Mr. Alejandro Eric Faesi Puente serves as Managing Director - Markets & Institutional Sales of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Before that, he acted as Deputy Director of Markets of the Bank. He is also Member of the Bank's Financial Instruments and Investments and Cash Market and Treasury Committees. He has worked at JP Morgan Grupo Financiero. He holds a Masters degree in Finance.
|
Jorge Arturo Garcia Pares
|
Rafael Hinojosa Cardenas
|
Samuel J. Munafo
|Mr. Samuel J. Munafo serves as Managing Director of International Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served in The Clyde Savings, Indiana Lawrence Bank, Community First Bank & Trust y First Financial Bancorp in Ohio. He holds a Masters in Business Loans.
|
Carla Juan Chelala
|Ms. Carla Juan Chelala serves as Managing Director - Marketing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. She is Member of the Company's Operating Committee. She has also worked at Grupo Financiero HSBC. She holds a Masters degree in Marketing and Advertisement.
|
Jose Francisco Martha Gonzalez
|
Carlos Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez
|Mr. Carlos Eduardo Martinez Gonzalez serves as Managing Director - Retail Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He acted as General Director of Government Banking of the company till 2013. He acted as Member of the Management, Operations, Loan Central and Fiduciary Business Committees of the Company.
|
Arturo Monroy Ballesteros
|Mr. Arturo Monroy Ballesteros serves as Managing Director - Investment & Structured Financing of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He also worked in Nacional Financiera, Sría de Comunicaciones y Transportes, SHCP. He holds a Masters degree in Finance.
|
Ricardo Morales Gonzalez
|
Jacaranda Alicia Nava Villarreal
|
Adan Jorge Pena Guerrero
|
Luis Ernesto Pietrini Sheridan
|
Rene Gerardo Pimentel Ibarrola
|
Sergio Garcia Robles Gil
|Mr. Sergio Garcia Robles Gil serves as Managing Director - Corporate Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds Master’s degree in Business Administration.
|
Jose Armando Rodal Espinosa
|Mr. Jose Armando Rodal Espinosa serves as Managing Director - Business & Corporate Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree.
|
Alonso Rodriguez Quintana
|
Victor Antonio Roldan Ferrer
|Mr. Victor Antonio Roldan Ferrer serves as Managing Director - Transactional Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He served as General Director of Corporate Banking of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte since April 2011 until 2015. He has also worked at Ixe Grupo Financiero and Banco Santander. He holds a Bachelors degree in Informatics.
|
Manuel Antonio Romo Villafuerte
|Mr. Manuel Antonio Romo Villafuerte serves as Managing Director - Payment Methods of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Prior to this, he was Managing Director - Consumer Product of the company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration and a Masters degree in Economics.
|
Jorge Ruiz Cortazar
|
David Alberto Salazar Vite
|Mr. David Alberto Salazar Vite serves as Managing Director - State & Municipal Government Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He graduated in Actuarial Science and holds a Masters degree in Investigation of operations.
|
Ignacio Saldana Paz
|
Fernando Solis Soberon
|Mr. Fernando Solis Soberon serves as Managing Director - Long Term Savings of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has acted as Member of the Company’s Risk Policies Committee. He holds a Masters and a Doctorate degree in Economics.
|
Isaias Velazquez Gonzalez
|Mr. Isaias Velazquez Gonzalez serves as Managing Director - Internal Audit of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2014. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.
|
Carlos Javier Zambrano Elizondo
|Mr. Carlos Javier Zambrano Elizondo serves as Managing Director - SME Banking of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial and of Systems Engineering.
|
Hector Abrego Perez
|
Javier Beltran Cantu
|
Jorge Eduardo Vega Camargo
|Mr. Jorge Eduardo Vega Camargo serves as Co General Director of Comptroller of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also acted as Member of the Bank's Human Resources Committee. He has been Member of the Bank's Remuneration, Recovery, Fraud Prevention and Continuity and Integrity Committees, as well as Chairman of the Communication and Control Committee.
|
Francisco Jose Archivaldo Rodriguez Giacinti
|Mr. Francisco Jose Archivaldo Rodriguez Giacinti serves as Territorial Director South of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked for Santander, Ixe GF and Bancomext. He is Physicist.
|
Miguel Angel Arenas Lopez
|
Rafael Cordova Puon
|
Alejandro del Valle Morales
|Mr. Alejandro del Valle Morales serves as Territorial Director Eastern Mexico of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Masters in Business.
|
Jose Vicente Fernandez Camargo
|
Guillermo Guemez Sarre
|Mr. Guillermo Guemez Sarre serves as Head Executive Transformation Services of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked at Servicios Administrativos Wal-Mart. He holds a degree in Computer Systems Engineering.
|
Humberto Luna Gale
|Mr. Humberto Luna Gale serves as Territorial Manager of Mexico North of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served in Santander Serfin. He holds a Masters in Senior Management.
|
Eduardo Martinez Ham
|
Jose Alfredo Merlos Hernandez
|
Luis Fernando Orozco Mancera
|Mr. Luis Fernando Orozco Mancera serves as Chief Credit Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Loan Central, Loan Recovery Central and Investment Projects Committee of the Company.
|
Alfonso Paez Martinez
|Mr. Alfonso Paez Martinez serves as Territorial Director Central of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Casa de Bolsa Abaco and Casa de Bolsa Probursa. He holds a Masters degree in High Management.
|
Alberto Salvador Lopez
|Mr. Alberto Salvador Lopez serves as Territorial Director Southern of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Seguros Bancomer SA, Banca Promex and Banco del Atlantico. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science.
