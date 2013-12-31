Name Description

Deepak Parekh Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is a Chairman of Investors / Shareholders Grievance Committee, Member of Audit Committee.

Andrew Aristidou Mr. Andrew Aristidou is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED. Andrew has a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Economics and Accountancy from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. He is also a Fellowship Chartered Accountant of the ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) having qualified with Price Waterhouse in London. Andrew has most recently been Head of Corporate Development, Europe and International Finance for ViiV Healthcare in London. He first joined GlaxoSmithKline in 1999 holding a number of roles of increasing importance including North Andes Finance Director based in Venezuela, as well as Corporate Development Director and Southern & Eastern European Finance Director. In 2007 he joined Gilead Sciences as International Director of Financial Planning and Analysis before rejoining the GlaxoSmithKline Group in 2010 into the ViiV Healthcare organization. Andrew is appointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 1st December 2014. He is a Director of Biddle Sawyer Limited which forms part of the GlaxoSmithKline Group Companies in India. He does not hold any shares of the Company.

D. Bartaria Mr. D. Bartaria is the Executive Vice President– Pharmaceuticals of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.

H. Buch Mr. H. Buch is an Executive Vice President - Pharmaceuticals of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.

Ajay Nadkarni Mr. Ajay A. Nadkarni is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager - Administration of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

S. Khanna Mr. S. Khanna is Vice President - Finance of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.

Annaswamy Vaidheesh Mr. Annaswamy Vaidheesh is the Managing Director, Vice President, South Asia of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.

S. Dheri Mr. S. Dheri is Vice President - Biologicals of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED., since April 1, 2012.

K. Hazari Mr. K. Hazari is Vice President - Legal & Corporate Affairs of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED., since August 1, 2011.

V. Desai Dr. V. Desai is the General Manager - Medical & Clinical Research of GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.

Raju Krishnaswamy Mr. Raju Krishnaswamy is an Executive Director - Technical, Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Krishnaswamy has completed his B. Pharm from JSS college of Pharmacy Ooty and has undertaken Ex.MBA from ICFAI. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Krishnaswamy worked as Senior Vice - President, Global Manufacturing with Wockhart Limited. In this capacity, he was the manufacturing operations of Wockhart in India, U.S.A and Ireland. He headed the contract manufacturing services and the R&D formulation for India and rest of the world countries. Earlier, Mr. Krishnaswamy has had stints with organisations like Cipla Limited, Bangalore and Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited. He was working on the Boards of Wockhart Infrastructure Development Limited and Wockhart Biopharm Limited.

R. Bajaaj Mr. R. R. Bajaaj is Non-Executive Independent Director of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical Limited. Mr. Bajaaj is a graduate in Science and Law. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra Limited as Management Trainee in 1964. He then moved on to Otis Elevator Company (India) Limited in their Field Operations Department in 1967 and held a series of senior roles within that Company including Head of Northern Regional Operations, Country Head for Middle East and South East Asia countries. Mr. Bajaaj returned to India as Managing Director of Otis Elevator Company (India) Limited in 1989. In 2000, he was appointed as Vice- President South and South East Asia operations based in Singapore. In 2001, he took up international assignment with an NGO Special Olympics Inc. as Managing Director, Asia Pacific. In 2006, he entered into a Joint Venture with the world’s Consulting Firm for Vertical Transportation, Lerch Bates which is Head quartered in Denver, U.S.

Anjali Bansal Ms. Anjali P. Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. She received a master’s degree in International Affairs, with distinction, from Columbia University in New York, where she majored in International Finance and Business, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Gujarat University. Ms. A. Bansal is Managing Director of Spencer Stuart’s Indian business, which she was instrumental in establishing. Based in Mumbai, she also co-leads the firm’s Asia Pacific Board & CEO Succession practice. As an active member of the Global Board practice, she works in various geographies across the United States, Europe and Asia, advising Indian and multinational companies on CEO and senior executive search, Board governance and succession. She also consults with clients across sectors, including private equity, financial services, technology, industrial and consumer goods and services. In addition, she chairs the board of FWWB (Friends of Women’s World Banking), a development and livelihood-promoting institution, serves on the board of the United Way of Mumbai, and is a charter member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE). Ms. A. Bansal is a frequent commentator on Board governance, CEO succession, entrepreneurship and other executive leadership issues. She is a regular columnist with publications such as Mint-The Wall Street Journal and The Economic Times: Corporate Dossier. Earlier, Ms. A. Bansal was with McKinsey & Company as a strategy consultant. Based in New York and Mumbai, she consulted with firms in financial services, private equity, industrial, and technology sectors.

