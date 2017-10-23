Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gurjant Chahal

2016 Chief Financial Officer

A. Shah

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Deputy General Manager - Legal

Shahmeena Husain

2017 Managing Director

V. Bhadola

2010 Additional General Manager - (HR&A)

Y. Bhatt

2013 Additional General Manager - (BO)

K. Munshi

2013 Additional General Manager - (TS)

V. Patel

2010 Additional General Manager - (O&M - SLPP)

N. Purohit

2012 General Manager - Mines & SLPP

S. Purohit

2013 Additional General Manager - (O&M)

D. Roy

2013 General Manager - (SLPP)

P. Sheth

2013 Additional General Manager - (Finance)

N. Singh

2014 Additional General Manager - (SLPP)

S. Purohit

2013 Deputy General Manager - HR&A (HR)

H. Brahmbhatt

61 2012 Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

P. Gera

2016 Director - Nominee

Pankaj Joshi

2016 Director - Nominee of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited

Janakiraman M.

2017 Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Ltd

Sonal Mishra

2017 Director

V. Nanavaty

2016 Nominee Director of GIPCL

Milind Torawane

2017 Nominee Director of GIPCL

Vishvesh Vachhrajani

2016 Nominee Director of GIPCL

N Misra

2015 Additional Independent Director

Shekhar Chaudhuri

64 2004 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kirankumar Joshi

2006 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Gurjant Chahal

A. Shah

Shahmeena Husain

V. Bhadola

Y. Bhatt

K. Munshi

V. Patel

N. Purohit

S. Purohit

D. Roy

P. Sheth

N. Singh

S. Purohit

H. Brahmbhatt

H. Brahmbhatt

Shri. H. R. Brahmbhatt is Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. He is working with Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) since 1976 in different positions from time to time. He has experience of operating various chemical plants like Acids and Phosphatic Group of plants. He was also in charge of Urea/ Melamine plants along with PG plants. Presently, he is looking after Operation and Maintenance of Utility/Co generation/ Environment Control Unit, Safety & Fire Services, Central Laboratory, Energy Management Cell and Integrated Management System.

P. Gera

Pankaj Joshi

Janakiraman M.

Janakiraman M.

Shri. Janakiraman M. serves as Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Ltd of the Company. He is M.Sc (Horticulture) and CAIIB. He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Admn. He has rich working experience of around 19 years with Public Sector Banks in various divisions like Agri Finance Cell, Cash Management Services, Agri Business Cell, Corporate Banking, etc. Presently, he is posted as General Manager & Senior Regional Head, Large Corporate Group, IDBI, Ahmedabad. He was nominated as Nominee Director of IDBI on the Board of Equitas Micro Finance Limited from July 2014 to May 2016.

Sonal Mishra

V. Nanavaty

Milind Torawane

Vishvesh Vachhrajani

N Misra

Shekhar Chaudhuri

Shekhar Chaudhuri

Dr. Professor Shekhar Chaudhuri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. He has been inducted on the Board of Directors of the Company with a view to further strengthen the Board of Directors and to avail the benefit of his in the field of Joint Ventures and strategic alliances and corporate matters. Prof. Shekhar Chaudhuri, is currently a Director of Indian Institute of Management (MM), Kolkatta. He is B.Tech. (Hons.) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and did his Doctoral programme (in Management - specialized in Business Policy) from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad in 1979. He has to his credit experience of more than 37 years in various fields of management including the corporate experience at senior positions. Prof. Shekhar Chaudhuri's exposure encompasses through various key business management areas like - Strategic Management, International Management and Management of Technology and Innovation etc. Besides the corporate experience he is consultant to several Organizations including the World Bank.

Kirankumar Joshi

Kirankumar Joshi

Professor Kirankumar M. Joshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. He is a academician with exposure in the field of corporate management. Prof. Joshi, shall be an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. He is Professor of Business Economics, Faculty of Management Studies, Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara. On the academics front Prof. Joshi is a Commerce Graduate (Accountancy as a subject), MA (Economics) from M S University and has done his Ph.D. in Economics from Gujarat University in the year 1987. Prof. Joshi is a professional and academician with varied experience. He has written various articles on the contemporary subjects and has completed various research projects in different areas. Prof. Joshi has written many books and monographs and has been the regular visiting faculty on different subject at the institutes and also to various companies in and around Baroda and across Gujarat. He has also presented various papers on contemporary subjects in various seminars and workshops. Besides this Prof. Kirankumar Joshi is the Director in Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. and he is the member of Audit Committee and Personnel Committee of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.