|
Ricardo Franco San Sebastian
|
Julio Alfonso Sepulveda Elizondo
|
Jesus Valdes Fernandez
|
Arturo Valdes Villasenor
|Mr. Arturo Valdes Villasenor serves as Territorial Director Northwest of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Centro Bancario de Monterrey and Grupo Financiero Banesto SAB de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Administration.
|
Alberto Vega Balderas
|Mr. Alberto Vega Balderas serves as Director of Risk Management Insurance and Alternates Channels BAP of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He acted as Member of the Integrity Committee of the Company.
|
Oscar Guadalupe Vela Hinojosa
|
Manuel Alfonso Alvarez Lugo
|
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno
|Mr. Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2004. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and CEO General Gruma and GIMSA. He has served as CEO of Gruma Asia and Oceania and Senior Vice President, Projects Special at Gruma Corporation. He also served President and CEO of CarAmigo USA, Vice president of the Central and Eastern Regions MissionFoods, as well as President and Vice President Sales at Azteca Milling. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidad Regiomontana, Monterrey. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of California San Diego.
|
David Juan Villarreal Montemayor
|Mr. David Juan Villarreal Montemayor serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1993. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Artefactos Laminados SA de CV and as Board Member of Inmoviliaria Montevi SA de CV and Inmobiliaria Monyor SA de CV. Additionally, he has been Regional Advisor of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA and Financial Advisor and Business Developer fo SISMEX. He is Mechanical and Electrical Engineer from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a Masters of Science degree in Automatic Controlling from the same institution. He has participated in the Advanced Management Program from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).
|
Carmen Patricia Armendariz Guerra
|Ms. Carmen Patricia Armendariz Guerra serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2009. She has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Credipyme SA de CV and President of Valores Financieros SA. She is Mathematician graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and holds a Masters degree in Economics from the same university and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Columbia University.
|
Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga
|Mr. Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Pegaso. He has participated as a major and strategic partner at Ixe Banco, Laredo National Bank, Telefonica Movistar and Club de Futbol Atlante, He has also participated as an independent member of the Board of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, S.A.
|
Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia
|Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 27, 2015. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Universidad Anahuac.
|
Olga Sanchez Cordero Davila
|Ms. Olga Sanchez Cordero Davila serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2016. She also serves as Independent Director of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte since April 2016. She is a member of lnternational Women's Forum, lnternational Federation of University Women and International Association of Women Judges. She was appointed Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (1995-2015) and tenured Superior Court Judge of the Federal District (1993 to January 1995). She graduated in Law from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), postgraduate degree in Social and Political Administration from Swansea University. She holds a Doctor Honoris Causa from the Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Morelos and the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
|
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega
|Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 27, 2015. He serves as Executive Vice President and Chairman of Financial Committee at Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. He is a Member of the Council of Administration of companies Cablevision, S.A. de C.V., Innova, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Sky), Cablemas Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V., Operbes, S.A. de C.V. (Bestel), TV Internacional, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as well as The Americas Society. He is President of the Board of Trustees of Fundación Kardias and member of Fundación UNAM and the Mexican Foundation for health. He was a founding partner of the firm of lawyers Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y sources, S.C. He was a Member of the Board of Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V. and The American School Foundation. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.
|
Alfredo Elias Ayub
|Mr. Alfredo Elias Ayub serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metropolis S.A de C.V. and a Board Member of Iberdrola USA and Rotoplas. He served as Director General of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Director General of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA) and held various positions within the Ministry of Energy and Mining. He is a Civil Engineer from the Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Business School from Harvard University.
|
Everardo Elizondo Almaguer
|Mr. Everardo Elizondo Almaguer serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2010. He also acts as Member of the Risk Policies and Human Resources Committees of the Company. He was Director of Economics Studies of Grupo Industrial Alfa. He founded the Consulting Agency Indez, Economia Aplicada SA and founded and was Director of the Graduate School of the Faculty of Economics of Universidad de Nuevo Leon. He has been Professor at Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in the Faculty of Economics and Public Administration and was Deputy Governor of Banco de Mexico. He graduated in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Wisconsin, Madison.
|
Thomas Heather Rodriguez
|Mr. Thomas S. Heather Rodriguez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2016. He is also Partner of Heather & Heather, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Bimbo. He has been Director and Administrator of Satélites Mexicanos, Director of JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo. Forty years of professional independent practice, Director of Grupo Financiero Scotiabank, JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo; Collaborator in the Ethics and Law Committees of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial and arbitrator in international courts.
|
Eduardo Livas Cantu
|Mr. Eduardo Livas Cantu serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1999. He is Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Financiero Banorte e Industrias Alen. He has been Business consultant in different companies, several positions in GRUMA, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Gruma Corporation. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Texas.
|
Hector Federico Reyes Retana y Dahl
|Mr. Hector Federico Reyes Retana y Dahl serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 21, 2011. He also acted as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has also acted as Independent Board Member of Consupago SA de CV, Banco del Ahorro Nacional y Servicios Financieros SNC, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior SNC and Consultant of Promexico. He is an Industrial Engineer from the Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Cornell University.
|
Adrian Sada Cueva
|Mr. Adrian Sada Cueva serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2013. He serves as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Vitro SAB de C.V. and he has been in charge of various divisions within the same industry group. He serves on the boards of the Employers Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) Comegua, Monterrey Industrial Club of the University of Monterrey and the Board of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CAINTRA). He graduated in Business from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.
|
Ursula Wilhelm Nieto
