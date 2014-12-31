Name Description

Olivier Ginon Mr. Olivier Ginon serves at GL Events SA as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Committee since April 24, 1998. He currently also holds the post of Chairman of Polygone SA and of Fonciere Polygone SAS, Director of CIC Lyonnaise de Banque, Olympique Lyonnais and Tocqueville Finances, as well as Manager of SCI Montriant.

Olivier Roux Mr. Olivier Roux serves at GL Events SA as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee since April 24, 1998. He currently also works as Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Polygone SA, Director of Prisme 3, Director of CM-CIC Securities and Manager of SCI Jomain Madeleine, SCI Beauregard and SCI SIAM as well. He is Member of the Management Committee of the Company.

Erick Rostagnat Mr. Erick Rostagnat serves at GL Events SA as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director and IR Contact Officer since June 20, 2002. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Polygone SA, Chief Executive Officer of Fonciere Polygone SAS, Director of Pyramide XV, Board Member of SASP LOURugby, Co-Manager of Partage and Manager of SCI de la Pyramide. He is also Member of the Management Committee of the Company.

Richard Goblet d'Alviella Mr. Richard Goblet d'Alviella serves as Director of GL Events SA since October 31, 2012. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also holds several other posts, including Executive President of Sofina SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo and Director of Polygone SA, among others. He graduated from Harvard University with an MBA degree and from Universite Libre de Bruxelles with a degree in Business.

Maxence Tombeur Mr. Maxence Tombeur serves as Director of GL Events SA since October 31, 2012. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Vives Louvain Technology Fund and of Metagra Industry.

Yves-Claude Abescat Mr. Yves-Claude Abescat is Independent Director of GL Events SA since May 16, 2008. He currently also works as Director of Stade Francais, Director of AXUS SA, Director and Vice Chairman of FCO International and Director of PSA. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Mingpo Cai Mr. Ming-Po Cai serves as Independent Director of GL Events SA since April 29, 2011. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Director of Supor Group and Permanent Representative of Cathay Capital Private Equity on the Boards of Patrick Choay SA; Beijing La Maison de Domitille Home Co., Ltd; Miro Holding France SAS; Fuses & Switchgear Co. Ltd; Shandong Sinder Technology Co.; CAH Co., Ltd.; Soha Co., Ltd. and Suofeiya Co. Ltd.

Nicolas de Tavernost Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost has served as Independent Director of GL Events SA since May 16, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also works as Chairman of the Management Board of the Metropole Television (M6) group, Director of Extension TV SA, Director of TF6 Gestion SA, Director of Societe Nouvelle de Distribution SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Ediradio SA (RTL Radio), Director of Nexans SA and Antena 3 and Director of Polygone SA. He is a graduate of Insitut d'Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux.

Sophie Defforey-Crepet Ms. Sophie Defforey-Crepet serves at GL Events SA as Independent Director - Representative of Societe Aquasourca since June 20, 2002. She also works as Chairwoman of Aquasourca and Director of Chapoutier.

Gilles Gouedard-Comte Mr. Gilles Gouedard-Comte has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since June 14, 2006. He is Co-Founder of Polygone Services Sarl and currently also works as Chairman of Prisme 3, Manager of La Compagnie du Planay and of La Compagnie du Prioux, Director of Ceris, Chief Executive Officer of Fonciere Polygone, Manager of Docks Art Fair and Manager of SARL COLFIC.

Philippe Marcel Mr. Philippe Marcel has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since July 11, 2003. He currently also works as Chairman of PBM Participations, SIPEMI, MG Fil Conseil and of I.D.AL Animation des ventes, Director of APRIL, Aldes, Merieux Nutri Sciences and of U 1 st Sports, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Novalto and Chairman of the Board of Directors at AESCRA (EM LYON). He is a graduate of EM Lyon.

Andre Perrier Mr. Andre Perrier has served as Independent Director at GL Events SA since June 9, 2000. He is currently also Director of Espace Group and of FM Developpement and previously held several other posts, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Parisienne de Radiodiffusion Culturelle et Musicale, Director of Infoconcert and Manager of Eurl Andre Perrier Conseils, among others.