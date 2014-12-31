GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)
GLTN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
26.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Olivier Ginon
|57
|1998
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Committee
Olivier Roux
|58
|1998
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
Erick Rostagnat
|63
|2002
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director, IR Contact Officer
Daniel Chapiro
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer - Venue Management Operations and Information Systems Operations
Frederic Regert
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Finance and Administration, Member of the Executive Committee
Thierry Bourgeron
|2013
|Vice President of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
Stephane Hue
|2014
|Managing Director of Business Development, Member of the Executive Committee
Philippe Pasquet
|77
|Managing Director of Trade Shows, Member of the Executive Committee
Jean-Eudes Rabut
|Member of the Executive Committee, Managing Director of Venue Management
Olivier Ferraton
|Deputy Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee
Anne-Sophie Ginon
|2014
|Director
Richard Goblet d'Alviella
|68
|2012
|Director
Anne-Celine Lescop
|32
|2014
|Director
Marc Michoulier
|59
|2014
|Director
Maxence Tombeur
|33
|2012
|Director
Yves-Claude Abescat
|72
|2008
|Independent Director
Mingpo Cai
|46
|2011
|Independent Director
Nicolas de Tavernost
|67
|2008
|Independent Director
Sophie Defforey-Crepet
|60
|2002
|Independent Director - Representative of Societe Aquasourca
Gilles Gouedard-Comte
|60
|2006
|Independent Director
Philippe Marcel
|62
|2003
|Independent Director
Andre Perrier
|78
|2000
|Independent Director
Caroline Weber
|55
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Olivier Ginon
|Mr. Olivier Ginon serves at GL Events SA as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Committee since April 24, 1998. He currently also holds the post of Chairman of Polygone SA and of Fonciere Polygone SAS, Director of CIC Lyonnaise de Banque, Olympique Lyonnais and Tocqueville Finances, as well as Manager of SCI Montriant.
Olivier Roux
|Mr. Olivier Roux serves at GL Events SA as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee since April 24, 1998. He currently also works as Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Polygone SA, Director of Prisme 3, Director of CM-CIC Securities and Manager of SCI Jomain Madeleine, SCI Beauregard and SCI SIAM as well. He is Member of the Management Committee of the Company.
Erick Rostagnat
|Mr. Erick Rostagnat serves at GL Events SA as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director and IR Contact Officer since June 20, 2002. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Polygone SA, Chief Executive Officer of Fonciere Polygone SAS, Director of Pyramide XV, Board Member of SASP LOURugby, Co-Manager of Partage and Manager of SCI de la Pyramide. He is also Member of the Management Committee of the Company.
Daniel Chapiro
Frederic Regert
Thierry Bourgeron
Stephane Hue
Philippe Pasquet
Jean-Eudes Rabut
Olivier Ferraton
Anne-Sophie Ginon
Richard Goblet d'Alviella
|Mr. Richard Goblet d'Alviella serves as Director of GL Events SA since October 31, 2012. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also holds several other posts, including Executive President of Sofina SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo and Director of Polygone SA, among others. He graduated from Harvard University with an MBA degree and from Universite Libre de Bruxelles with a degree in Business.
Anne-Celine Lescop
Marc Michoulier
Maxence Tombeur
|Mr. Maxence Tombeur serves as Director of GL Events SA since October 31, 2012. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Vives Louvain Technology Fund and of Metagra Industry.
Yves-Claude Abescat
|Mr. Yves-Claude Abescat is Independent Director of GL Events SA since May 16, 2008. He currently also works as Director of Stade Francais, Director of AXUS SA, Director and Vice Chairman of FCO International and Director of PSA. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.
Mingpo Cai
|Mr. Ming-Po Cai serves as Independent Director of GL Events SA since April 29, 2011. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Supor Group and Permanent Representative of Cathay Capital Private Equity on the Boards of Patrick Choay SA; Beijing La Maison de Domitille Home Co., Ltd; Miro Holding France SAS; Fuses & Switchgear Co. Ltd; Shandong Sinder Technology Co.; CAH Co., Ltd.; Soha Co., Ltd. and Suofeiya Co. Ltd.
