Name Description

Rajesh Parekh Dr. Rajesh Parekh has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Galapagos NV since July 2004. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He is a General Partner at Advent Venture Partners. He co-founded Oxford GlycoSciences (OGS) where he served as Chief Scientific Officer from 1988. He has founded or served on the Board of several Life Sciences Companies in the United States and Europe including Celldex Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Cellnovo, Thiakis and AMT. He is currently Member of the Supervisory Board of the Novartis Venture Fund. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Doctorate in Philosophy in Molecular Medicine from the University of Oxford, where he has also been a Visiting Professor.

Onno van de Stolpe Mr. Onno van de Stolpe has served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Galapagos NV since June 1999. He founded Galapagos in 1999 while he was Managing Director Genomics at Introgene (now Crucell). Prior to joining Introgene in 1998, he was Managing Director of Molecular Probes Europe. He established this European headquarters after joining Molecular Probes in the United States. Previously, he worked for the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency in California, where he was responsible for recruiting biotech and medical device companies to locate in the Netherlands. Mr. van de Stolpe started his career as Manager Business Development at MOGEN in Leiden. He received a Master of Science degree from the Agricultural University in Wageningen.

Bart Filius Mr. Bart Filius has served as Chief Financial Officer of Galapagos NV since December 1, 2014. He has over 13 years’ experience at Sanofi. During the past three years as CFO Sanofi Europe, Bart was instrumental in transforming the Sanofi European organization to be well positioned beyond the patent cliff. Earlier at Sanofi, Bart was CFO and Country Manager of Sanofi in the Netherlands. Before that, he was Vice President for Mergers & Acquisitions, during which time Bart led and completed the divestiture of various franchises. Prior to joining Sanofi, Bart was a strategy consultant at Arthur D. Little. He has an MBA degree from INSEAD and a bachelor’s degree in business from Nyenrode University.

Andre Hoekema Dr. Andre Hoekema has served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Galapagos NV. He joined Galapagos in March 2005 from Invitrogen Corporation, where he was Managing Director of Corporate Development Europe. He has 20 years of biotech experience from positions at Molecular Probes Europe (Managing Director), Crucell (Director of Business Development), DSM Life Sciences and MOGEN (Research and Project Management) and Genentech, Inc. Dr. Hoekema has a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Leiden University and is the inventor of over 20 series of patent applications, resulting in 15 patents issued in the United States.

Piet Wigerinck Dr. Piet Wigerinck has served as Chief Scientific Officer of Galapagos NV since April 18, 2012. He was Senior Vice President - Development from April 1, 2008. Dr. Wigerinck joined the Company in April 2008 from Tibotec (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) where he was Vice President of Drug Discovery, Early Development and CM&C, and Member of the Management Board. He started his professional career as medicinal chemist at Janssen Research Foundation in 1992. He then joined Tibotec in 1998, where, under his leadership, TMC114 (PrezistaTM) was selected and moved forward into clinical trials. He brings over 15 years of research and development experience from both big pharmaceuticals and biotech to Galapagos. Dr. Wigerinck holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from the Catholic University of Louvain and is inventor on more than 25 patent applications.

Harrold van Barlingen Dr. Harrold van Barlingen has been Non-Executive Director of Galapagos NV since 2005. He is Managing Director and Founder of Thuja Capital. Prior to founding Thuja Capital, he headed the life science effort of AlpInvest Partners. Previously, he was at the Boston Consulting Group, where he worked as a Consultant in management and strategy. Prior to BCG, Dr. van Barlingen headed the Benelux office of the Lewin Group (a Quintiles subsidiary); an international firm specialized in the field of health economy. He holds a MSc in Medical Biology and a Doctorate in Philosophy in the area of cardiovascular diseases, both from the University of Utrecht. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Katrine Bosley Ms. Katrine Bosley has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Galapagos NV since February 27, 2013. Ms. Bosley was until recently Chief Executive Officer of Avila Therapeutics, a covalent drug company. Prior to Avila, she was Vice President Business Development at Adnexus Therapeutics, a company developing a new class of protein therapeutics. She joined Adnexus from Biogen Idec where she had roles in business development, commercial operations, and portfolio strategy in the United States and Europe. Earlier, she was part of the healthcare team at the venture firm Highland Capital Partners. She graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts in biology and completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School. She is Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committees.

Werner Cautreels Dr. Werner Cautreels has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Galapagos NV since June 2, 2009. He is President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Selecta Biosciences. Previously, Dr. Cautreels was Global CEO of Solvay Pharmaceuticals until it was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in February 2010. Prior to joining Solvay he was employed by Sanofi, Sterling Winthrop and Nycomed Amersham in a variety of R&D management positions in Europe and in the United States. Dr. Cautreels was a director of Innogenetics NV (Gent, Belgium) and of Arqule Inc. (Woburn, United States) from 1999 to 2006. He was President of the Belgian-Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce for Russia and Belarus until June 2010. He graduated from the University of Antwerp, gaining a Doctorate in Chemistry, specializing in Mass Spectrometry. He also holds a Bachelors degree and Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Antwerp. He received his management and financial education from the Harvard Business School. He is Member of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Christine Mummery Dr. Christine Mummery has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. As of 2008, Dr. Christine Mummery is Professor of Developmental Biology and Chair of the Department of Anatomy and Embryology at the Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC) in The Netherlands. After her PhD in BioPhysics at London University, she was postdoctoral fellow at the Hubrecht Institute in Utrecht, later also staff member and group leader. She became Professor at the Interuniversity Cardiology of the Netherlands (ICIN) at the University Medical Centre Utrecht in 2002. In 2007, she was a joint Harvard Stem Cell Institute/Radcliffe fellow at Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital at the time human induced pluripotent stem cells were being developed and was the first to derive iPSC lines from patients. Her primary research focus is currently the development and use of stem cells in cardiovascular development and disease. She served on the Ethical Councils of the Ministry of Health, is member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW), editor in chief/editorial board member of several journals, former board member of ISSCR and past-president of the International Society of Differentiation. In addition, she is on the board of ZonMW (Dutch Medical Research Council) and chairs the executive board of the hDMT Institute for human Organ and Disease Model technologies, a non-profit R&D institute of which Galapagos is a founding partner.