Serge Godin Mr. Serge Godin serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Godin is CGI’s Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, and is therefore a related director. Mr. Godin also owns a majority interest in CGI’s Class B shares (see Principal Holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares). Under Mr. Godin’s leadership, CGI has grown into one of the largest independent information technology and business process services firms in the world. Mr. Godin is a member of the Order of Canada and the Ordre national du Que´ bec. In 2008, he was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. In 2011, Mr. Godin was named an Honorary Associate by the Conference Board du Canada. In 2015, he became a lifelong member of the Horatio Alger Association. In 2016, he was promoted to Officer of the Order of Canada for his information technology sector and philanthropic contributions. Mr. Godin was also awarded an honorary Doctorate from E´ TS (E´ cole de technologie supe´ rieure), an honorary Doctor of Law from York University, an honorary Management degree from HEC Montreal, an honorary Doctor of Administrative Sciences degree from Universite´ Laval and an honorary Doctor of Law degree from Concordia University.

George Schindler Mr. George D. Schindler is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Schindler was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of CGI effective October 1, 2016 and is therefore a related director. Prior to such appointment, Mr. Schindler served as President and Chief Operating Officer from May 2015 and as President, United States and Canada Operations from 2011. Mr. Schindler joined CGI through its acquisition of American Management Systems, Inc. in 2004, where he held various management and consulting positions in the U.S. and Canada in support of commercial and government clients. Mr. Schindler sits on the Advisory Board of The Catalogue for Philanthropy – Greater Washington and is a member of the Business Council of Canada. A recognized industry leader, Mr. Schindler has twice been named a Top 100 Leader by Federal Computer Week, and frequently speaks and writes about technology and business strategy topics. He holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Purdue University.

Julie Godin Ms. Julie Godin is Vice-Chair of the Board, Chief Planning and Administration Officer of CGI Group Inc. She has led CGI’s global human resources group since 2009 and the Company’s strategic planning process since 2011. Ms. Godin oversees the development of enterprise-wide policies, programs and processes related to the management of the Company and their application across all CGI business units. She is responsible for ensuring the continuous development of CGI’s 68,000 professionals and for upholding CGI’s industry-leading track record of delivery excellence for its end-to-end services to CGI’s commercial and government clients around the world. She also directs the development and execution of the Company’s global strategy and oversees CGI’s enterprise IS/IT initiatives and full spectrum of security activities.

Francois Boulanger Mr. Francois Boulanger serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of CGI Group Inc. From 2006 to 2014, he served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. François joined the CGI team in 1998 as Director of Project Accounting, having previously held strategic management roles at several goods and services companies. At CGI, François has served as Vice President and Operations Controller for Quebec, and Vice President and Controller for Europe. He has successfully led a number of major projects, including setting up shared services for Finance and laying the foundation for our PeopleSoft environment. François has been actively involved in the integration of various accounting systems of companies acquired by CGI, including IMR Global, Cognicase, AMS and Stanley. Following the acquisition of Logica in 2012, François and his team played a pivotal role in consolidating several established teams in different countries and merging 28 accounting systems into one—all in record time. François has been a chartered accountant since 1990 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from HEC Montréal (1988).

Jean-Michel Baticle Mr. Jean-Michel Baticle serves as President - France, Luxembourg and Morocco Operations of CGI Group Inc. He previously served for two years as a vice president overseeing the regions of France and Luxembourg. Jean-Michel joined the company in 1989. He also has been responsible for the business development activities within the distribution, transport, tourism and recreation sectors. Throughout his career, Jean-Michel has demonstrated a close proximity with clients and the teams that have contributed to the success of CGI in France.

