Edition:
India

Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

GLJn.DE on Xetra

84.00EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-1.20 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€85.20
Open
€85.10
Day's High
€85.19
Day's Low
€83.96
Volume
13,017
Avg. Vol
44,058
52-wk High
€86.67
52-wk Low
€45.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ernst-Moritz Lipp

66 2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Grenke

66 2012 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Witt

72 2005 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Antje Leminsky

46 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Information Officer

Mark Kindermann

56 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Gilles Christ

47 2010 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board

Sebastian Hirsch

36 2017 Member of the Management Board

Tanja Dreilich

48 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Ljiljana Mitic

48 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Florian Schulte

46 2010 Member of the Supervisory Board

Erwin Staudt

69 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Renate Hauss

2012 Corporate Communications
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Ernst-Moritz Lipp

Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since July 11, 2005. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee of the Company. Prof. Dr. Lipp has been Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since May 13, 2003. He is Professor for International Finance and General Menager of ODEWALD & COMPAGNIE Gesellschaft fuer Beteiligungen mbH. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Lipp occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE BANK AG. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Oystar Holding GmbH and Sodexo Beteiligungs B.V. & Co. KG and as Member of the Advisory Board at Winter Holding Verwaltungs GmbH.

Wolfgang Grenke

Mr. Wolfgang Grenke is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at GRENKE AG since October 17, 2012. He also occupies the position of Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE SERVICE AG. Mr. Grenke acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKELEASING AG and sits on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE BANK AG. Moreover, he is also Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. He founded GRENKELEASING KG in 1978. Mr. Grenke is a businessman in profession.

Gerhard Witt

Mr. Gerhard E. Witt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since July 11, 2005. Previously, he acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company and has been with the Company since 1997. Mr. Witt also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grenke Investitionen Verwaltungs KGaA. He is certified Public Accountant and Tax advisor.

Antje Leminsky

Ms. Antje Leminsky is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Information Officer at GRENKE AG since August 1, 2013. She joined the Company on August 1, 2012. She began her career with Pricewaterhouse in Germany and Canada in 1996. In 2001 she joined Gruner + Jahr where since 2003 she served as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Between 2007 and 2009 she was involved in development of two start-ups: MondayWorks and steercom. In 2009 she joined OTTO GmbH &Co.

Mark Kindermann

Mr. Mark Kindermann is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG. He occupies the position of Member of the Management Board at GRENKE LIMITED and is Chairman of the Management Board at GRENKE SERVICE AG in Baden-Baden. Furthermore, Mr. Kindermann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at GRENKELEASING AG in Vienna, GRENKELEASING AB in Stockholm, Grenkefinance N.V. in Vianen as well as GRENKE BANK AG in Hamburg. He is Business graduate.

Gilles Christ

Mr. Gilles Christ is Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG since May 1, 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE ALQUILER SA and of GRENKELEASING AB. In addition, he is on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE SERVICE AG, GRENKELEASING AG and President of the Management Board of GRENKELEASING AG. He is also general manager of GRENKELEASING Sp. z.o.o. and GRENKELEASING ApS. Mr. Christ holds a Masters of Business Administration degree.

Sebastian Hirsch

Mr. Sebastian Hirsch is Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG since January 1, 2017. he is responsible for the areas of controlling, M&A and Treasury. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE BANK AG. He holds Bachelor's of Administration.

Tanja Dreilich

Ms. Tanja Dreilich is Member of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since May 12, 2015. She is Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kirchoff Ecotec GmbH. She holds degree in Business Administration.

Ljiljana Mitic

Dr. Ljiljana Mitic is Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since May 12, 2015. She is Executive Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services Markets of Atos IT Solutions and Services GmbH. She is Independent business consultant specialized in IT, financial service and start ups.

Florian Schulte

Mr. Florian Schulte is Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since May 11, 2010. He is also Managing Director of Deltavista AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Group Dialog Solutions AG. He is also Managing Director of Fines Holding GmbH and S.K. Management und Beteiligungs GmbH.

Erwin Staudt

Mr. Erwin Staudt is Member of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since May 3, 2005. Mr. Staudt also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at PROFI Engineering Systems AG, USU Software AG as well as Member of the Administrative Board of Hahn Verwaltungs-GmbH. He is a graduate in Economics and President of the soccer club VfB Stuttgart 1893 e.V.

Renate Hauss

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ernst-Moritz Lipp

53,217

Wolfgang Grenke

646,602

Gerhard Witt

38,605

Antje Leminsky

502,487

Mark Kindermann

374,124

Gilles Christ

375,481

Sebastian Hirsch

--

Tanja Dreilich

38,128

Ljiljana Mitic

30,594

Florian Schulte

30,629

Erwin Staudt

32,605

Renate Hauss

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading