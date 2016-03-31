Name Description

Glenn Saldanha Mr. Glenn Mario Saldanha serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Saldanha joined Glenmark in 1998 as the Director, and took over as Managing Director and CEO in 2001. He has led the transformation of the Company from an Indian branded generics organisation into a research-driven and innovation-led organisation. Under his leadership, Glenmark has also built a strong branded formulations business across emerging economies, including India and established a strong presence in the US generics market within a short period. Mr. Glenn Saldanha is a B. Pharm from Bombay University and was awarded the Watumall Foundation Award for overall excellence. His other educational qualifications include an MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business (US). He has worked for Eli Lilly and Company in the US and was a Management Consultant with Price Waterhouse Coopers. His services have been used by Smithkline Beecham, Rhorer, Astra, Merck and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Cherylann Pinto Mrs. Cherylann (Cheryl) Pinto is re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company effective May 16th, 2017. She is currently serves as Director - Corporate Affairs, Executive Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mrs. Pinto is the Director of Corporate Affairs at Glenmark since October 1999 and is an executive member of the board. With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical eld, she presently heads the Company’s Corporate Communications, HR and CSR functions. She also set-up a pharmaceutical company where she served as Managing Director from 1989 to 1999 before joining Glenmark. Mrs. Cherylann Pinto is a graduate in Pharmacy from the University Department of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. She has also completed the General Management from the Harvard Business School in Boston.

Rajesh Desai Mr. Rajesh V. Desai serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Desai is the Director of Finance and Chief Financial Ofcer at Glenmark. He has been in the Company for more than 3 decades and is responsible for the Finance, Legal and IT functions for the entire organisation. A member of the leadership team for over a decade, he has been responsible for charting the Company’s growth in domestic and international markets. Mr. Rajesh Desai is the Executive Director of the Company and has been with the Company for over three decades. A Science graduate from Bombay University and a Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, he is responsible for the Finance, Legal and IT function of the entire organisation. A member of the leadership team for over a decade, he has been responsible for charting the Company’s growth in the domestic and overseas markets.

Blanche Saldanha Mrs. Blanche E. Saldanha serves as Non-Executive Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mrs. Saldanha is a Non-Executive Director and a member of the promoter group of Glenmark. Prior to this, she was the Director for Exports and managed Glenmark’s international operations from 1982 to 2005. She was responsible for developing and growing the Company’s export business. She has graduated in B.Sc., B.Ed., from Bombay University and was a Whole-time Director of the Company from 1982 to 2005. She was responsible to a large extent in developing the Company’s export business.

Sridhar Gorthi Mr. Sridhar Gorthi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is a B.A., L.L.B. (Hons.) from the National Law School of India University. Mr. Gorthi is a Partner at Trilegal, a legal consulting rm, and previously was with Arthur Andersen and Lex Inde in Mumbai. He has been involved in providing legal advisory services to various multinational and domestic corporations on restructuring, debt finance, joint ventures, acquisitions and mergers.

Devendra Mehta Shri. Devendra Raj Mehta serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He has graduated in Arts and Law from Rajasthan University. Mr. Mehta was a civil servant for almost 4 decades and has experience in administration and management of public affairs. He joined the IAS in 1961 and has held positions in the Government of Rajasthan and in the Government of India. He was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and the Chairman of SEBI while also fullling his duties as the Chairman of the Emerging Markets Committee of the International Organisation of Securities.

Bernard Munos Mr. Bernard Munos serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Bernard Munos is the founder of the InnoThink Center for Research in Biomedical Innovation. Prior to that, he was Advisor for corporate strategy at Eli Lilly and Company, a multi-billion dollar global pharmaceutical company. His research, which had been published in Nature and Science Journal and was profiled by Forbes Magazine, has helped stimulate a broad re-thinking of the pharmaceutical business model worldwide. He has presented his findings at numerous meetings sponsored by the National Academies, the Institute of Medicine, the President’s Cancer Panel, the NIH Leadership Forum, the World Health Organisation, the OECD, the Kauffman Foundation, the US Patent and Trademark Office, as well as leading universities and think-tanks in the US and Europe. An MBA from Stanford University, he holds other graduate degrees in economics and animal science from the University of California at Davis, and the Paris Institute of Technology for Life, Food and Environmental Sciences in France.

Julio Ribeiro Mr. Julio F. Ribeiro serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Ribeiro is a retired government ofcial and has served the country under various assignments. Some of the noteworthy positions held by him include the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; Special Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs; Director – General of Police, Punjab; Adviser to the Governor of Punjab and Ambassador of India to Romania. At present, he is a Director in IIT Corporate Services Ltd.

Milind Sarwate Shri. Milind Shripad Sarwate serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr.Milind Sarwate is a Chartered Accountant, a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary, and was also a CIIFulbright Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. He has over 32 years of experience in finance, human resources, strategic planning, business development and product supply across various sectors, primarily consumer products and services, in groups such as Marico and Godrej. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Increate Value Advisors LLP.