DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)

GILG.DE on Xetra

50.45EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€50.50
Open
€50.71
Day's High
€50.71
Day's Low
€50.44
Volume
10,180
Avg. Vol
19,384
52-wk High
€53.85
52-wk Low
€40.85

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Raimund Klinkner

52 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christian Thoenes

45 2016 Chairman of the Executive Board

Ulrich Hocker

67 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mario Krainhoefner

53 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative

Hermann Lochbihler

61 2013 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Bjoern Biermann

38 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Maurice Eschweiler

42 2016 Member of the Executive Board, Labor Director

Irene Bader

38 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Berend Denkena

58 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Dietmar Jansen

52 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative

Annette Koehler

50 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board

Constanze Kurz

56 2011 Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative

Masahiko Mori

55 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Pfuhl

57 2008 Member of the Supervisory Board

Peter Reinoss

59 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative

Tanja Figge

2017 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Raimund Klinkner

Prof. Dr. Raimund Klinkner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He joined the Company’s Supervisory Board on May 18, 2012. After graduating in mechanical engineering from the Technische Universitaet Muenchen (Technical University of Munich), Prof. Dr. Klinkner initially worked in the automotive industry. From 1998 until 2006 he was Member of the Executive Board of gildemeister Aktiengesellschaft and from 2003 Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board; he was responsible for production, logistics and IT. In the years 2007 to 2011 he took over the chair of the executive board of Knorr-Bremse AG in Munich. Since 2012, Prof. Dr. Klinkner has been a managing partner of the Institute for Manufacturing Excellence. He is a lecturer at the Technical University of Berlin and is chairman of the board of the Bundesvereinigung Logistik e.V. (bvl – the German Logistics Association). He has been Member of the Management Board of Gildemeister Aktiengesellschaft since May 1998; from January 1, 2003 as Deputy Chairman. His areas of responsibility include Procurement, Production, Logistics and Investments as well as projects covering various areas, such as the development of the production site in Shanghai. Prof. Dr. Klinkner is honorary Professor of Production Logistics at Berlin Technical University, Faculty for Technology and Management. Before his appointment to the Gildemeister Management Board, Dr. Klinkner worked in the car industry.

Christian Thoenes

Dipl. Kfm. Christian Thoenes is Chairman of the Executive Board DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective April 15, 2016. He is responsible for Sales, Product Development, Production and Technology at the Company. He was a Deputy Member of the Executive Board at DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since January 1, 2012 till 2014. The business studies graduate joined the Gildemeister group in 1998, built up the advanced technologies ULTRASONIC and LASERTEC. His last position was Managing Director of DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Ulrich Hocker

Mr. Ulrich Hocker is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since June 2, 2016. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since May 11, 2010. He is Member of the Remuneration, Personnel and Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Legal Counsel and General Manager of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapier eV. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FERI Finance AG and President of the Administrative Board of Phoenix Mecano AG.

Mario Krainhoefner

Mr. Mario Krainhoefner is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 28, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of the Company since April 16, 2011. He has been Member of the Remuneration, Personnel and Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is a member of the Group Works Council of the Company and as Chairman of the Works Council of DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Hermann Lochbihler

Mr. Hermann Lochbihler is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He is Member of the Finance and Audit Committee, Technology and Development Committee as well as Personnel, Nominations and Remuneration Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is also Director of purchasing for DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Bjoern Biermann

Dipl. Kfm. Bjoern Biermann is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since 27 November 2015. In 2008, he joined the DMG MORI group. Previously he was head of controlling and corporate planning and of the transparency department for assessment of transactions with major shareholders. He is responsible for controlling, finance, accounting, taxes and risk management as well as Investor Relations and Compliance.

Maurice Eschweiler

Dr. Maurice Eschweiler is Member of the Executive Board, Labor Director of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since April 15, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Board at DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since April 1, 2013. He received a doctorate in economics from the University of Munster (Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster) and joined the group in 2007, becoming managing director of dmg Vertriebs und Service GmbH. He is responsible for the Industrial Services division at the Company.

Irene Bader

Ms. Irene Bader is Member of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT. She is Director Global Marketing at DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH.

Berend Denkena

Prof. Dr. Berend Denkena is Member of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He is head of the Institute of Production Engineering and Machine Tools (IFW) at the Hanover Centre for Production Technology (pzh) of the Leibniz University of Hanover. He is Member of the Technology and Development Committee at the Company.

Dietmar Jansen

Mr. Dietmar Jansen is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He serves as First Director and Treasurer of ig Metall Kempten and is Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board at agco GmbH.

Annette Koehler

Prof. Dr. Annette G. Koehler is Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 2017. She serves on the Member of the Supervisory Board of HVB UniCredit Bank AG, mber of the Supervisory Board of Value-Holdings Capital Partners AG. After positions as a senior researcher at the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Munich, and a consultant at the Mummert + Partner Unternehmensberatung, Hamburg, she worked as a research assistant at the University of Wuppertal at the Department of Accounting and Auditing. This was followed by a further scientific assistant activity as well as the Habilitation 2003 at the University of Ulm, Faculty of Mathematics and Economics, Chair of Accounting and Auditing. Since 2005, she has been Professor of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Faculty of Business Administration - Mercator School of Management. She was Dean of the Faculty from 2008 to 2010 and since then has been head of the Faculty's Doctoral Committee. Her teaching activities include national (HGB) and international (IFRS) accounting at the individual and consolidated financial statements, Controlling and auditing; Their research focuses on issues of international corporate governance as well as auditing. Since 2012, a member of the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), New York. She is also a member of various committees and secretaries-general of the European Auditing Research Network (EARNet), the leading research network in Europe.

Constanze Kurz

Dr. Constanze Kurz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since July 1, 2011. She serves as Member of Company’s Personnel, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as Finance and Audit Committee and Technology and Development Committee. She is Political Secretary of the Board of IG Metall.

Masahiko Mori

Dr. Masahiko Mori is Member of the Supervisory Board at DDMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 6, 2009. In addition, he serves as Member of the Finance and Auditing Committee and Technology and Development Committee at the Company. Dr. Mori has been President of DMG Mori Company Limited.

Matthias Pfuhl

Mr. Matthias Pfuhl has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 16, 2008. In addition, he is Member of the Technology and Development Committee and Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Works Council at DECKEL MAHO Seebach GmbH.

Peter Reinoss

Mr. Peter Reinoss is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He is Electronic service technician, Works Council Chairman of DMG Vertriebs und Service GmbH, Member of the Group Workers Council of DMG Mori Seiki Aktiengesellschaft.

Tanja Figge

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Raimund Klinkner

288,541

Christian Thoenes

3,935,000

Ulrich Hocker

154,614

Mario Krainhoefner

131,484

Hermann Lochbihler

191,484

Bjoern Biermann

1,970,000

Maurice Eschweiler

2,494,000

Irene Bader

55,656

Berend Denkena

93,000

Dietmar Jansen

69,000

Annette Koehler

--

Constanze Kurz

148,770

Masahiko Mori

117,000

Matthias Pfuhl

118,500

Peter Reinoss

82,770

Tanja Figge

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