Nicolas de Tavernost
|Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost has served as Independent Director of GL Events SA since May 16, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Chairman of the Management Board of the Metropole Television (M6) group, Director of Extension TV SA, Director of TF6 Gestion SA, Director of Societe Nouvelle de Distribution SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Ediradio SA (RTL Radio), Director of Nexans SA and Antena 3 and Director of Polygone SA. He is a graduate of Insitut d'Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux.
Sophie Defforey-Crepet
|Ms. Sophie Defforey-Crepet serves at GL Events SA as Independent Director - Representative of Societe Aquasourca since June 20, 2002. She also works as Chairwoman of Aquasourca and Director of Chapoutier.
Gilles Gouedard-Comte
|Mr. Gilles Gouedard-Comte has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since June 14, 2006. He is Co-Founder of Polygone Services Sarl and currently also works as Chairman of Prisme 3, Manager of La Compagnie du Planay and of La Compagnie du Prioux, Director of Ceris, Chief Executive Officer of Fonciere Polygone, Manager of Docks Art Fair and Manager of SARL COLFIC.
Philippe Marcel
|Mr. Philippe Marcel has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since July 11, 2003. He currently also works as Chairman of PBM Participations, SIPEMI, MG Fil Conseil and of I.D.AL Animation des ventes, Director of APRIL, Aldes, Merieux Nutri Sciences and of U 1 st Sports, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Novalto and Chairman of the Board of Directors at AESCRA (EM LYON). He is a graduate of EM Lyon.
Andre Perrier
|Mr. Andre Perrier has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since June 9, 2000. He is currently also Director of Espace Group and of FM Developpement and previously held several other posts, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Parisienne de Radiodiffusion Culturelle et Musicale, Director of Infoconcert and Manager of Eurl Andre Perrier Conseils, among others.
Caroline Weber
|Ms. Caroline Weber has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since April 29, 2011. She currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Toupargel, Director of Societe de Lecteur du Monde and Director of EuropeanIssuers, among others. Ms. Weber previously held several other mandates, including Director of Ferco Developpement, Financiere Agroservice and Orapi. He is a graduate of HEC with English and a Political Science degrees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Olivier Ginon
|341,464
Olivier Roux
|315,944
Erick Rostagnat
|15,000
Daniel Chapiro
|--
Frederic Regert
|--
Thierry Bourgeron
|--
Stephane Hue
|--
Philippe Pasquet
|--
Jean-Eudes Rabut
|--
Olivier Ferraton
|376,583
Anne-Sophie Ginon
|6,500
Richard Goblet d'Alviella
|15,000
Anne-Celine Lescop
|6,500
Marc Michoulier
|6,500
Maxence Tombeur
|--
Yves-Claude Abescat
|18,000
Mingpo Cai
|15,000
Nicolas de Tavernost
|15,000
Sophie Defforey-Crepet
|15,000
Gilles Gouedard-Comte
|15,000
Philippe Marcel
|18,000
Andre Perrier
|15,000
Caroline Weber
|15,000
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Olivier Ginon
|0
|0
Olivier Roux
|0
|0
Erick Rostagnat
|0
|0
Daniel Chapiro
|0
|0
Frederic Regert
|0
|0
Thierry Bourgeron
|0
|0
Stephane Hue
|0
|0
Philippe Pasquet
|0
|0
Jean-Eudes Rabut
|0
|0
Olivier Ferraton
|0
|0
Anne-Sophie Ginon
|0
|0
Richard Goblet d'Alviella
|0
|0
Anne-Celine Lescop
|0
|0
Marc Michoulier
|0
|0
Maxence Tombeur
|0
|0
Yves-Claude Abescat
|0
|0
Mingpo Cai
|0
|0
Nicolas de Tavernost
|0
|0
Sophie Defforey-Crepet
|0
|0
Gilles Gouedard-Comte
|0
|0
Philippe Marcel
|0
|0
Andre Perrier
|0
|0
Caroline Weber
|0
|0