Mark Boyajian Mr. Mark Boyajian serves as President - Canada Operations of the Company. With more than 25 years of experience in technology, business consulting and banking operations, Mark Boyajian serves as President of CGI’s Canada operations. Previously, Mark served as Senior Vice-President of CGI’s U.S. Mid-Atlantic business unit, serving commercial and government clients throughout several states. He also led CGI’s Banking and Financial Markets Group within its U.S. West Central and South business unit, supporting clients in all aspects of their banking operations and providing specialized expertise in the areas of managed services, credit solutions and risk management. Prior to CGI, Mark served as a technology executive with Bank of America responsible for its business lending technology and also held a variety of senior management positions with Seurat Company and NCR where he led product development, global operations and client delivery. While at NCR, Mark oversaw a global business unit focused on call center, branch automation, Internet banking and loan servicing solutions, which conducted business in 138 countries around the world. Mark began his career with American Management Systems (acquired by CGI in 2004) where he provided technology and business consulting to many of the largest banking and commercial organizations in the world. From 1990 until 1996, he was based in London, England where he led the international expansion of the Credit Solutions group of AMS. During that time, he helped establish and expand business in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. Throughout his career, Mark has worked closely with many Fortune 100 clients, including Bank of America, Citigroup, Lloyds Bank, Abbey National, Barclays and Hydro Quebec, helping them to drive performance and profitability through IT. Mark holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Kansas and will reside in Toronto.

David Henderson Mr. David L. Henderson is President - United States Operations of the Company. With a 30-year career in commercial outsourcing and consulting across many vertical industry segments, Dave formerly led the U.S. Enterprise Markets Central-South Business Unit. USCS spans 22 states with a strong presence in Public Sector healthcare, insurance and ERP. USCS serves commercial clients across all of CGI’s industry sectors including global companies in banking and finance, oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Previously, Dave led the USCS commercial group and the USCS business engineering team. Dave joined CGI in 2006 after four years building North American consulting practices for a global IT services firm. In prior years, he was a practice leader at American Management Systems in the company’s telecom and utilities industry groups, focusing on customer care, provisioning, enterprise architecture, SOA, and EAI. He spent the early part of his career at EDS, leading delivery teams across multiple industries in the U.S. Dave graduated from Oklahoma State University with Bachelor of Science degree in Computing and Information Sciences.

Colin Holgate Mr. Colin Holgate serves as President - Asia Pacific Operations of CGI Group Inc. In August 2012, Colin was appointed President of CGI’s Asia Pacific operations, including Australia, India, the Philippines and the Middle East. Previously he served as Managing Director, Logica Australia, Asia, Middle East and Africa. Colin joined Logica Australia in 2003 as Chief Executive Officer, where he nearly doubled the revenue and tripled margins of that business. He was named Chief Executive Officer Logica Asia Pacific in February 2010. Colin came to Logica with a wealth of senior management experience for blue chip companies, including IBM, First National Bank, Deloitte Consulting, Unisys and Praxa Limited.

Douglas McCuaig Mr. Douglas McCuaig serves as President - Eastern, Central and Southern Europe Operations of CGI Group Inc. he is responsible for overseeing the company’s services to clients across 10 countries, including running four nearshore centers that service clients around the world. Prior to this appointment, Doug served as Executive Vice-President of Global Client Transformation Services, leading the pursuit and negotiation of large outsourcing opportunities across CGI and building and fostering client relationships through consistent delivery excellence. Doug also was responsible for CGI’s Global Marketing function and Global “IP30” strategy, which fosters the ongoing development of new and existing CGI solutions that accelerate clients’ digital transformation. Doug joined CGI in February 2004 from Cap Gemini Ernst & Young where he held the position of Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, Consulting Services, Canada. At Ernst & Young, he led many practices, including Strategy, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Strategy and Management, Enterprise Risk Management, and Finance and Employee Transformation. Doug also is actively involved in the community, sitting on a number of boards. Some of these boards included the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) as Chairman, Toronto Board of Trade as Chairman, and the International Advisory Board of the Schulich School of Business at York University. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Western Ontario and Ryerson University, holds an MBA in Marketing & International Business from McMaster University, and received executive management training at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Heikki Nikku Mr. Heikki Tapio Nikku serves as President - Nordics Operations of the Company. He was Senior Vice-President of Finland and Estonia Operations, Managing Director of Logica Finland Operations. Heikki is a proven leader with more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, leadership, strategy, business and IT services with a record of profitability, growth, and employee and client satisfaction. He joined CGI in 2012 through the Logica acquisition and served as Senior Vice-President of Finland and Estonia operations. Within Logica, Heikki served as Managing Director of Logica Suomi Oy from 2008 and, prior to this, he served as Managing Director, Business Area with WM-data Oy, Managing Director of WM-data X-Way Oy, and Managing Director of Pohjolan Systeemipalvelu Oy. Heikki is member of the board of LTC-Otso, Finanssi-Kontio, eFennia, the Federation of Finnish Technology IT Industries, and Digi.fi (association for Finnish IT and software companies). He also is a member of the National Emergency Supply Board and Supervisory Board of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

