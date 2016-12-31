Name Description

Raimund Klinkner Prof. Dr. Raimund Klinkner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He joined the Company’s Supervisory Board on May 18, 2012. After graduating in mechanical engineering from the Technische Universitaet Muenchen (Technical University of Munich), Prof. Dr. Klinkner initially worked in the automotive industry. From 1998 until 2006 he was Member of the Executive Board of gildemeister Aktiengesellschaft and from 2003 Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board; he was responsible for production, logistics and IT. In the years 2007 to 2011 he took over the chair of the executive board of Knorr-Bremse AG in Munich. Since 2012, Prof. Dr. Klinkner has been a managing partner of the Institute for Manufacturing Excellence. He is a lecturer at the Technical University of Berlin and is chairman of the board of the Bundesvereinigung Logistik e.V. (bvl – the German Logistics Association). He has been Member of the Management Board of Gildemeister Aktiengesellschaft since May 1998; from January 1, 2003 as Deputy Chairman. His areas of responsibility include Procurement, Production, Logistics and Investments as well as projects covering various areas, such as the development of the production site in Shanghai. Prof. Dr. Klinkner is honorary Professor of Production Logistics at Berlin Technical University, Faculty for Technology and Management. Before his appointment to the Gildemeister Management Board, Dr. Klinkner worked in the car industry.

Christian Thoenes Dipl. Kfm. Christian Thoenes is Chairman of the Executive Board DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT effective April 15, 2016. He is responsible for Sales, Product Development, Production and Technology at the Company. He was a Deputy Member of the Executive Board at DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since January 1, 2012 till 2014. The business studies graduate joined the Gildemeister group in 1998, built up the advanced technologies ULTRASONIC and LASERTEC. His last position was Managing Director of DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Ulrich Hocker Mr. Ulrich Hocker is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since June 2, 2016. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since May 11, 2010. He is Member of the Remuneration, Personnel and Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Legal Counsel and General Manager of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapier eV. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FERI Finance AG and President of the Administrative Board of Phoenix Mecano AG.

Mario Krainhoefner Mr. Mario Krainhoefner is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 28, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of the Company since April 16, 2011. He has been Member of the Remuneration, Personnel and Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is a member of the Group Works Council of the Company and as Chairman of the Works Council of DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Hermann Lochbihler Mr. Hermann Lochbihler is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He is Member of the Finance and Audit Committee, Technology and Development Committee as well as Personnel, Nominations and Remuneration Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is also Director of purchasing for DECKEL MAHO Pfronten GmbH.

Bjoern Biermann Dipl. Kfm. Bjoern Biermann is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since 27 November 2015. In 2008, he joined the DMG MORI group. Previously he was head of controlling and corporate planning and of the transparency department for assessment of transactions with major shareholders. He is responsible for controlling, finance, accounting, taxes and risk management as well as Investor Relations and Compliance.

Maurice Eschweiler Dr. Maurice Eschweiler is Member of the Executive Board, Labor Director of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since April 15, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Board at DMG Mori Seiki AG (formerly Gildemeister AG) since April 1, 2013. He received a doctorate in economics from the University of Munster (Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster) and joined the group in 2007, becoming managing director of dmg Vertriebs und Service GmbH. He is responsible for the Industrial Services division at the Company.

Irene Bader Ms. Irene Bader is Member of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT. She is Director Global Marketing at DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH.

Berend Denkena Prof. Dr. Berend Denkena is Member of the Supervisory Board at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He is head of the Institute of Production Engineering and Machine Tools (IFW) at the Hanover Centre for Production Technology (pzh) of the Leibniz University of Hanover. He is Member of the Technology and Development Committee at the Company.

Dietmar Jansen Mr. Dietmar Jansen is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 17, 2013. He serves as First Director and Treasurer of ig Metall Kempten and is Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board at agco GmbH.

Annette Koehler Prof. Dr. Annette G. Koehler is Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 2017. She serves on the Member of the Supervisory Board of HVB UniCredit Bank AG, mber of the Supervisory Board of Value-Holdings Capital Partners AG. After positions as a senior researcher at the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Munich, and a consultant at the Mummert + Partner Unternehmensberatung, Hamburg, she worked as a research assistant at the University of Wuppertal at the Department of Accounting and Auditing. This was followed by a further scientific assistant activity as well as the Habilitation 2003 at the University of Ulm, Faculty of Mathematics and Economics, Chair of Accounting and Auditing. Since 2005, she has been Professor of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Faculty of Business Administration - Mercator School of Management. She was Dean of the Faculty from 2008 to 2010 and since then has been head of the Faculty's Doctoral Committee. Her teaching activities include national (HGB) and international (IFRS) accounting at the individual and consolidated financial statements, Controlling and auditing; Their research focuses on issues of international corporate governance as well as auditing. Since 2012, a member of the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), New York. She is also a member of various committees and secretaries-general of the European Auditing Research Network (EARNet), the leading research network in Europe.

Constanze Kurz Dr. Constanze Kurz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since July 1, 2011. She serves as Member of Company’s Personnel, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as Finance and Audit Committee and Technology and Development Committee. She is Political Secretary of the Board of IG Metall.

Masahiko Mori Dr. Masahiko Mori is Member of the Supervisory Board at DDMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since November 6, 2009. In addition, he serves as Member of the Finance and Auditing Committee and Technology and Development Committee at the Company. Dr. Mori has been President of DMG Mori Company Limited.

Matthias Pfuhl Mr. Matthias Pfuhl has been Member of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT since May 16, 2008. In addition, he is Member of the Technology and Development Committee and Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Works Council at DECKEL MAHO Seebach GmbH.