Pradeep Bhide Mr. Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide is Non-Executive Independent Director of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical Ltd. He is Science and Law graduate from Delhi University, has done his Master’s in Business Administration from IGNOU. He is enrolled as an Advocate with Delhi Bar Council. Mr. Bhide joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973 and has served for 37 years. He held a series of increasingly senior positions at the State and Central levels. He worked as Secretary for Department of Finance and then Department of Energy of Andhra Pradesh. He was a Deputy Secretary / Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and served as Advisor to India’s Executive Director to the International Board for Reconstruction and Development, Washington. Mr. Bhide then served as Additional Secretary / Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government before being appointed as Secretary in the Department of Divestment with the Ministry of Finance. Mr. P. V. Bhide retired as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance in January 2010, a position which he held from June 2007. He was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company from 28th October 2010. He is a Director of Tube Investments India Limited, L&T Finance Limited, Ballarpur Industries Limited, NOCIL Limited, Heidelberg Cement India Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited and BILT Graphic Paper Products Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of L&T Finance Limited and Ballarpur Industries Limited and the member of the Audit Committee of Heidelberg Cement India Limited and Tube Investments India Limited. He is also the member of the Investors / Shareholders Grievance Committee of Heidelberg Cement India Limited.

Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Mr. Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne is Non-Executive Independent Director of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceutical Limited. Mr. Nihal Kaviratne has an Honours degree in Economics from Mumbai University. He joined them in India as a Management Trainee in 1966, and held a series of senior roles including Head of Marketing Research and Economics and General Manager of Export Division. In 1984 he moved as Managing Director of the Detergents Division in Indonesia, and later became Regional Leader for Latin America and South Asia at Corporate Headquarters in London, Managing Director in Argentina and Chairman in Indonesia. He was appointed Senior Vice President - Development and Environmental Affairs, Unilever Asia, based in Singapore and Chairman of Unilever’s Home and Oral Care businesses in Asia. He was awarded the CBE for services to UK business interests and for sustainable development in Indonesia. He is a Director of Company since July 2005 and is the member of Audit Committee. Mr. Kaviratne is the Chairman of Akzo Nobel India Limited and of the Indian Cancer Society. He is President Commissioner of TVS Indonesia and a Director of several Singapore based companies including the DBS Group, SATS, StarHub and Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Anami Roy Mr. Anami N. Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., since November 4, 2011. He holds a Master degree in History and is a retired civil servant. During his 38 years long career in the Indian Police Service (“IPS”), he held with great distinction a range of assignments including some of the challenging and sensitive ones, both in the Maharashtra State and Government of India. He retired in May, 2010 as the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, heading a police force of 2,00,000. As the DGP Maharashtra, he was the advisor to the State Government for internal security, law and order and crime administration. Mr. Roy, as Police Commissioner of Mumbai for over three years has many instruments and schemes for making Police services more accessible to citizens and people-friendly. Citizen Facilitation Centers for providing time-bound, transparent, hassle-free solutions to people’s expectations from the Police were appreciated by people and media. As Managing Director of Police Housing Corporation, he galvanized the work of planning, financing and executing projects of housing and office building construction for Police and other organizations under Home Department of Government of Maharashtra. As the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, he initiated a policy document on Vigilance matters for Government of Maharashtra and took many steps for checking corruption in Government working. He was responsible for all operational matters in the elite Special Protection Group, charged with the responsibility of the proximate security of the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers. He has knowledge and experience of security and Intelligence matters at the state and national level.