Steve Thorn Mr. Steve Thorn serves as President - United Kingdom Operations of the company. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice-President responsible for the UK public sector business. Steve joined CGI in 2012 from our merger with Logica. While at Logica, he held a variety of leadership positions across several market sectors and geographies. Prior to joining Logica in 1992, Steve held roles at IBM and in the Royal Navy. Steve has a strong track record of profitably growing CGI’s business. With more than 24 years of experience in the IT sector, he contributes significant expertise in business leadership, IT delivery, business transformation and various operational roles. His experience and expertise extend across both the public and commercial sectors, as well as across many geographic regions.

Lorne Gorber Mr. Lorne Gorber serves as Executive Vice President - Global Communications and Investor Relations of CGI Group Inc. Lorne Gorber joined CGI in 2005 as Vice-President, Investor Relations. He became Vice-President, Global Communications and Investor Relations in 2006 and he was appointed Senior Vice-President in October 2010 and then Executive Vice-President in 2015. In this role, Mr. Gorber is responsible for CGI’s global strategic reputation management initiatives, including serving as company spokesperson and significantly growing the company’s investment coverage. He is also responsible for the investor relations program and global communications functions, including external and internal communications as well as all brand-related activity. Prior to joining CGI, Mr. Gorber worked for seven years for a Montreal-based natural resources company. He began in the communications department and then managed the investor relations program. He had previously worked in the entertainment industry and has contributed as a writer and editor to numerous publications in both Canada and the United States. Active in the investor relations community, Lorne Gorber has been involved with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI). He served as the President of the Quebec Chapter from 2007-2009 and currently sits on the board of both the provincial and national chapters. Lorne Gorber holds a Masters degree from the University of Southern California (USC). As an undergraduate, he studied at McGill and New York Universities, before graduating from Concordia.

Benoit Dube Mr. Benoit Dube serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of CGI Group Inc. He leads CGI’s team of international lawyers located in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. He is also a member of CGI’s Executive Committee. Mr. Dubé is responsible for areas such as contractual risk management, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, litigation, as well as the company’s insurance program. Previously, he led the legal department of Cognicase Inc., a publicly traded company that was acquired by CGI in 2003. He was also an associate at McCarthy Tétrault LLP and acted as legal counsel for BCE Inc. and the Canadian Bankers Association. Mr. Dubé holds a Bachelor of Civil Law and a Bachelor of Laws from McGill University, a Master of Business Administration from The University of Western Ontario (Richard Ivey School of Business) and a Certificate in International Business from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Timothy Gregory Mr. Timothy W. Gregory serves as Executive Vice President - Business Engineering, Marketing and IP Strategy of CGI Group Inc. Tim joined CGI in 2002 to strengthen the European management team and to help win and manage large outsourcing engagements with a focus on the financial services sector. In 2009 he took over as the business unit leader for Northern Europe, and in 2011 he was named President of CGI’s European and Australian businesses. During the early part of his career with CGI, Tim took part in pursuing and winning CGI’s outsourcing deal with Cox Insurance Holdings, the company’s largest outsourcing contract in Europe at the time. He assumed responsibility for managing the Cox account, as well as running CGI’s outsourcing managed services group. In 2005, Tim’s responsibilities were expanded to include the insurance sector for Northern Europe where he successfully grew the business. Prior to CGI, Tim entered the dot-com rush in 2000 and joined Millers Insurance as e-commerce director. He was responsible for managing not only the company’s traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) business, but also its push into the dot-com space through the delivery of web-based services to its customer base. In 1998, Tim became chief operating officer for one of the UK’s major banking operations, BACS, where he was responsible for all inter-bank transaction processing, overseeing the processing of millions of transactions a day. While at BACS, Tim also oversaw the business investment case for the development of NewBACS, a system that would take the company’s banking functions into the 21st Century by providing same-day settlement. In 1984, Tim joined Sherwood International, a leading software supplier to the insurance market, as client services director, where he spent eight years successfully developing both IT and BPO services for the insurance market.

