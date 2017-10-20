Name Description

Jaime Alberto Rivero Santos Mr. Jaime Alberto Rivero Santos serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 1994. He has been Member of the Company's Board for over 15 years. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Banco Regional de Monterrey and Board Member of Mosaicos Rivero, S.A. and other companies, industrial associations, educational organizations and philanthropic foundations. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Manuel Rivero Santos Mr. Manuel G. Rivero Santos serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of Company's Risk Committee. He has been Member of the Company's Board since June 1994. He has also acted as Member of the Company's Risks and Major Credits Committees. He has served as Board Member and CEO of Banco Regional de Monterrey, S.A., served as Chairman of the Board of Euromotriz SA de CV and holds over 37 years of experience within the financial sector. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and completed the High Management Prpgram (AD-2) from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Manuel Gerardo Rivero Zambrano Mr. Manuel Gerardo Rivero Zambrano serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Company's Risk Committee. Prior to this, he served as Deputy General Director of Administration and Finance and Deputy General Director of Planning of the Company. He has worked for the Company for several years, where he has been in charge of such areas as human resources, operations, sales, systems and marketing. He is also Member of the Company's Credit, Prices, Risks, and Security Committees. He holds a Bachelors degree in Financial Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey a Masters degree from Universidad Anahuac.

Ramiro Guadalupe Ramirez Garza Mr. Ramiro Guadalupe Ramirez Garza serves as Deputy General Director of Risk Management of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served as Member of the Company’s Communications and Control and the Credits Committees. He served as Executive Director of Credits at Banorte from 1987 to 2001 and Deputy Director of Credit at Afirm. He joined the Company in April 2007 as Deputy General Director of Credit. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a Masters degree in Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Hector Cantu Reyes Mr. Hector Cantu Reyes serves as Director General of Banking, Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He has also served as Member of the Company’s Communications and Control and the Major Credits Committees. He joined the Company in 2003 as Director of Corporate Banking, in June 2004, he was appointed Director of Commercial Banking, post he kept until 2007. He worked at Polibanca Inova SA from 1979 to 1981. In 1981, he joined Banca Serfin, where he served for 13 years in such posts as Executive Director of Banking. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and a Masters degree in Administration from Universidad de Monterrey.

Sergio Eugenio Gonzalez Barragan Mr. Sergio Eugenio Gonzalez Barragan serves as Director Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B., de C.V. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors since 2015. He is the Director and Partner of Eddy Corporativo and is a partner of Inversora and Operadora del Noreste. He is an industrial and systems engineer at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, with a master's degree in information systems from the same institution and attended the "AD-2" Business Management program at the Pan American Institute of Senior Management of Companies (IPADE).

Isauro Alfaro Alvarez Mr. Isauro Alfaro Alvarez serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He was General Director of Salomon Smith Barney, General Director of Credit Suisse First Boston. He also acts as Founding Partner of Alfaro, Davila & Rios SC. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, as well as a Master's degree in Administration from the Wharton University.

Francisco Canales Stelzer Mr. Francisco Canales Stelzer serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of Company's Risk Committee. He also acts as Board Member and Member of the Audit and Financial Committee of Grupo Verzatec SA de CV, Director of Grupo IMSA SAB de CV and Deputy Director of Compania Minera Autlan SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Financial Administration and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, Both School of Business.

Alejandro Miguel Elizondo Barragan Mr. Alejandro Miguel Elizondo Barragan serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Hylsamex SA de CV. He was Director of Planning and Finance for Grupo Alfa, S.A.B. of C.V. and Managing Director of Alpek, S.A.B. He is currently Director of Development for Grupo Alfa, S.A.B. of C.V. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University. He is Mechanical Engineer.

Francisco Rogelio Garza Egloff Mr. Francisco Rogelio Garza Egloff serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2006. He has worked for Grupo Alfa. From 1987 to 1994, he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petrocel/Temex and the Fiber Divisions of the same company, CEO at Sigma until 2003 and since then he serves as CEO of Grupo Arca. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya Mr. Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1998. He also serves as Chairman He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chemicals Division of Grupo Cydsa, Deputy CEO at Grupo Financiero Bancomer, as well as Interim CEO at Alestra. Currently, he also serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board of GIS. He has also served as Board Member at Banco Regional de Monterrey SA. He holds a degree in Electric Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University in 1969.

Francisco Jorge Patino Leal Mr. Francisco Jorge Patino Leal serves as Independent Director of Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2010. He serves as Member He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has held various posts within financial institution and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Centro de Atencion Avanzada de la Salud Animica and of Master Proteccion SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Nuevo Leon and a Masters in Finance and Economics from the Columbia University.

Jose Antonio Quesada Palacios Mr. Jose Antonio Quesada Palacios erves as Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A.B., de C.V. since 2015. He is a member of the accounting firm PriceWaterHouseCoopers S.C. and has served as alternate commissioner of Banco Regional de Monterrey. He holds a degree in Public accountanting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a master's degree in Management from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).