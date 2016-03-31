Name Description

Subodh Bhargava Mr. Subodh Kumar Bhargava has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited, effective May 01, 2013. He holds a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT (Roorkee ). He started his career with Balmer Lawrie & Co., Kolkata before joining the Eicher group of companies in Delhi in 1975. On March 31, 2000, he retired as the Group Chairman and Chief Executive and is now the Chairman Emeritus, Eicher group. He is the past President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers; and the Vice President of the Tractor Manufacturers Association. Over several years, he was a key spokesperson for Indian industry, contributing to and influencing government policy while simultaneously working with industry to evolve new responses to the changing environment. Mr. Subodh Bhargava was a member of the Insurance Tariff Advisory Committee, the Economic Development Board of the government of Rajasthan. He was also the chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Certifying Bodies (NABCB) under the aegis of the Quality Council of India (QCI). Mr. Subodh Bhargava has been closely associated with technical and management education in India. He was the Chairman of the Board of Apprenticeship Training and Member of the Board of Governors of IIT Roorkee,The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi; Indian Institute of Management, Indore; Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow; and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad.

Mukesh Butani Mr. Mukesh H. Butani is Independent Non-Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited. He is Chairman of BMR Advisors and Managing Partner of BMR Legal. With a specialisation in international tax and transfer pricing, he has experience in advising Fortune 500 multinationals and Indian business houses on a wide range of matters relating to FDI policy, entry strategy, business re-organisations, cross-border tax structuring, tax controversy and regulatory policy across a range of sectors.. He is presently serving as member of FICCI's National Executive Committee, Corporate Laws Committee, Council Member of the European Business Group, CII's national committee on dispute resolution, ASSOCHAM's National M&A Council and Corporate Affairs Committee of PHD chambers. Mr. Mukesh H Butani is serving as a member of the International Fiscal Association's Permanent Scientific Committee and OECD-BIAC committee. He was inducted as member of the Advisory Group on International Tax and Transfer Pricing constituted by the Indian Ministry of Finance in 2012. He served as a member of the OECD's Business Restructuring Advisory Group and is presently member of OECD's working party on transfer pricing and intangibles. Mr. Mukesh H Butani is actively associated with Washington D.C. based advocacy bodies, US-India Business Council and US Council for International Business. Mr. Mukesh H Butani is a Director on the Board of Hindustan Oil & Exploration Co. Ltd, BMR Business Solutions Pvt Ltd., BMR Managed Services Pvt Ltd., Taxand Advisors Pvt Ltd and BMR Advisors Pte Limited. Mr. Mukesh H Butani is also a Chairman of the Audit Committee of Hindustan Oil & Exploration Co. Ltd.

Naresh Dayal Mr. Naresh Dayal is Independent Non-Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited. He has worked with the Government of India for 37 years in various positions at the state and national levels. As Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Dayal has been responsible, among other things, for all policies and programs in Public Health, supervising National Health Authorities, assessing and devising the policies for the country's manpower requirements in health. Mr. Dayal holds a Masters degree of Arts from University of Delhi and also in Professional Studies, Agriculture, from University of Cornell, USA. Mr. Naresh Dayal is also the Chairman of the Expert Appraisal Committee for Coastal Regulation Zone and Infrastructure Projects for Environment and CRZ clearances by the Ministry of Environment, Government of India. Mr. Naresh Dayal is a Director of State Trading Corporation of India Limited.

P. Dwarakanath Mr. P. Dwarakanath is Independent Non-Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited. He retired as Director - Human Resource of the Company w.e.f. July 31, 2006. Since his retirement, he has been a Non Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Dwarakanath has over 40 years of experience in Engineering, Chemical, Pharma and Consumer Goods industry in the core functional areas of Legal, Employee Relations, Management Development, Leadership Development and HR Management. He has been actively involved in various professional bodies and currently the Treasurer of All India Management Association (AIMA) and has stint as President of the National Human Resources Development Network,( 2005 to 2007) and President of Delhi Management Association (2000/2001). Mr. P Dwarakanath is a Director on the Board of Pharmax Coporation Ltd., Max Healthstaff International Ltd., Malsi Estates Ltd., ABK Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Grow Talent Company Ltd., Solace Hotels and Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. and Max Ventures Pvt. Ltd.