Luc Pinard Mr. Luc Pinard serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Performance of CGI Group Inc. In this role, he oversees CGI’s end-to-end operational excellence initiatives, including its company-wide performance and knowledge management processes and platforms. Mr. Pinard also has overall responsibility for CGI’s quality, engagement assessment, internal audit, investment management, security and business continuity programs. In addition, he serves as Chief Security Officer. Prior to his current role, Mr. Pinard served in several other corporate executive positions at CGI, including President of CGI’s European operations in which he was responsible for the delivery of end-to-end IT services in the areas of consulting, systems integration and the management of IT functions. He continues to provide leadership support for CGI’s European operations. Mr. Pinard has more than 30 years of experience as an information technology professional, consultant, project manager and consulting firm executive. Throughout his career, he has provided executive leadership in a wide range of areas, including business development, engagement management, corporate planning and development, and business unit operations. Mr. Pinard holds an MBA from McGill University and a Bachelor of Computer Sciences from the Université de Montréal. He was awarded the title of Fellow Certified Management Consultant (FCMC) from the Institute of Certified Management Consultants in recognition of his contributions to the consulting field.

Stuart Forman Mr. Stuart A. Forman serves as Senior Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer of the Company. As CGI’s Global Chief Information Officer, Mr. Forman is responsible for guiding the company’s enterprise IS/IT strategy, setting global standards and policies, and driving value through increased quality, shared services and global delivery. Mr. Forman leads a global team focused on supporting CGI’s business units in achieving high-quality, high-value delivery for our clients. Prior to this role, Mr. Forman held the position of Regional Chief Information Officer focused on CGI’s North American operations. He also was responsible for leading the transformation of CGI’s internal infrastructure delivery team, resulting in improved services, reduced duplication and cost, and the optimization of processes and models for the delivery of these services within CGI. Mr. Forman began his career at Bell Canada/BCE in the early 1990s where he was responsible for business and systems analysis and consultation services related to the organization’s financial systems, processes and procedures. With more than 20 years with CGI and the BCE family, Mr. Forman has held leadership positions in ERP systems implementation and support, systems integration, systems analysis and development, project management, human resources, process engineering, financial systems analysis, facilities management, business planning and quality systems implementation and support. Mr. Forman holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Management Information Systems from Concordia University as well as an MBA in Strategic Management from McGill University.

Guy Vigeant Mr. Guy Vigeant serves as Senior Vice President - Mergers and Acquisitions of the company. Prior to this appointment, Guy served as Business Unit Leader of Greater Montreal (GM) for more than four years. The business unit is composed of nearly 3,000 members providing services for local, national and international clients. The broad variety of services includes outsourcing, systems integration and consulting (SI&C), business process services (BPS) and intellectual property (IP) solutions. Under his leadership, GM booked more than $2 billion in contracts over four years and achieved a 200% book-to-bill ratio in FY2016. During this time, numerous prestigious clients signed and renewed contracts, including SNC Lavalin, National Bank of Canada, Desjardins, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Hydro-Québec, CAE and others. The GM team also improved client satisfaction to a record high, which yielded exceptional contributions to the company. During his four years as Business Unit Leader, Guy and his team also oversaw the opening of a new Center of Excellence in Shawinigan to complement GM’s other centers located in Montréal, Saguenay and Sherbrooke. The four centers enable GM to deliver nearshore and offshore services to many clients across North America and Europe. In addition, Guy and his team continuously improved operational excellence by enhancing project and contract management processes. Before his appointment as GM Business Unit Leader, Guy was responsible for managing GM’s financial sector (2011-2012), commercial sector (2007-2011) and public sector (2004-2007) business. He started his career at CGI as a consultant and has 25 years of experience with the firm. Guy graduated in 1986 from Polytechnique Montréal as an electrical engineer.

