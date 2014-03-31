Name Description

Alice Vaidyan Mrs. Alice G. Vaidyan is a Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Company. She is a Post Graduate in English literature and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India. She moved to GIC Re in 2008 as Deputy General Manager.

Warendra Sinha Shriman Warendra Sinha is a Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Shri Warendra Sinha, Managing Director is an alumnus of Hansraj College, University of Delhi and a Post Graduate from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He is also an Associate of the Insurance Institute of India. He joined Oriental Insurance Company Limited in 1982 and worked there till 2008 in various parts of the country as Branch, Division and Region In-Charge as well. In between, he did 4 years deputation at Kenindia Assurance Company Limited, Nairobi, Kenya. On promotion as Dy. General Manager in 2008, he moved to Head offi ce of National Insurance Company Limited at Kolkata, looking after Marketing, Publicity and BPR.

Milind Kharat Shriman Milind Anna Kharat is a Non-Executive Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Shri Milind A. Kharat has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of United India Insurance Company Limited on 18th October, 2012.

K. Sanath Kumar Shri. K. Sanath Kumar, has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from September 16, 2015. He has been General Manager & Director in New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

A.K. Saxena Dr. A.K. Saxena is a Non-Executive Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd., He assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. Delhi, w.e.f. 12th June, 2012. Dr. A. K. Saxena was earlier posted as General Manager at the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. itself. Dr. A. K. Saxena holds masters degree in Veterinary Sciences and is a Bachelor of Law. He is also an Associate Member of the Insurance Institute of India.

G. Srinivasan Shriman G. Srinivasan is Non-Executive Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. Shri. Srinivasan has assumed charge of United India Insurance Company Ltd., Chennai as its Chairman cam Managing Director w.e.f. October 18, 2007. Prior to his appointment he served as Managing Director of The New India Assurance Company (TNT) Ltd., Trinidad and Tobago and as General Manager for The New India Assurance Company Ltd. He is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India and also an Associate Member of Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India.

M. Garg Shriman M. K. Garg serves as the Additional Independent Director GIC Housing Finance Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India.

Mona Bhide Srimanthi Mona Bhide is a Non-Executive Independent Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd., She is the Member of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, Bombay Bar Association, International Swaps and Derivatives Association, International Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, Inter Pacific Bar Association and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association.

V. Ramasamy Shriman V. Ramasamy serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Shri V. Ramasamy was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, by the Board of Directors on 17th September, 2013 and holds office till the date of the Twenty-fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company and is eligible for appointment. Shri V. Ramasamy is Ex-Chairman cum Managing Director of National Insurance Company Ltd.