Stanley Sims Mr. Stanley L. Sims serves as Vice President and Chief Security Officer of the Company. Prior to joining CGI, Mr. Sims served as Director of the Defense Security Service (DSS), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agency responsible for securing the DoD’s technological base and overseeing the protection of classified information residing within the DoD’s ecosystem of industry partners. In this role, he oversaw more than 10,000 industry partners’ security programs, providing products and services to more than 31 separate U.S. federal agencies in addition to the DoD. Mr. Sims was credited with transforming the DSS culture and operations, bringing together government and industry partners to operate as a national security team and improving the overall execution of the National Industrial Security Program. Before his appointment as DSS Director, Mr. Sims served as Director of Security Policy for the DoD. He was the Principle Senior Executive for DoD security functions, led, supervised and managed the DoD security policy staff, and was responsible for promulgating security policies across the DoD, including personnel, information, physical, industrial, operations, and research technology protection security policies. In this role, he also served as the DoD’s Senior Security Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security and the Secretary of Defense. Mr. Sims is a retired member of the Defense intelligence Senior Executive Service, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, and a decorated combat veteran with more than 36 years of combined distinguished military and public service in a variety of intelligence, security and operations roles. Mr. Sims holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology from Arkansas State University, a Master of Science from Central Michigan University in administration, and a Master of Science in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. National Defense University.

Dominic D'Alessandro Mr. Dominic D'Alessandro is Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. D’Alessandro was President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Financial Corporation from 1994 to 2009 and is currently a director of Suncor Energy Inc. For his many business accomplishments, Mr. D’Alessandro was recognized as Canada’s Most Respected Chief Executive Officer in 2004 and Chief Executive Officer of the Year in 2002, and was inducted into the Insurance Hall of Fame in 2008. Mr. D’Alessandro is an Officer of the Order of Canada and has been appointed as a Commendatore of the Order of the Star of Italy. In 2009, he received the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship and in 2005 was granted the Horatio Alger Award for community leadership. Mr. D’Alessandro is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University in Montreal. He has also been awarded honorary doctorates from York University, University of Ottawa, Ryerson University and Concordia University.

Andre Imbeau Mr. Andre Imbeau is Founder and Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Imbeau co-founded CGI in 1976 and was, until July 2006, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and, until July 2015, Founder, Vice-Chairman of the Board and Corporate Secretary. He now acts as Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, and is therefore a related director. Mr. Imbeau holds an interest in the Company’s Class B shares (see the heading Principal Holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares earlier in this document). Mr. Imbeau’s financial and operational expertise and deep understanding of CGI’s operations enables him to provide valuable insight to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Imbeau is currently a director of AtmanCo Inc.

Mike Pedersen Mr. Mike Pedersen serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Pedersen recently retired from his role as president and chief executive officer of TD Bank, which is a top 10 bank in the United States. During his time as chief executive officer, the bank outgrew its U.S. competition, increasing profits substantially, gaining market share and building an admired brand. Mr. Pedersen serves as a director on several boards and is engaged in advisory work. In addition, he continues his long-standing involvement in environmental causes, community work and the Personal Philanthropy Project, a multistakeholder initiative he co-founded to encourage greater charitable giving among Canadians.

Alain Bouchard Mr. Alain Bouchard serves as Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Bouchard is Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board and a director of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a company listed on the TSX with a network comprised of approximately 12,300 convenience stores in Canada, the United States, Europe (in the Scandinavian countries—Norway, Sweden and Denmark, in the Baltic States—Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and in Ireland with an important presence in Poland), and thirteen other countries and regions worldwide (China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Vietnam, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates). The company is the largest independent convenience store operator in North America in terms of number of company-operated stores. Mr. Bouchard founded the company in 1980, led its growth and has more than 45 years of experience in the retail industry.

Bernard Bourigeaud Mr. Bernard J. Bourigeaud serves as an Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Bourigeaud, a chartered professional accountant, is Chairman of BJB Consulting, a Chief Executive Officer to Chief Executive Officer consultancy business. Until September 2007, Mr. Bourigeaud was Chairman of Atos Origin S.A., a leading global IT services company which he founded through a chain of successful mergers which began in 1991. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells where he was the head of the management consulting group. Mr. Bourigeaud holds positions on various boards including the board of advisors of Jefferies International Limited. In December 2011, Mr. Bourigeaud was appointed non-executive Chairman of Oberthur Technologies Holding and non-executive Vice-Chairman of Oberthur Technologies SA. He is also an international operating partner of Advent International and President of CEPS (Centre d’Etude et Prospective Stratégique). Mr. Bourigeaud is an Affiliate Professor at HEC School of Management in Paris and a member of HEC’s International Advisory Board. In 2004, he was appointed Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur.

Jean Brassard Mr. Jean Brassard serves as Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Brassard has had an extensive career as an IT professional practitioner and senior manager. He joined the Company in 1978 as a Vice-President and led the development and implementation of major IT projects in all economic sectors served by CGI. He became President and Chief Operating Officer in January 1997 and was Vice-Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors for 25 years. Mr. Brassard contributed significantly to CGI’s international profitable growth until he retired in 2000.

Paule Dore Mrs. Paule Dore serves as Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Ms. Doré joined CGI in 1990 and was Executive Vice-President and Chief Corporate Officer when she retired in 2006. Ms. Doré served on the board of directors of other publicly listed companies, including Ault Food Ltd, AXA Canada, Covitec, Groupe Laperrière Verreault (GLV) and Cogeco Inc., as well as a number of institutions and non-profit organizations. Ms. Doré currently serves as a director of Héroux-Devtek Inc., the Institute for the Governance of Public and Private Organizations (IGOPP) and the Musée Pointe-à-Callières.

Richard Evans Mr. Richard B. Evans is an Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Prior to his retirement in April 2009, Mr. Evans was Executive Director of London-based Rio Tinto plc and Melbourne-based Rio Tinto Ltd. While with Rio Tinto, he was Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Alcan Inc. until its acquisition by Rio Tinto in October 2007. He currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Constellium N.V.

Timothy Hearn Mr. Timothy J. Hearn is an Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Hearn is Chairman of Hearn & Associates, a consulting, investment management and philanthropic organization, and was, until March 2008, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Oil Limited. Mr. Hearn has over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has, in the course of his career, held executive leadership positions in Canada and abroad. He spent ten years at Exxon Mobil Corporation heading global businesses while living in the United States and Asia. He is a past Chairman and an honorary director of the C.D. Howe Institute, and a member of the Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC) of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC). Mr. Hearn is also a director of ARC Resources Ltd.

Gilles Labbe Mr. Gilles Labbe is an Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Labbé is President and Chief Executive Officer, and a director, of Héroux-Devtek Inc., a Canadian company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair, and overhaul of landing gear systems and components for the Aerospace market. He has held these positions since June 2000. Prior to the acquisition of Devtek Corporation by Héroux Inc. in that year, Mr. Labbé was President and Chief Executive Officer, and a director, of Héroux Inc. since 1989. A Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada, Mr. Labbé is the recipient of numerous business awards and is also a director of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, and Aéro Montreal.

Michael Roach Mr. Michael E. Roach is Independent Director of CGI Group Inc. Mr. Roach was, until his retirement on September 30, 2016, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGI and is therefore a related director. From 2002 to 2006, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Roach joined CGI in 1998 from a major telecommunications company where he held a number of leadership positions and spearheaded the outsourcing of the company’s IT operations to CGI. He was recognized as “Most Innovative Chief Executive Officer” for 2014 by Canadian Business magazine.